University of Oregon senior L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence became the fourth local product ever to surpass 1,000 points in Division 1 men’s college basketball.
The 6-foot-6 Figueroa has 1,076 career points. That was 956 in two years at St. John’s and 120 in 12 games this winter with the Ducks, who are playing again after having five games postponed due to COVID. He’s also averaging 7.1 rebounds (team-high), 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists.
This is just D-1 scoring, but L.J. also was a scoring machine as a freshman at Odessa (Texas) Junior College, pumping in 21.4 points a game.
A recent viral/SportsCenter highlight for Figueroa was missing a 3-pointer, sprinting down the lane and ramming home the rebound with authority.
Two of our four 1,000-point D-1 scorers are currently playing with Rutgers senior captain Geo Baker of Derry checking in with 1,186 points.
All-time scoring
Here are local products who have scored 300 or more points in Division 1 play. Some players transferred to Division 2 and it would not include that scoring.
Georges Niang of Methuen, Iowa State ‘12, 2,228; Tyler Nelson of Haverhill, Fairfield ‘18, 2,172; Geo Baker of Derry, Rutgers ‘21, 1,186; L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence, Oregon ‘21, 1,076; Carson Desrosiers of Windham, Providence ‘15, 713; Scott Hazelton from Central, URI ‘05, 699; Gary McLain of Methuen, Villanova ‘85, 689;
Saul Phiri of Haverhill, La Salle ‘20, 685; Wabissa Bede of North Andover, Va. Tech ‘21, 446; Chris Vetrano of Andover, UNH, 409; Scott King of Derry, Fairfield ‘16, 349; Noah Vonleh of Haverhill, Indiana, 338; Joe Bramanti of Andover, UNH ‘16, 304.
Dumke’s Lucky 13
We don’t have all the 3-point stats but here are some fun numbers in light of the historic 11 3-point night by North Andover’s Jake Wolinski on Jan. 30.
North Andover’s had some boys who have had great games from deep before including:
Wabisse Bede 9 in 2015 and Robbie Couyoumjian 8 in 2016.
Derek Collins hit seven treys twice in 2013 and once in 2011.
On the girls’ side, Sanborn’s Erika Dumke hit an amazing 13 in a game in 1998 while Mary Hart of Brooks School and Haverhill had 10 in 2003.Once you have a night like Wolinski’s, you’re a marked man. Lowell was all over him the next game and held him without a 3-pointer.
Garrison delivers again
Pandemic or not, Ted and Mary Murphy and Garrison Golf Center still delivered. Their half-century old Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund hole-in-one fundraiser had to be cancelled but they reached out to friends and sponsors and still raised an impressive $8,001.
Ted and Mary gave $1,000 and their son and daughter-in law, Kevin and Kristin Murphy, gave $500.
Just cannot happen
Nothing worse than league All-Star teams which obviously include athletes from every school. Except a local school whose coach obviously cared so little about his/her athletes to not show up, or have an assistant show up, or just contact organizers to give some names.
Shame on any coach and their AD who allows this to happen.
...
