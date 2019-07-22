A large number of local athletes and coaches were named to the spring Eastern Mass. All-Scholastic teams.
It was a big year for the coaches with North Andover baseball’s Todd Dulin, Methuen softball’s Jason Smith and Central track’s Mike Leal named Coaches of the Year.
Other major honors went to North Andover’s Jake McElroy, EMass. Male Athlete of the Year; Andover’s Ethan Coyle, one of 14 Phelps Scholars; and North Andover pitcher Sebastian Keane Super 8 MVP.
Here are the locals who were recognized by the Boston Globe. Athletes are seniors unless noted.
BASEBALL: Sebastian Keane, North Andover, Super 8 MVP; Keegan O’Connor, Bishop Fenwick/Andover, D3 MVP; Jake McElroy, North Andover; Alex Lane, St. John’s/Andover; Jackson Emus, Phillips; Todd Dulin, North Andover, Super 8 Coach of Year
BOYS LACROSSE: Pat Keefe, St. John’s/Andover
GIRLS LACROSSE: Erin Jayne, Pingree/Merrimac
RUGBY: Connor Rinklin, St. John’s/Andover
SOFTBALL: Steph Tardugno, Methuen, Soph.; Jason Smith, Methuen, D1 Coach of Year
BOYS TRACK: Roan Marcano, Methuen; Greg Desrosiers, Belmont Hill/Lawrence, Jr.; Mike Leal, Central, D2 Coach of Year
GIRLS TRACK: Katharine Duren, Central, Soph.
VOLLEYBALL: Delfy Soler, Lawrence
WILL McDONOUGH ATHLETE OF YEAR: Jake McElroy, North Andover
PHELPS SCHOLARS: Ethan Coyle, Andover
SURE-HANDED SMITH GOES VIRAL
Former Merrimack baseball captain Ricky Smith (MC ‘18) made a brilliant one-handed (his off-hand!) catch at the July 13 Red Sox game.
Fox Sports tweeted: The catch of the day might have just happened in the @RedSox crowd!
GILROY TALKING BASKETBALL
Patrick Gilroy is getting a lot of air time talking hoops and other sports on WEEI. He grew up in Peabody and has lived in Windham in recent years. ... Pro golfer Michelle Wie is engaged to Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, the son of NBA legend Jerry West.
LOCAL ATHLETES HONORED BY WPI
WPI Unsung Hero awards went to Hampstead’s sophomore Emma Bennett (field hockey), Atkinson’s senior Madison Healey (rowing) and Atkinson’s senior tri-captain Victoria Nassar (volleyball).
Healey, the coxswain, was a two-time National Rowing Scholar-Athlete and helped the Engineers place second at the Division 3 NCAA Championships.
INDECISIVE BASKETBALL PHENOM
Rising sophomore basketball star Amari Bailey already has decommitted from DePaul and recently UCLA. Over-under on decommitments for Bailey is five. ... St. John’s Prep tennis co-captain Jack Malolepszy of North Andover made the Salem News All-Star team. He hopes to walk-on at Fairfield.
VRABEL TALKS UP YOUNG PERRY
Standout Clements High of Houston QB John Perry Jr., a former North Andover resident, recently tweeted that Merrimack College had offered him a scholarship.
That prompted Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to tweet that the 5-foot-9 signal-caller is much better than his father.
Dad, also John Perry, coached with Vrabel with the Houston Texans and starred at Andover High (Hall of Famer) and UNH (191 career catches). Perry was the former Merrimack head coach and hired current coach Dan Curran.
The young Perry has some greats to shoot for including Dad and Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders, a former Clements High QB.
