Central Catholic senior Katharine Duren has been traveling the country and running some spectacular times.
In the 60-meter hurdles, she ran an 8.62 on Jan. 31 for second-place at the 757 Showdown. On Feb. 6 at the East Coast Invitational back, she brought home the silver in 8.57. She followed that up at Adidas Nationals in 8.63 for a 7th-place finish on Feb. 28. All three of those meets were in Virginia Beach.
On March 6, the Division 1 University of Alabama-Birmingham recruit from Haverhill outdid herself with an 8.50 to win the Illinois Meet of Champions in Chicago.
Track historian Larry Newman of Haverhill said she first set the New England high school record with her 8.57 and then smashed it with the 8.50.
In the more frequently run 55-meter hurdles, she’s also opened eyes. She was clocked in 8.03 for eighth at Adidas Nationals. Her best time was 8.01 (third all-time in Mass.) and she also had an 8.17 this winter.
The Mass. record is 7.97 by Brockton’s Vanessa Clerveaux in 2012.
Duran easily beat her area record of 8.19, which she ran to win All-States last winter at Reggie Lewis. Before KD, the area mark was 8.36 by Eagle-Tribune MVP Jayla Kitchings from Haverhill High in 2019.
SIMONDS SHINES, TOO
Haverhill sophomore Finleigh Simonds also fared well at Adidas Nationals. She ran a 2:19.34 800, a 4:49.86 1,500 and a 5:07.29 mile. The mile time vaulted her to No. 11 all-time (indoors/outdoors) in the area.
Junior Freddy Coleman of Methuen ran a 1:59.71 800 and a 4:27.01 mile.
LOCAL STAR FOR LOCAL STAR
UNH football took a big hit when former Timberlane star Jason Hughes decided not to stick around to kick this winter/spring.
As a junior in 2019, Hughes broke the 33-year-old UNH field goal accuracy mark (14 of 17, .824) and was 7 of 8 from 40-yards plus.
According to his LinkedIn account, the finance major is working as a credit analyst.
The good news for the Cats, another local mainstay is heading to Durham. Central Catholic’s all-star kicker Nick Mazzie just announced his commitment. The 6-2, 205-pounder from Boxford made 32 PATs and four field goals last season.
CAVANAUGH, ROUX HONORS
UConn’s Mike Cavanaugh Jr., the former North Andover High great, is one of three finalists for Hockey East Coach of the Year honors. ... Ex-Salem High goalie Brady Roux was chosen to the All-Catholic Conference team. He’s a senior at Malden Catholic. ... Northeastern junior defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill made second-team All-Hockey East. Six players made each team.
KEANE DAZZLES RIVER HAWKS
Redshirt freshman pitcher Sebastian Keane pitched a complete-game (9 innings) 2-hitter to give Northeastern a 2-0 win over UMass Lowell on Friday. The ex-Eagle-Tribune MVP out of North Andover High fanned nine and didn’t walk a batter. ... UMass Lowell senior Kaley Richards from Lowell High placed fourth at the NCAA Division 1 mile in 4:36.26.
HAVERHILL HIGH HARRIERS
Grad student Jenna Solimine of Haverhill placed 10th in a field of 79 (18:19.25, 5K) to help UMass Lowell to the America East cross country championship on March 5. Sophomore Keith May of Haverhill was Hartford’s No. 2 runner and 47th overall in America East. He completed the 8K Seaview Golf Course (Galloway, N.J.) in 26:41.44.
A couple other ex-Hillies, freshman middle distance runner Delani Dorsey and sophomore sprinter Sean Glass, are looking forward to strong spring seasons at UML.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
A BAD LOOK FOR MVC SPORTS
Hated the way the Merrimack Valley Conference did it’s winter all-conference teams.
Two athletes from every team, is just silly. Yes, an undefeated team and a winless team got the exact same representation. Realistically, it’s not even an all-conference team.
And no MVPs or Coaches of the Year. It’s always a lot of fun debating MVPs.
Girls basketball Andover’s Tatum Shaw or Central’s Ashley Dinges? Boys hoop Andover’s Aidan Cammann, Central’s Xavier McKenzie, Dracut’s Adrian Torres or Lowell’s Jaceb Mackenzie?
Those are debates that make high school sports so fun.
