No doubt about it, the Minnesota Timberwolves got a steal with their recent signing of Noah Vonleh.
That’s great for the T-Wolves but not necessarily great for New York Knicks free agent from Haverhill.
According to published reports, he signed for one year and $2 million.
That seems headscratchingly low with the recent explosion of player salaries. Last year the average NBA salary was $6,388,007 and the median (half the players made more, half made less) was $2,508,024.
Vonleh, who won’t turn 24 until Aug. 24, had career highs of 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 25.3 minutes for an awful Knicks team (17-65).
The Bleacher Report ranked him 95th on a Jan. 24 list of the top 100 players from the league’s 30 teams.
New T-Wolves teammate 6-9 Jake Layman (7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds last year) signed for 3 years, $11.5 million total and Celtic journeyman 6-8 center Daniel Theis re-upped for 2 years, $10 million total after averaging 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see how Noah didn’t sign for at least three years and $13 million.
DERRYFIELD’S WINDHAM CONNECTION
Three Windhamites starred for Derryfield, which captured its fourth straight state Division 2 lacrosse title. Monmouth recruit Jon MacLean (3 goals), Providence recruit John Anderson (1 goal) and Max Horton (1 goal) all scored in the finale.
N.C. TEAM: NINE NFL SONS
Nine players from the 2018 Myers Park (N.C.) High football team are the sons of current or former NFL players.
The dads were Dre Bly (sons Jordan, Trey), Muhsin Muhammad (Muhsin), Mark Maye (All-American QB Drake), Josh McCown (Owen), Tim Newman (Jacob, Tim), Shawn King (Jordan) and Deems May (Deems).
FOUR SALEM AREA ALL-STARS
St. John’s Prep senior Jack Curtin of Andover, a Davidson recruit, was the Salem News track MVP for his triple jumping (46-9) and long jumping (21-3) exploits.
Also making the team was Connecticut College-bound Peter Evangelista of Pingree and North Andover. He won the 110 hurdles (16.45), 300 hurdles (43.57) and 200 (23.63) at the league meet.
Norwich football-lacrosse recruit Pat Keefe of Andover made their All-Star lacrosse team. He led St. John’s with 48 goals.
Senior Gabby Scibilia of Groveland and Essex Tech made the girls lax team. The Fitchburg State recruit had over 100 career goals.
Central Catholic and bigtime sports
I came across a recent Central Catholic alumni magazine and noticed several alums doing well in the sports world.
Abby DiCiccio Murphy (Class of 2000) is the senior media relations manager with the Red Sox. Matt Duhamel (‘02) is director of athletic therapy for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, after six years with the Vikings and a year as a New England Patriot intern.
Tara Conklin (‘14) accepted a job in ESPN’s events department in New York City. Liam Doherty (‘13) is working for GolfBook in Chicago.
