Former North Andover athletic director Laura Habacker returned to the college ranks.
She was just named head coach of the Dean College women’s basketball team. A three-sport athlete at Clark University, she was a former basketball coach at Clarkson and Elms College. She also was a college volleyball coach (Clarkson) and AD (Elms, Anna Maria).
Habacker was the North Andover AD for four years. Steve Nugent was named the Scarlet Knights’ new AD.
MORE COLLEGE COMMITMENTS
Central Catholic rising senior Grace Lydon of Rowley announced she’ll be playing her college lacrosse at UMass Lowell. ... Recent Worcester Academy graduate Jhamyl Fricas of Methuen will be playing junior college basketball at Connors State in Oklahoma. The 6-3 guard was a tri-captain this winter. ... North Andover hockey player Sean Corliss will be playing this winter at Assumption while recent Haverhill grad Jennifer Sahagian will be running track for the Greyhounds.
THAT’S WHO SHE IS
Central Catholic girls track coach Shawn Dumas shared an interesting note on his New England 100 hurdles record-setter Katharine Duren. It was on her doing all of her jumps one meet in the long jump, even though she had already clearly clinched the win.
She told him, “Why? That’s who I am.”
R.I.P. GREG
Condolences to the family of Greg Cook. The former Andover High basketball captain (AHS ‘08), who had battled epilepsy, died on Aug. 10. He was just 31.
Connor Arnold and the Golden Warriors who were a year behind Cook in school wrote on his obit: “Greg was the truest warrior we have ever had the pleasure to learn from. Our hearts are with you.”
NEW WINDHAM COACH
Cole Etten is the new Windham boys basketball coach. The young coach guided his alma mater, Hollis-Brookline (HB Class of 2009), to the 2018 Division 2 state title. He also led Bishop Brady to the 2015 D2 crown. He’s leaving HB for Windham.
Former coach E.J. Perry, who went 21-33 in three years with the Jags, left to become an assistant at Malden Catholic, where his son, Will Perry, plays.
