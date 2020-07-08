Windham High star Amy Lanouette and Brooks School standout Lucy Adams of Andover were chosen to the Max Field Hockey “Top 50” team for the high school class of 2022.
A top 10 was named and then the next 40 ranked players.
Lanouette, who plays defense, was Eagle-Tribune MVP last fall for the Division 1 state champion Jaguars. Adams, a midfielder/forward, is a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
The only other player from Mass. or N.H. on the top 50 was Ellie Todd of Wellesley (Rivers School).
In the Class of 2021 there were a couple of Windhamites in the top 200 rankings.
Windham High forward Maddie O’Hare checked in at No. 152. She scored 11 goals last fall and is committed to Holy Cross.
Phillips goalie Kate Wimmer of Windham, a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star headed to Columbia, was ranked No. 200.
In the Class of 2023, Andover High midfielder Emma O’Reilly made the top 100 list. She scored five goals and made all-conference. The Golden Warriors made the Division 1 state semifinals before falling to Somerset Berkley, which was dominated by boys.
ZAK’S LUCKY 13
N.Y. Giants special teams captain Zak DeOssie of North Andover and Brown has played 13 years in the NFL. That’s tied for sixth all-time in the history of the Ivy League with Yale’s Calvin Hill and Brown’s Steve Jordan.
QUIZ: Who are Hill’s and Jordan’s famous sons. Answer below.
LAZZARO TOPS CLASS
UNH goalie Joe Lazzaro performed brilliantly in the classroom. The senior reserve from Hampstead had a perfect 4.0 GPA this year. That was the best for a goalie in Hockey East.
The electrical engineering major was one of 15 HE players named a Top Scholar-Athlete.
QUIZ ANSWER: Ex-NBA star Grant Hill and New Orleans Saints’ star Cameron Jordan.
HAYES, GOMES HONORED
Five area athletes made the New England Collegiate Conference All-Academic team this spring.
Athletes need a minimum GPA of 3.4 to qualify.
They were: Patrick Goad, Becker, Sr., Andover, lacrosse; Nick Hayes, Endicott, Soph., Salem, volleyball; Molly Gingras, New England College, Sr., Derry, lacrosse; Meghan Oliver, New England College, Soph., Atkinson, lacrosse; Polly Gomes, Eastern Nazarene, Sr., Methuen, track.
HALL OF FAME ASTRO
Matt Worster (PA ‘94) was a champion hurdler at Pinkerton with a handtimed best of 39.4 in the 300 hurdles. The Pinkerton Hall of Famer won the Ivy League 400 meter hurdles title (53.32) in 1998 for Cornell and got his master’s in engineering at Cal-Berkeley. He’s an associate principal at California’s Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Inc.
He still loves the Astros and has put together a voluminous list of the Astros’ all-time track leaders.
THIS ONE HURTS
During the 2019-20 school year, for one of the few times in the 50-year history of Eagle-Tribune All-Star teams, we left out a standout who was an obvious choice to make the team.
Believe me, that hurts.
We called the coach’s office number and cell number 3-4 times each. We e-mailed, we texted. And we had the correct contact information.
Certainly we’ve run all-stars in the past without much cooperation from the coach. But almost none of the player’s games were called in either so there just wasn’t enough information.
So if your coach is dependable, you should be grateful. We certainly are.
