Grace Crockett is believed to be the first Haverhill High rower to continue her career at the college varsity level.
“It means a lot. I’m really excited. It was the first school I toured. It was just a welcoming environment,” said the Assumption College recruit.
“They have a boathouse on Lake Quinsigamond which they share with Holy Cross and Clark. It’s 15 minutes from Assumption. Nothing matched Assumption. It was a good fit from the beginning.”
The 5-foot-9 Crockett also ran winter track for the Hillies. She had some exposure to indoor rowing as a seventh grader.
“I put it on the back burner,” she explained. “Spring of my freshman year it was track or rowing. I wanted to try something new.”
The Hillie rowing program was formed in 2014.
CRAZY WORLD OF PREP HOOP
Basketball blue-chipper Dior Johnson, who is entering his sophomore year, has played at or attended or announced for six high schools in five states in two-plus years.
I think I have this right, but he’s gone from Saugerties Senior (Ulster County, N.Y. as an 8th grader) to IMG (Fla.) Academy, back to Saugerties, to Findlay (Nev.) Prep, to Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) but changed his mind and is headed to Fairfax (in Los Angeles).
TOUGH BREAK FOR MORALES
Proctor Academy rising junior basketball star Vicky Morales of Lawrence tore her ACL a month ago and surgery was scheduled for the first week of August. Morales, who has several Division 1 offers, will be out until April. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! ... Pelham’s Jared Hannon was named Keene State’s Male Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He graduated with a 3.83 GPA and set the school long jump record (23-5).
AND DON’T FORGET KAYLEE
Rising junior Alicia Habib is already a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star for the Whittier Tech softball team.
While she has established herself as one of the area’s best, Alicia isn’t the only star in the Haverhill family. Her sister, Kaylee Habib, who is entering the seventh grade at Whittier Middle School, is tearing it up on the diamonds, too. It looks like we’ll be hearing an awful lot from the Habib sisters in the coming years.
LEITER’S 32-STRIKEOUT GAME
Former 19-year major leaguer Al Leiter pitched in a legendary high school regular-season game for Central Regional (N.J.) High back in 1984. He struck out 32 batters and John Spinapont of Wall Township fanned 18 in 13 innings before the game, 0-0 at the time, was called due to rain.
A few weeks later, the game was replayed. Leiter no-hit Wall in a 1-0, seven-inning win over Spinapont.
R.I.P. TO A METHUEN LEGEND
Anybody who follows Methuen youth sports knew Mike Polizoti, who died July 9 at age 74.
City Councilor Steven Saba wrote on Facebook, “Mike was truly an icon in area youth sports, having coached for well over 40 years. He was most definitely unique and unforgettable! I coached and served on several sports leagues with Mike for over 20 years and like many others, have only great memories of Mike.”
The Polizoti family’s involvement in Methuen sports goes back generations. His father, Leo Polizoti, was The Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year in 1996 for 46 years of service in Little League.
