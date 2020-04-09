Eagle-Tribune records go back 31 years, in that time there have been six two-time area girls basketball scoring champs:
Grace Efosa, Whittier ‘20; Nicole Boudreau, Andover ‘12; Rashidat Agboola, Methuen ‘10; Stef Murphy, Londonderry ‘07; Meredith Waldie, Methuen ‘02; and Andrea Sunday, Salem ‘91.
Efosa, a 5-foot-11 guard from Haverhill, perhaps could have been the only three-timer but she missed her junior year with an injury and Pinkerton star Brooke Kane (20.3 ppg) won the crown. Efosa won it this year (24.5) and in 2018 (23.4).
The only higher total in the 31 years was Agboola’s 24.9 in 2010.
Efosa is Big East-bound, having committed to Providence back in August of 2018.
Friars coach Jim Crowley said in November, “Grace will bring versatility to the perimeter for us. She is explosive in transition, gets in the paint in the half court and can knock down the 3-point shot. Her length and strength make her a very good on-ball defender.”
MERRILL, SMITH FIRST TEAM
There are a ton of locals who received New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) honors.
Here they are.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Dallion Johnson of Haverhill, Phillips Sr., Class A co-MVP; George Smith of Salem, Brooks Jr., Class B 1st team; Joey Merrill of Derry, Bradford Christian Sr., Class B 1st team; Andrew Lufkin of Derry, Pomfret Sr., Class B honorable mention
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Alana Scott of Groveland, Bradford Christian Frosh., Class AA first team; Madison Mandolinci of North Andover, Pingree Sr., Class A honorable mention; Brooke Cordes of North Andover, Brooks Sr., Class B first team; Steph Davis of Windham, Proctor Sr., Class B first team.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Addy Fenton of Andover, Pingree Sr., Large Schools honorable mention; Mia Langlois of Windham, Cushing Soph., Small Schools honorable mention
SQUASH: Nick Carabatsos of North Andover, Brooks Jr., honorable mention; Chelsea Cho of Andover, Phillips Jr., 1st team
ADD SOME EVENTS
Few in New England love track and know track like Haverhill’s Larry Newman, a meet official and historian for 40 years. He brings up a great point. With the fabulous Reggie Lewis facility, why don’t the big MIAA meets include events like the pole vault and triple jump?
A NO-HIT LOSS
In early-season baseball action, Penn State’s Bailey Dees, All-Name Teamer Tyler Shingledecker and Mason Mellott combined to no-hit Navy but the Midshipmen won 2-1 in 11 innings.
Got a kick out of the Navy SID not mentioning the no-hitter in the headline or the photo cutline. The first mention of it was the sixth paragraph: “Navy’s offense was unable to notch a hit in the game.”
One of the Navy runs was by Joe Simourian of Andover and Phillips Academy.
The game was played at Navy’s Max Bishop Stadium. That’s named after the ex-MLB player not the late, great Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Harold “Max” Bishop. Our Max Bishop picked up the nickname from the ballplayer.
MACHADO TOP SCHOLAR
Selected to the NESCAC winter All-Academic team were:
Bates sophomore Rebecca Willis of West Newbury, track; Bowdoin sophomore Cam Berube of Haverhill, hockey; Bowdoin senior Caroline Shipley of Andover, track; Tufts sophomore Luana Machado of Methuen, track; Tufts sophomore Danielle Page of North Andover, track; Tufts junior Isabella Silveira of Andover, track; Tufts junior swimmer Katherine Sweetser of North Andover; Tufts junior Brennan Morris of Hampstead, basketball; and Trinity sophomore Katie Kirsch of Pelham, basketball.
Athletes need a cumulative GPA of 3.5 to qualify. Morris and Silveira are both two-time honorees.
Of course, you knew a lot of these scholar-athletes were destined for big things in high school. Ex-Methuen High star Machado, for example, won the prestigious Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The NESCAC Sportsmanship team from the winter included Conn. College sophomore squash athlete Molly Carabatsos of North Andover.
