Boys Basketball

Greater Lawrence 72, Lynn Tech 55

Greater Lawrence (72): Mejia 11, Languasco 9, Gonzalez 6, Palmer 5, Valenzuela 4, Garcia 9, Tineo 8, S. Cruz 17, Rodriguez 3, Rizzo 0. Totals 27-12-72

3-pointers: Mejia, Rodriguez, Palmer, Languasco, Garcia, Cruz

Lynn Tech (2-5): 10 11 16 18 — 55

Greater Lawrence (3-2): 20 19 16 17 — 72

Presentation of Mary 48, Fellowship Christian 36

Fellowship (36): Parker 6, D. Adkins 10, Robichaud 5, Black 6, Luna 9.

PMA (48): Lebron 29, Polanco 2, Guverra 3, Castillo 2, Lena 4, Reagan 4, Barr 3. Totals 18-7-48

3-pointers: PMA — Lebron 3, Gueverra, Lena; FCA — Adkins 2, Luna

Fellowship Christian (0-6):  6 11 12 7 — 36

Presentation of Mary (2-5): 11 16 13 8 — 48

Shawsheen Valley 57, Whittier 47

Whittier (47): Tricoche 13, McGonagle 3, Torre 3, Geneus 3, Couture 15, McDonough 0, Faust 0, Efosa 7, Byram 3. Totals 13-12-47

3-pointers: Tricoche 3, Couture 2, McGonagle, Geneus, Efosa, Byram

Whittier (3-2): 15  3 14 15 — 47

Shawsheen Valley: 14 13 22  8 — 57

Triton 57, Pentucket 46

Pentucket (5-2): 10 6 16 14 — 46

Triton (5-4): 15 6 17 19 — 57

Pelham 74, Oyster River 51

Pelham (74): Herrling 0, Hamel 0, Strout 0, Bellahrossi 1, McGlinchey 2, Garrett 4, M. Crowley 6, Jones 10, Paul 14, D. Crowley 14, Dumont 23

3-pointers: Dumont 7, M. Crowley 2, D. Crowley

Pelham (4-3, 3-1 NH): 12 20 16 26 — 74

Oyster River (2-2):  7  9 16 19 — 51

Sanborn 63, Pembroke 57

Sanborn (63): Khalil 17, Grenier 2, Lovely 18, Kilimonis 4, Bush 12, Thornton 6, Pugh 4, McLaughlin 0. Totals-24-11-63

3-pointers: Khalil 3, Lovely

Pembroke (0-3): 16 16 12 13 — 57

Sanborn (3-1): 14 14 19 16 — 63

Andover 82, Dracut 37

Andover (82): Rocker 6, Cammann 23, Shahtanian 14, Slayton 3, Satlow 4, Florio 4, Aruri 2, Moses 4, Grecco 7, Capachietti 3, McCarthy 9, Aruri 4. Totals 34-7-82

3-pointers: Shahtanian 4, McCarthy 2, Capachietti

Andover (6-3): 21 24 19 18 — 82

Dracut: 10 15  2 10 — 37

Lawrence 75, Methuen 48

Methuen (48): Garcia 12, Allen 7, Osias 3, Urena 2, Polanco 2, Crowe 3, Lussier 12, Santana 4, J. Lopez 2, Vasquez 3.

Lawrence (75): Diaz 2, Estrada 7, Durand 2, Moscat 2, Melendez 9, Herrera 8, Goris 16, Gabon 5, Castro 0, Tejada 7, Zorrilla 14, Mendez 0, Reyes 0, Guzman 1, Cruz 2. Totals 31-6-75

3-pointers: L — Melendez 2, Herrera 2, Goris, Tejada, Estrada

Methuen (3-5):  9 16 13 10 — 48

Lawrence (5-3): 30 14 24  7 — 75

Windham 58, Bedford 56

Windham (58): DaSilva 18, Peterson 3, Schramm 4, Heres 5, Desmarais 2, Lippold 22, Logue 4, Billone 0. Totals 20-9-58

3-pointers: DaSilva 4, Lippold 3, Peterson, Logue

Windham (3-4, 3-1): 11 10 17 20 — 58

Bedford: 11 15 19 11 — 56

Billerica 70, North Andover 47

North Andover (47): Kutz 6, Morin 4, Castellanos 3, Moore 12, King 2, Pennsavalle 3, Wolinski 3, Griffin 2, Murphy 6, Heim 6, Landry 0, Connolly 0, O’Connell 0, Lauzon 0, Williams 0. Totals 17-3-47

3-pointers: Moore 4, Murphy 2, Pennsavalle, Wolinski, Kutz, Castellanos

Billerica (5-3): 19 10 23 18 — 70

North Andover (1-7):  7 10 17 13 — 47

Girls Basketball

Presentation of Mary 43, Fellowship Christian 31

Presentation (43): Fabino 15, Collyer 22, Boyle 6, Spaniol 0, Chong 0, Rosario 0, Johanson 0. Totals 16-6-43

Fellowship (31): Taboucheroni 13, Callahan 3, Black 2, Campo 0, Mills 9, Robichard 2. Totals 13-1-31

3-pointers: PMA - Collyer 4 ; FCA - Taboucheroni 3, Callahan 1

Presentation of Mary (4-4): 11 9 13 10 — 43

Fellowship Christian (0-4): 10 7  7  7 — 31

Whittier 62, Mystic Valley 51

Whittier (62): Talley 15, Efosa 22, Krafton 22, Meekins 0, McGrath 0, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 3.

