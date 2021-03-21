As I’m putting together our boys basketball all-star team, I can’t help but remember a low point in my career.
It was 30-plus years ago. I seemed to be getting hit from all sides. It had me wondering if my dream job of working at The Eagle-Tribune was such a dream job at all.
Few things get passionate fans, parents, athletes, high school coaches and travel team coaches as fired up as the local newspaper’s all-star teams.
It must have been 3-4 days after one of my teams ran in the paper and I was still catching flak for an MVP decision or a kid who didn’t make the cut.
Some do a better job of letting that criticism roll off their back than I did and still do.
But I knew if I didn’t handle it better, it would be a major problem.
Right then and there, I vowed I wouldn’t let it get to me. As someone who has failed horribly on 99 and 44/100ths percent of his New Year’s resolutions, I can say proudly I’ve done a rather good job with it.
In a nutshell, I would just do my absolute best to honor the most worthy athletes from that season.
No more, no less.
As high school sports editor, I could have made it much easier by not naming MVPs and adding more kids to the team.
But I hated when newspapers had these huge teams.
It always reminded me of the massive high school honor rolls. They had long since stopped meaning anything as grade inflation pushed the percentage well past half the kids making it.
Conspiracy theories
One problem is/was the perceived bias on who makes the all-star teams.
You’d run into someone at the 99s or get a phone call, and they were 100% certain this boy or girl made the team, or won that coveted MVP honor, because you were a friend of the family.
And then I was getting the 180-degree opposite. You are so determined to appear fair that you are actually stiffing my athlete or kid to avoid criticism that you know me.
The numbers-oriented sports like cross country, swimming and track are easy. The writer doesn’t choose, the stopwatch does.
There are a lot of common-sense ways of putting together a team: individual stats, team success, being recruited by colleges, the eye test and coming through in the big games are the most important.
My colleagues and I still get the looks and the accusations that we should be ashamed of ourselves for this selection or this oversight.
And people are still 100 percent convinced of nefarious reasons for selections.
Are my selections perfect? I’m sure they aren’t. But are they the best I can do and strictly who I think are the most deserving?
Yes, 100 percent.
People can take it too seriously. A father once said we ruined his kid’s high school experience not naming him to our football team. Wish my high school experience was ruined like his. He played in the Ivy League. After not putting up all-star high school numbers!
Bishop Guertin?
The people who are most passionate are often the most clueless.
A coach always seemed to think my incompetence was breathtaking and never hesitated to call the sports editor about yet another egregious oversight.
One year, going through possible selections, the longtime coach with all the opinions noted, “Well, you’ll have the Bishop Guertin kid.”
I nearly fell of my chair. The Nashua Catholic school wasn’t even in our circulation area. Otherwise, BG would have dominated that all-star team every year as the Cardinals probably had the best program in New England.
Another time, a big local fan/proud father was rolling his eyes about how the star from Masconomet Regional, which we used to cover, made our 1998 football team.
Why Tim Gale would be just another player in the big, bad MVC, he assured me dismissively.
All Tim did at 1-AA Northeastern was score 38 TDs, fourth most in school history, and earn a free agent shot with the NFL’s Houston Texans.
A local hockey player turned local hockey coach recalled his senior year with the 25 goals and how he somehow wasn’t chosen an all-star. I felt awful, it was quite the oversight.
Until I checked the records and the 25 goals was more like 16. And about half of them were in blowouts against some of the worst teams in the state.
...
15 local stars chosen for CHaD game this summer
The CHaD high school football all-star game will be played July 17 at St. Anselm’s.
Here are the local standout seniors who were chosen.
Pelham: Jake Herrling, RB; Zach Jones, TE
Pinkerton: Andrew Guilmette, RB; Evan Wilson, RB
Salem: Ryan Allard, WR; Jake Brady, RB; Jack Milos, WR; Tanner Morgano, TE; Noah Poulin, OL
Sanborn: T.J. Thornton, RB
Timberlane: Nick Matthews, OL
Windham: James Comeau, TE; Zack Leclerc, OL; Westin Lippold, WR; Eli Nicolopoulos, OL
MARVELOUS NICKNAME
Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler of Brockton died March 13 at age 66. Quite a feather in Rick Harrison’s cap that he gave Hagler the Marvelous nickname after covering him at the Lowell Golden Gloves. And Hagler legally changed his name to Marvelous Marvin.
Hagler wasn’t the only one who owes Harrison thanks.
I always thought I had a huge advantage on a lot of sportswriters just that I was able to read Rick growing up every week in the Andover Townsman. Few did local sports like he did.
WELL DUNN, RILEY
First-year head coach Riley Dunn is off to a 4-0 start with the Everett High girls basketball team. Dunn, who grew up in Bradford, was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Central Catholic (CCHS ‘08).
