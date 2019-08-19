Olivia Thrower of Windham and the Northern Cyclones Elite will be continuing her hockey career at Norwich, which won the Division 3 national title in 2018.
In 25 games last winter, the 5-8 defenseman had 11 goals and 6 assists.
After a summer of landscaping, she’ll be joining incoming freshman Julie Masotta of Division 1 state champion Methuen-Tewksbury. Masotta, a recent Tewksbury High grad, scored a whopping 50 goals this winter for the Red Rangers.
The Cadets’ big star, of course, is two-time, first-team All-American Amanda Conway from Methuen High. She led the country in goals per game with 30 in 29 games last winter as a junior.
MOVE OVER, CAL RIPKEN
Don’t tell my editors, but my Ripkenesque streak for having at least one mistake in a story is now well into triple digits. So apologies to Rick Nault, who is actually a police officer in the town of Dunstable. ... A couple days after Waterford (Conn.) High’s J.J. Brennan scored 42 points last winter, his sister, Mia, scored 49 for UConn-Avery Point. ... ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is married to ex-Red Sox infielder Josh Rutledge.
TRAFICANTE A WELL-ROUNDED PROSPECT
I bumped into Central Catholic hoopster Anthony Traficante of Salem at the mall. Well, thankfully, I didn’t literally bump into him. He’s nearly 6-7 and looks like he’s been spending a lot of time in the weight room.
A National Honor Society student with 1,350 SATs, he said he’s hearing a lot from WPI. The well-rounded Traficante has been a two-time Salem Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year finalist.
Proud mom is Mary (Donovan) Scaccia, who is from a well-known Salem High athletic family including her brother, Hall of Famer Joe Donovan, and nephew Eagle-Tribune All-Star hoopster Josh Carter (SHS ‘04).
WORTH THE WAIT FOR THE PROS
While he realizes it is a long shot, Haverhill’s Brian Ward, 27, who is now playing in Northern Ireland, still has NHL dreams. We have had several recent examples of locals making the pros at advanced ages.
North Andover’s Bobby Farnham (25 years, 11 months; NHL debut), Derry’s Paul Thompson (27 years, 1 month; NHL debut), Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski (28 years, 9 months; MLB debut) and to a lesser degree Methuen’s Georges Niang (23 years, 4 months; NBA debut) are recent examples.
STREET OF CHAMPIONS
The most accomplished street in Pelham? Probably Kennedy Street. That small street has produced five Pelham High senior Athletes of the Year and three valedictorians reports proud resident Jim Bonomo, the former Pelham AD.
One of the most accomplished would be Bonomo’s son. Former SNHU star Jeremy Bonomo is entering his fifth year as head men’s soccer coach at Division 1 Milwaukee-Green Bay.
JUVARIS AND THE NATIONAL CHAMPS
Interesting quote from Kevin Sweeney of CBBCentral.com:
“Merrimack (men’s basketball) likely would have entered the season as a legitimate national title contender, returning five of its top six scorers including one of the best D2 players in the nation in point guard Juvaris Hayes.”
The Warriors, of course, moved up to Division 1 after the 2018-19 school year.
Jewish Jordan: 44.4 ppg and could dunk at 5-7
In the late ‘90s, Sports Illustrated dubbed Maryland schoolboy basketball star Tamir Goodman “The Jewish Jordan.”
The real “Jewish Jordan” actually was a Jordan.
Richie Jordan was a 5-7 Jewish sharpshooter who averaged a stunning 44.4 points a game in 1965 for Fennville (Michigan) High. Amazingly, he could dunk.
Legendary Detroit Free Press high school writer Hal Schram said he was a better high school player than Magic Johnson. Jordan earned a scholarship to Michigan State but didn’t do much there.
Maybe there’s a Jewish Gretzky, too.
The NHL’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Jack Hughes, is the son of Jim Hughes and UNH Hall of Famer Ellen Weinberg Hughes. Ellen is Jewish.
Another son, Quinn, was taken No. 7 in 2018.
