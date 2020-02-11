Central Catholic recently hosted a reunion of its 1999 Division 1 state championship team.
There was a who’s who on hand including Hall of Fame coach Dick Licare, superstar Scott Hazelton and teammates Joel Gil, Carlos Nunez, Matt Kobelski, Roberto German and Justin Slattery among others.Hazelton had a Facebook posting with some touching and thoughtful comments.
Hazelton, who lives in Sandown with his wife, former Timberlane star Julie Tardif Hazelton, and their two young boys, gave me permission to use his quotes.
He wrote: “Undoubtedly the best time I’ve ever had playing the game of basketball. Looking back over the years, one of the biggest regrets I’ve had from that time is I really never got a chance to thank my coaches and my teammates. I never really got the chance to tell them just how much I appreciated them!”
Hazelton, who is now the AD and girls basketball coach at Bradford Christian, added, “Sure I got plenty of accolades, attention, and credit for that season. And sure as a 17-year old kid I believed every bit of it. But as a 38-year-old man I’m smart enough to know I was just a piece of the puzzle. I know that in order for us to have that season it took all 11 players, three assistant coaches, and one team manager to be exactly who they were! It took that community of people who believed in us and who gave us that extra push when we needed it the most.
“Twenty years later, I still continue to reap the benefits of that experience and for that I am forever thankful.”
The 6-foot-8 Hazelton, a successful AAU coach (Lady Rivals), also posted some video highlights from that season, his junior year. Obviously, everyone knew he was a special talent. But, boy, was it fun seeing him do things rarely if ever seen by a local high schooler.
The size, grace, athleticism are just off the charts. I guess that’s why he was a McDonald’s All-American. No longer a slender hoopster, he still plays, but has really filled out and is into boxing and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
INCOMPARABLE NEWMAN
Larry Newman of Haverhill’s passion for track and field is second to none. Only Newman could give you the most thorough press release on a new state 55-meter record by Lowell’s Richard Kwaateng complete with the pronunciation of his last name: (Kwa-Tang).
McCAFFREY A FINALIST
Wilmington/Tewksbury Town Crier sports editor Jamie Pote reported that Windham’s first-year AD Mike McCaffrey is one of three finalists for the AD’s job at Wilmington. The others are WHS assistant baseball coach/Wilmington Middle School teacher Brian Caira, a WHS grad, and Weymouth interim AD Mia Muzio.
CURRAN IN HALL
Merrimack football coach Dan Curran is being inducted into the Chelmsford High Hall of Fame. The star running back led the Lions to an EMass. Division 2 Super Bowl title, earning Boston Globe Division 2 Player of the Year honors.
MILLENNIUM CLUB
Pingree senior Madison Mandalinci of North Andover and Brooks repeat junior George Smith of Salem both joined the 1,000-point club last week. ... Sophomore lineman Payton Heidtke of Andover was named by Bryant’s academic support team its Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
