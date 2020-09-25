Andover football coach E.J. Perry (AHS ‘83) was a standout basketball player for the late Hall of Fame coach Wil Hixon at Andover.
Perry wanted to go to Colby College, but he was unsure if he could get that coveted last spot for a basketball recruit.
Perry recalled, “(Colby coach Dick Whitmore) said it was a difficult decision. He was sitting in his office before going to the admissions office. He said he got up to leave when he realized that he had left his jacket in his office. The phone rang. Coach Hixon was calling to recommend me one last time.
“Coach Whitmore said the last thing that he said was, ‘I would bet my life on E.J. Perry.’”
Perry got the last spot and was one of the Colby greats. Another win for Coach Hixon, who died on Aug. 26 at age 91.
WHAT A RUN
Andover High Hall of Famer David Hixon took a leave of absence last winter and in April announced his retirement as the Amherst men’s basketball coach. It was quite a run, to say the least.
The son of legendary Andover High coach Wil Hixon, David, 67, coached his alma mater for 42 years with an 826-293 record, two national titles and seven final four appearances.
Hired at the tender age of 24 to take over his alma mater, Hixon went from the youngest coach in the country to No. 3 all-time in Division 3 wins.
Amherst president Biddy Martin said, “His impact on the lives of the student-athletes he coached is as impressive as his 826 wins.”
Hixon certainly ranks with the greatest coaches in area history and perhaps is No. 1.
Off the top of my head, we’ve had some legends like Florida State women’s soccer coach Mark Krikorian of Derry, Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien of Andover, and innovative college football coach Tom Nugent of Lawrence back in the day at Maryland and Florida State.
High school “Mt. Rushmore” types include Andover swimming’s Marilyn Fitzgerald, Salem softball’s Harold Sachs, Haverhill basketball’s Kevin Woelfel and Pinkerton football/lacrosse’s Brian O’Reilly.
After David retired, the Washington Post’s legendary basketball writer John Feinstein did a lengthy feature on him.
“I’ve had the chance to coach against a lot of the great coaches,” said George Mason coach Dave Paulsen, who had a great rivalry with Hixon when he coached at Williams. “Jim Calhoun, Brad Stevens, John Beilein and Anthony Grant come to mind right away. I can honestly say I’ve never coached against anyone better than Dave.”
Central legend named assistant coach
There will be a big addition on the Central Catholic sidelines this winter. New coach Mark Dunham reports former Raider hoop great Carson Desrosiers (CCHS ‘10), a Lowell middle school teacher, has been added to his staff as JV coach.
The 7-footer was a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and started at center for Wake Forest and Providence College.
Other members of the staff are Stevie Martinez, the only other holdover from last year, and former Londonderry star Kenny Stewart (varsity). Ex-Raider hoopster Zach Adamopoulos is the freshman coach.
CICCOTELLI’S NEW JOB
Jenna Ciccotelli is joining the popular Bleacher Report sports website as a breaking news writer. She was editor of Methuen High’s Blue and White school paper, co-founder of Northeastern’s Red and Black magazine and a veteran of the Boston Globe sports department.
HOCKEY SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
Several locals were named Division 2-3 AHCA Academic All-Stars. To qualify, hockey players needed a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester.
They included:
Elijah Harris, Endicott, Haverhill; Cam Berube, Bowdoin, Haverhill; Paul Antkowiak, Franklin Pierce, Salem; Alex Ring, SNHU, Salem; Brendan Philippon, Assumption, Salem; and on the women’s side Caty Flagg, UMass Boston, Methuen.
ST. MICHAEL’S HONORS
St. Michael’s soccer player Melanie Roberge from Pinkerton was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society. Athletes need a 3.7 cumulative GPA to qualify.
St. Mike’s skier Zach Bouchard of Merrimac was inducted into the Pi Mu Epsilon math honor society.
JERSEY RED LEGACY
The late “Jersey Red” was a legendary wiseacre Boston sports radio caller and a good friend of great basketball coaches Rick Pitino and John Calipari. Whodathunk his son, Gregory Ford, would become deputy director of NCIS?
