Methuen High teacher-coach-athlete Kevin Alliette thought he had a crazy schedule. But then there is Laura Abreu.
Alliette marveled, “She is so involved in the school. I’m sure she’s busy tonight working. The kid won’t quit. I thought I was busy!”
The senior year-round runner won Methuen High’s Coaches Award for cross country and was a two-year cross country captain. She’s a top scholar and she loves to give back.
Recently, she donated numerous books to the Methuen High library.
They included “Five Feet Apart,” “The Glass Castle,” “Generation Next,” “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” “Paper Towns,” “Since You’ve Been Gone,” “Someone Like You and That Summer,” “The Known World,” “The Hunger Games,” “Journey of Discovery,” “I Never,” “Save Me,” “Joy of Bocce,” “The Color Purple” and a few more.
Alliette said, “Laura will be remembered forever as a hard-working, dedicated runner, but she will be more remembered for her support of her teammates and love of everything running. And I have never seen Laura without a smile!”
MacGREGOR A TRIPLE-PLACER
At the Mary Grinaker Invite, Worcester State senior Abigail MacGregor of Salem ran on the winning 4x200 relay and also was fifth in the 60 meters (8.15) and seventh in the 200 (27.33). Sophomore Jill Coutu from Sanborn Regional broke the SNHU 600 meter record with a 1:39.87 to place second at the meet. ... Bridgewater State freshman Dimetri Morris of North Andover won the 60-meter hurdles at the Tufts Jumbo Invitational in 8.59 seconds.
HEAD COACH ROSENBAUM
Aynsley Rosenbaum, 42, has been promoted to head coach at his alma mater, Framingham State. One of the sharp offensive minds in New England college football, Rosenbaum has been FSU’s offensive coordinator for 12 years, helping the Rams to nine conference titles.
In 2013, Rosenbaum was honored by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston as the Division II/III Assistant Coach of the Year. He grew up in Somerville and is a longtime Andover resident.
LAX STAR TRANSFERS
Lacrosse player Brooke Rooney of Plaistow has transferred to Oregon. As a freshman last year at North Carolina, the midfielder played in six games with three assists. ... Connecticut College junior Molly Carabatsos of North Andover and Brooks won both of her matches at the No. 4 position to make the NESCAC honor roll for squash. ... Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is the son of a billionaire, FedEx founder Fred Smith.
NEW ENGLAND STANDOUTS
Individual placers at the New England track meet included UNH senior Nicolas Sevilla Connelly from Pinkerton (1st, 3,000, 8:21.51), Merrimack senior Eric Rosario of Methuen (5th, 500, 1:04.85), UNH sophomore Spenser Sawyer from Windham (5th, 1,000, 2:29.98), and UConn sophomore Noah Woodman from Pinkerton (8th, 400, 49.94).
MAINE TO HAWAII
According to CBSsports.com, early this season, Maine men’s basketball traveled 10,766 miles round-trip only to get pummelled by Hawaii 91-51. The Black Bears left 5:45 a.m. on a Saturday and departed Hawaii at 5:30 p.m. on a Monday. Certainly no time to enjoy the beach.
Shame on Maine for such pathetic treatment of its athletes.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.