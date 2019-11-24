Post-grad Jake McElroy of North Andover won Proctor Academy’s prestigious Marvin Award for a new student who has made an impact with leadership, ability and attitude.
The school described the star quarterback as “Houdini-esque,” “a natural leader” and “often willing the team to victory.”
His coaches wrote: “We have never had a player quite like Jake. His capacity to rise to every momentous occasion and to inspire teammates to the best of their ability is incomparable!”
McElroy, a Holy Cross baseball recruit, was the 2019 Bishop Award winner as the Tribune area’s top three-sport male athlete.
He led the Hornets to a 7-2 season including a berth in the New England Prep Ken Hollingsworth Bowl.
Brown junior E.J. Perry won the Bishop Award at Andover High. Over the weekend, he set the all-time Ivy League season total yardage mark of 3,714 yards in 10 games (national 1-AA leading 371.4 yards a game) to go with 22 TD passes and 8 TD runs.
Hours after his season finale Saturday against Dartmouth, Perry was in the Brown gym working on his jump shot with his father, E.J. Perry III. Young E.J. will be playing basketball for the Bears, too.
That’s a tall task. But his uncles James (Brown), Tim (Harvard) and John (UNH) were also 1-AA football stars who played some college hoops. John started a couple games for the Wildcats.
DERELICTION OF DUTY
Shame on any athletic director, and by extension the principal and superintendent, who doesn’t have rosters for state tournament games or any football game. ... Let’s hope the Merrimack women’s basketball game against Division 3 Fisher College is nothing like the men’s 110-16 win over Lesley. And hopefully this is the last year of playing D3 teams. ... Ollie Ebert of Andover is a star QB at Amherst. His sister, Molly Ebert, is a member of the rowing team at USC, where she is a junior.
THE RUNNING REGANS
Two more ex-Central soccer stars have been hitting the roads. Sarah Regan of Atkinson ran the half-marathon and sister Kylie Regan ran the full one at the Richmond Marathon.
Sarah, a senior at the University of Richmond, ran a 1:40.22. Kylie, an all-conference runner at Richmond (Class of ‘18), ran a mighty impressive 2:47.03. Kylie graduated with a 3.99 GPA and is now a global finance and business management analyst at JPMorgan Chase in New York City.
The Regans obviously inherited the love of running from mom. Carol Regan ran the half-marathon in 2:30.03.
The youngest sister, Caitlin Regan, a sophomore, is a part-time starter on the Stonehill soccer team, which made the NCAAs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.