3-pointers: Krafton

Mystic Valley (4-2):  9  9 16 17 — 51

Whittier (5-2): 14 21 14 13 — 62

Laconia 51, Timberlane 19

Timberlane (19): Collins 9, Brooks 6, Censullo 2, McIntyre 2, Genest 0, Little 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 0, Powers 0, Matthews 0, Tully 0, Aydns 0

3-pointers: Collins 3

Timberlane (1-3):  4  7 3 5 — 19

Laconia (3-4): 23 22 2 4 — 51

Pinkerton 47, Salem 43

Pinkerton (47): Al. Ingalls 1, Landry 0, DiMauro 1, Frost 0, Av. Ingalls 25, Packowski 4, Melton 0, J. Ames 10, K. Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 16-11-47

Salem (43): Emerson 2, Boucher 0, Wall 3, Rivera 1, Murray 12, Lakos 0, Franzen 9, Saif 3, Hazelton 13. Totals 16-4-43

3-pointers: P — Av. Ingalls 4; S — Hazelton 4, Franzen, Murray, Wall

Pinkerton (5-2, 3-1 NH): 10 13 10 14 — 47

Salem (7-3, 3-3 NH): 11 13  9 10 — 43

Bedford 57, Windham 51

Windham (51): Hughes 3, Tsetsilas 14, Smith 2, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 12, Amari 0, Dempsey 20

3-pointers: Tsetsilas 2, Husson 2, Dempsey, Hughes

Bedford (3-1): 17 10 15 15 — 57

Windham (5-4, 2-4): 13 15 12 11 — 51

Pentucket 52, Triton 11

Pentucket (52): Wyner 2, Conover 4, Cloutier 0, Thompson 5, Maurer 2, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 6, Dube 2, Hurley 13, Riley 0, Mickelson 2, Reading 4, Currie 7, Cleveland 0, Lopata 2. Totals 19-10-52

3-pointers: Hurley 2, Lambert, Currie

Triton (1-6):  3  2 2  4 — 11

Pentucket (6-1): 15 15 6 16 — 52

Pelham 57, Oyster River 32

Pelham (57): Schwab 4, McFarland 6, Carney 7, T. Galgay 3, Allard 0, Rutherford 11, Molettieri 5, Williams 12, Sauer 3, Cantacesso 5, Higginbottom 0, Hinton 0. Totals 22-6-57

3-pointers: Carney, T. Galgay, Williams, Molettieri, Cantacesso

Records: Pelham 3-6

Andover 68, Dracut 33

Andover (68): Krekorian 16, Shaw 15, Gillette 4, Hardock 8, Shirley 0, Foley 8, Hanscom 6, Kobelski 2, Gobiel 0, Doherty 2, Nusky 2, Yates 5. Total 26-7-68

3-pointers: Krekorian 4, Shaw 3, Hardock 2

Dracut:  5  6 13 9 — 33

Andover (5-3): 24 20 15 9 — 68

Billerica 57, Methuen 29

Methuen (29): B Tardugno 0, Henrick 0, Keaney 0, S. Tardugno 7, Paradis 0, Melia 0, Barron 16, Vasquez 4, Morales 0, DeLap 0, Donovan 2

3-pointers: Barron 2

Methuen (1-6):  7  8 7  7 — 29

Billerica: 18 12 9 18 — 57

Boys Swimming

Central Catholic 95, North Andover 71

Winners:

200 medley relay: Central (Elin Rosa, Andrew Gallagher, Myles Mwathe, Jack Beecher) 2:01.78; 200 freestyle: Spencer Butzen (CC) 2:10.03; 200 IM: Nicholas Ferrucci (NA) 2:12.54; 50 freestyle: Butzen (CC) 26.50; 100 butterfly: Beecher (CC) 1:02.09; 100 freestyle: Gallagher (CC) 57.25; 500 freestyle: Ferrucci (NA) 5:39.31; 200 freestyle relay: Central (Beecher, Victor Saldanha, Gallagher, Rosa) 1:41.53; 100 backstroke: Andrew Gust (NA) 1:07.33; 100 breaststroke: Gallagher (CC) 1:12.56; 400 freestyle relay: North Andover (Nicolas Clemenzi, Davis Randall, Dominick Piazza, Harrison Rupp) 4:12.67

Records: Central Catholic 1-3

Owls win one

Team scores: Timberlane 347, Pelham 31; Salem 366, Timberlane 319; Windham 615, Timberlane 302

Timberlane winners:

200 freestyle: Riley Militello 2:07.34 ;100 butterfly: Joe Casey 1:05.89; 500 freestyle: Joe Casey 6:11.49

Girls Swimming

Owls take second

Team scores: Timberlane 555, Sanborn 71; Timberlane 528, Salem 345; Timberlane 556, Pelham 179; Windham 644, Timberlane 487

Timberlane winners:

200 IM: Grace Brennan 2:33.49; 500 freestyle: Brennan 6:12.39; 200 freestyle relay: Julia Huberdeau, Grace Brennan, Phoebe West Geary, and Ava Coppeta

