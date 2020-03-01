Lawrence High basketball players are enjoying great success in college.
Former Eagle-Tribune MVP Juan Felix Rodriguez has had two brilliant years at Monroe Community College in New Rochelle, New York.
The 6-0 stat-stuffing sophomore All-American is averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the 23-9 Mustangs. He was just named Region XV Tourney MVP.
Kevin Vanderhorst has beaten cancer, survived his former school (Mt. Ida College) going out of business and is now starring in basketball and volleyball at Newton’s Lasell University. The 6-3 junior is averaging 15.9 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Salem State freshman guard Jaden Castillo started and averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Lawrence basketball coach Moose Moore reports his best stat was a 3.7 ... his stellar grade-point average!
Northern Essex sophomore guard Luis Torres is averaging 9.0 ppg.
DERRY TO SOUTH CAROLINA
Junior midfielder Avery Drouin was named a tri-captain for Division 1 Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse team. She’s joined on the 2-1 Chanticleers by another Pinkerton alum, freshman midfielder Kiley Davis, who has two goals.
FAST IN SLOW HEAT
Overlooked in Pinkerton’s state record-setting 4x200-meter relay time of 1:31.05 at New Englands was that the Astros ran that blazing time despite not even being in the top heat.
The foursome of Ben Fleming, Ryan Dane, Pat Cotnoir and Conor Seleny took second place and took down the previous state record. What’s even better was that state mark of 1:31.80, set in 1998, was held by archrival Londonderry.
ANDREW FOOTE SHOUTOUT
Got a big kick in December when Colin Blackwell of North Andover was interviewed by Lowell’s Courtney Cox on NESN’s “Coming Home” series.
She asked the Nashville Predator forward his neighborhood hero.
He said, “Andrew Foote, a three-sport athlete at North Andover High. He was kind of the stud. The captain of football, baseball and hockey. I grew up watching him.”
Blackwell has appeared in 26 games with Nashville this season, scoring three goals (including one Wednesday) with five assists.
INCOMPARABLE MAHOMES FAMILY
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes, had a 12-year major league pitching career including 21 relief appearance with the Red Sox. Didn’t know the elder Mahomes had originally committed to play basketball at Arkansas under Nolan Richardson. He ended up signing a baseball contract out of high school.
Patrick also was drafted in the 37th round by the Tigers but opted for college football.
