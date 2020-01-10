Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence 72, Lynn Tech 55
Greater Lawrence (72): Mejia 11, Languasco 9, Gonzalez 6, Palmer 5, Valenzuela 4, Garcia 9, Tineo 8, S. Cruz 17, Rodriguez 3, Rizzo 0. Totals 27-12-72
3-pointers: Mejia, Rodriguez, Palmer, Languasco, Garcia, Cruz
Lynn Tech (2-5): 10 11 16 18 — 55
Greater Lawrence (3-2): 20 19 16 17 — 72
Presentation of Mary 48, Fellowship Christian 36
Fellowship (36): Parker 6, D. Adkins 10, Robichaud 5, Black 6, Luna 9.
PMA (48): Lebron 29, Polanco 2, Guverra 3, Castillo 2, Lena 4, Reagan 4, Barr 3. Totals 18-7-48
3-pointers: PMA — Lebron 3, Gueverra, Lena; FCA — Adkins 2, Luna
Fellowship Christian (0-6): 6 11 12 7 — 36
Presentation of Mary (2-5): 11 16 13 8 — 48
Shawsheen Valley 57, Whittier 47
Whittier (47): Tricoche 13, McGonagle 3, Torre 3, Geneus 3, Couture 15, McDonough 0, Faust 0, Efosa 7, Byram 3. Totals 13-12-47
3-pointers: Tricoche 3, Couture 2, McGonagle, Geneus, Efosa, Byram
Whittier (3-2): 15 3 14 15 — 47
Shawsheen Valley: 14 13 22 8 — 57
Triton 57, Pentucket 46
Pentucket (5-2): 10 6 16 14 — 46
Triton (5-4): 15 6 17 19 — 57
Pelham 74, Oyster River 51
Pelham (74): Herrling 0, Hamel 0, Strout 0, Bellahrossi 1, McGlinchey 2, Garrett 4, M. Crowley 6, Jones 10, Paul 14, D. Crowley 14, Dumont 23
3-pointers: Dumont 7, M. Crowley 2, D. Crowley
Pelham (4-3, 3-1 NH): 12 20 16 26 — 74
Oyster River (2-2): 7 9 16 19 — 51
Sanborn 63, Pembroke 57
Sanborn (63): Khalil 17, Grenier 2, Lovely 18, Kilimonis 4, Bush 12, Thornton 6, Pugh 4, McLaughlin 0. Totals-24-11-63
3-pointers: Khalil 3, Lovely
Pembroke (0-3): 16 16 12 13 — 57
Sanborn (3-1): 14 14 19 16 — 63
Andover 82, Dracut 37
Andover (82): Rocker 6, Cammann 23, Shahtanian 14, Slayton 3, Satlow 4, Florio 4, Aruri 2, Moses 4, Grecco 7, Capachietti 3, McCarthy 9, Aruri 4. Totals 34-7-82
3-pointers: Shahtanian 4, McCarthy 2, Capachietti
Andover (6-3): 21 24 19 18 — 82
Dracut: 10 15 2 10 — 37
Lawrence 75, Methuen 48
Methuen (48): Garcia 12, Allen 7, Osias 3, Urena 2, Polanco 2, Crowe 3, Lussier 12, Santana 4, J. Lopez 2, Vasquez 3.
Lawrence (75): Diaz 2, Estrada 7, Durand 2, Moscat 2, Melendez 9, Herrera 8, Goris 16, Gabon 5, Castro 0, Tejada 7, Zorrilla 14, Mendez 0, Reyes 0, Guzman 1, Cruz 2. Totals 31-6-75
3-pointers: L — Melendez 2, Herrera 2, Goris, Tejada, Estrada
Methuen (3-5): 9 16 13 10 — 48
Lawrence (5-3): 30 14 24 7 — 75
Windham 58, Bedford 56
Windham (58): DaSilva 18, Peterson 3, Schramm 4, Heres 5, Desmarais 2, Lippold 22, Logue 4, Billone 0. Totals 20-9-58
3-pointers: DaSilva 4, Lippold 3, Peterson, Logue
Windham (3-4, 3-1): 11 10 17 20 — 58
Bedford: 11 15 19 11 — 56
Billerica 70, North Andover 47
North Andover (47): Kutz 6, Morin 4, Castellanos 3, Moore 12, King 2, Pennsavalle 3, Wolinski 3, Griffin 2, Murphy 6, Heim 6, Landry 0, Connolly 0, O’Connell 0, Lauzon 0, Williams 0. Totals 17-3-47
3-pointers: Moore 4, Murphy 2, Pennsavalle, Wolinski, Kutz, Castellanos
Billerica (5-3): 19 10 23 18 — 70
North Andover (1-7): 7 10 17 13 — 47
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary 43, Fellowship Christian 31
Presentation (43): Fabino 15, Collyer 22, Boyle 6, Spaniol 0, Chong 0, Rosario 0, Johanson 0. Totals 16-6-43
Fellowship (31): Taboucheroni 13, Callahan 3, Black 2, Campo 0, Mills 9, Robichard 2. Totals 13-1-31
3-pointers: PMA - Collyer 4 ; FCA - Taboucheroni 3, Callahan 1
Presentation of Mary (4-4): 11 9 13 10 — 43
Fellowship Christian (0-4): 10 7 7 7 — 31
Whittier 62, Mystic Valley 51
Whittier (62): Talley 15, Efosa 22, Krafton 22, Meekins 0, McGrath 0, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 3.
