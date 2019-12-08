The Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey team came out Saturday and I wanted to highlight a few things.
Brooks School sophomore Lucy Adams of Andover repeated on the team while junior Hanna Medwar from Andover High is now a three-time honoree.
Complete Eagle-Tribune records go back 34 seasons (1986), and in that span the only field hockey player to make Eagle-Tribune All-Star all four years was future BC All-American Chelsey Feole, who now heads up the Northeast Elite club team.
She did the trick with one season at Salem High and three at Brooks.
Medwar and Adams, obviously, hope to join that select club. Phillips junior goalie Katie Wimmer (2018-19) and Windham High sophomore Amy Lanouette (2019 MVP) also could join the three-time all-star club. Lanouette’s sister Rachel also was our MVP and a three-time all-star.
Seniors Maddie DiPietro of Central Catholic and Abbey Bevens of Pelham just accomplished that “3-peat” this fall.
Since 1986, here are all the three-time field hockey all-stars.
Three-Time All-Stars
AMESBURY: Ashley Waters ‘05; ANDOVER: Jaclyn Torres ‘13, Hanna Medwar ‘21; BROOKS: Chelsey Feole ‘06, Olivia King ‘10; CENTRAL: Casey Thompson ‘18, Maddie DiPietro ‘20; NORTH ANDOVER: Emma Johns ‘16, Lexi Davidson ‘17; PELHAM: Abbey Bevens ‘20; PENTUCKET: Shannon Beaton ‘12; PINKERTON: Chris Blais ‘91, Mara Katsekas ‘97, Maureen Burns ‘02, Sara Joyce ‘03; SALEM: Elaine Schwager ‘90, Kristen Rocheleau ‘04; TIMBERLANE: Lauren Sickel ‘03; WINDHAM: Rachel Lanouette ‘15
BASEBALL-FOOTBALL FAMILY
New Hampshire Fisher Cats president Mike Ramshaw played on the 1991 Pinkerton state championship football team. His boys, massive 6-2, 340-pound senior Gabe and sophomore receiver Colby, played on Londonderry’s recent state championship team.
The boys may have bragging rights. They beat Pinkerton in the semis and went unbeaten. The 1991 Astros had one loss.
HONOR ROLL FOR MORALES
Proctor Academy coach Junior De La Hoz tweeted that star point guard Vicky Morales, a fellow Lawrencian, just made the honor roll despite her season-ended knee injury.
He tweeted, “This #proudcoach moment is very special 2 me, coming in 2 the fall w/ ACL tear knowing you won’t play at all, Talk about mental toughness! All odds against her. @moralesvicky2 making the HonorRoll has 2 be the Proudest moment I’ve had as a coach.”
LOCALS FUEL TILTON
We profiled team MVP Owen Snively of Fremont recently. He had a couple talented local teammates on the Tilton football team.
Jackson Paradis is a 6-0, 225-pound repeat sophomore from Kingston. Last fall at Sanborn, he rushed for 899 yards and 11 TDs and overall scored 88 points.
Tilton coach Matt Dawson said of the running back/linebacker, “He’ll be following in Owen’s footsteps. He has 1-AA offers already. This year he had 116 carries for 823 yards and 7 TDs in six games.”
Paradis’ sister, Grace, plays D1 soccer at St. John’s University.
Will McKinnon is a versatile 5-11, 180-pound sophomore who attended Methuen High last year as a freshman.
Dawson said, “He played wherever I needed a guy. He’s smart enough to play all the different positions.”
