Jarrett Young has established himself as a state champion threat.
The St. John’s Prep senior from Haverhill has broken two of the school’s hand-timed track records and hopes to do the same with the more official automatic-timed (FAT) marks in the coming weeks.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound URI recruit has run 10.6 100 meters and 21.6 200 meters, breaking a 20-year-old mark in the 100 and an 11-year-old record in the 200. The 100 record was held by Olympic bobsledder Steve Langton.
Young, a former lacrosse player running his first year of spring track at the Prep, has FAT bests of 11.15, 100; 22.31, 200; and 48.91, 400.
Jarrett’s fraternal twin brother is doing big things, too.
Jordan Young was class president and he’s headed to Harvard. He won St. John’s most prestigious award, the Xaverian Award. Jordan’s a wrestler who placed fourth as a junior in Division 1 North at 145 pounds. He’s also a petty officer first class in the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps.
Their mom is North Andover High Hall of Famer Kendra Lippmann Young, who went on to co-captain UMass Lowell basketball for two seasons and is No. 4 all-time at the school in assists.
Their grandfather is longtime Andover coach Karl Lippmann.
Hogans shining in the pool
It was another memorable season for the swimming Hogans of Atkinson.
Xavier University senior Taylor Hogan shined at the Big East Championships: 3rd, 100 butterfly, 55.20; 3rd, 200 fly, 2:02.55; 3rd, 400 medley relay, 3:46.45; and 4th, 400 IM, 4:26.45.
Taylor is graduating with a 3.8 GPA as an early education major.
In his only season of high school swimming, Timberlane senior Ryan Hogan broke eight school records, one state record and won two division 1 state titles: 200-yard IM, 1:51.16 (old state record 1:53.37); and 100 backstroke 51.03.
Taylor has signed with Xavier’s Big East rival Louisville, which just placed fifth at the men’s Division 1 NCAAs.
Yukica Football Scholar-Athletes
On May 4, the Joe Yukica-New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation honored 40 senior Scholar-Athlete Award recipients.
They included Salem’s Jake Brady and Noah Poulin, Timberlane’s Nick Matthews and Devon Simmons, Pelham’s Jake Herrling and Zachary Jones, and Windham’s Stephen Mague.
They all want Preston Zinter
The scholarship offers from America’s top football schools are pouring in for Central Catholic sophomore tight end-defensive end Preston Zinter from North Andover.
Just in the last 10 days, the 6-3, 220-pound transfer from BB&N was offered by LSU, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Arizona and Syracuse.
Imagine if he chooses Ohio State with his brother, 6-6, 334-pound Zak Zinter, a freshman O-line starter at Michigan! Preston does hold an offer from the Wolverines, too.
A winning track combination
Lawrence High AD Brendan Neilon is grateful to Dracut and its AD Paula Chausse. The two schools formed a track co-op for just this spring and Lawrence-Dracut has fared well.
He wrote, “Clinching at least a share of the small school outdoor title is what sports is all about. It’s been a great partnership for all of us. I’m just happy for our coaches and athletes and those from Dracut.”
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.