3-pointers: Krafton
Mystic Valley (4-2): 9 9 16 17 — 51
Whittier (5-2): 14 21 14 13 — 62
Laconia 51, Timberlane 19
Timberlane (19): Collins 9, Brooks 6, Censullo 2, McIntyre 2, Genest 0, Little 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 0, Powers 0, Matthews 0, Tully 0, Aydns 0
3-pointers: Collins 3
Timberlane (1-3): 4 7 3 5 — 19
Laconia (3-4): 23 22 2 4 — 51
Pinkerton 47, Salem 43
Pinkerton (47): Al. Ingalls 1, Landry 0, DiMauro 1, Frost 0, Av. Ingalls 25, Packowski 4, Melton 0, J. Ames 10, K. Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 16-11-47
Salem (43): Emerson 2, Boucher 0, Wall 3, Rivera 1, Murray 12, Lakos 0, Franzen 9, Saif 3, Hazelton 13. Totals 16-4-43
3-pointers: P — Av. Ingalls 4; S — Hazelton 4, Franzen, Murray, Wall
Pinkerton (5-2, 3-1 NH): 10 13 10 14 — 47
Salem (7-3, 3-3 NH): 11 13 9 10 — 43
Bedford 57, Windham 51
Windham (51): Hughes 3, Tsetsilas 14, Smith 2, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 12, Amari 0, Dempsey 20
3-pointers: Tsetsilas 2, Husson 2, Dempsey, Hughes
Bedford (3-1): 17 10 15 15 — 57
Windham (5-4, 2-4): 13 15 12 11 — 51
Pentucket 52, Triton 11
Pentucket (52): Wyner 2, Conover 4, Cloutier 0, Thompson 5, Maurer 2, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 6, Dube 2, Hurley 13, Riley 0, Mickelson 2, Reading 4, Currie 7, Cleveland 0, Lopata 2. Totals 19-10-52
3-pointers: Hurley 2, Lambert, Currie
Triton (1-6): 3 2 2 4 — 11
Pentucket (6-1): 15 15 6 16 — 52
Pelham 57, Oyster River 32
Pelham (57): Schwab 4, McFarland 6, Carney 7, T. Galgay 3, Allard 0, Rutherford 11, Molettieri 5, Williams 12, Sauer 3, Cantacesso 5, Higginbottom 0, Hinton 0. Totals 22-6-57
3-pointers: Carney, T. Galgay, Williams, Molettieri, Cantacesso
Records: Pelham 3-6
Andover 68, Dracut 33
Andover (68): Krekorian 16, Shaw 15, Gillette 4, Hardock 8, Shirley 0, Foley 8, Hanscom 6, Kobelski 2, Gobiel 0, Doherty 2, Nusky 2, Yates 5. Total 26-7-68
3-pointers: Krekorian 4, Shaw 3, Hardock 2
Dracut: 5 6 13 9 — 33
Andover (5-3): 24 20 15 9 — 68
Billerica 57, Methuen 29
Methuen (29): B Tardugno 0, Henrick 0, Keaney 0, S. Tardugno 7, Paradis 0, Melia 0, Barron 16, Vasquez 4, Morales 0, DeLap 0, Donovan 2
3-pointers: Barron 2
Methuen (1-6): 7 8 7 7 — 29
Billerica: 18 12 9 18 — 57
Boys Swimming
Central Catholic 95, North Andover 71
Winners:
200 medley relay: Central (Elin Rosa, Andrew Gallagher, Myles Mwathe, Jack Beecher) 2:01.78; 200 freestyle: Spencer Butzen (CC) 2:10.03; 200 IM: Nicholas Ferrucci (NA) 2:12.54; 50 freestyle: Butzen (CC) 26.50; 100 butterfly: Beecher (CC) 1:02.09; 100 freestyle: Gallagher (CC) 57.25; 500 freestyle: Ferrucci (NA) 5:39.31; 200 freestyle relay: Central (Beecher, Victor Saldanha, Gallagher, Rosa) 1:41.53; 100 backstroke: Andrew Gust (NA) 1:07.33; 100 breaststroke: Gallagher (CC) 1:12.56; 400 freestyle relay: North Andover (Nicolas Clemenzi, Davis Randall, Dominick Piazza, Harrison Rupp) 4:12.67
Records: Central Catholic 1-3
Owls win one
Team scores: Timberlane 347, Pelham 31; Salem 366, Timberlane 319; Windham 615, Timberlane 302
Timberlane winners:
200 freestyle: Riley Militello 2:07.34 ;100 butterfly: Joe Casey 1:05.89; 500 freestyle: Joe Casey 6:11.49
Girls Swimming
Owls take second
Team scores: Timberlane 555, Sanborn 71; Timberlane 528, Salem 345; Timberlane 556, Pelham 179; Windham 644, Timberlane 487
Timberlane winners:
200 IM: Grace Brennan 2:33.49; 500 freestyle: Brennan 6:12.39; 200 freestyle relay: Julia Huberdeau, Grace Brennan, Phoebe West Geary, and Ava Coppeta
