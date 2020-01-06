After going 68 years (but who’s counting?) without an NBA player, it never gets old giving area NBA updates.
Methuen’s Georges Niang, 26, had his best NBA game Saturday at Orlando, draining 5 of 8 3-pointers for a season-high 15 points to help the Jazz past the Magic, 109-96. He added 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 17 quality minutes.
It was his second straight double-figure game. Niang is signed for two years for a total of $3.4 million.
Utah waived ex-Celtic Jeff Green two weeks ago to give the 6-7, 230-pound Niang more minutes, often as an undersized power forward. He’s averaging 5.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.3 minutes. Most noteworthy is his .453 shooting from deep, which has made him very valuable.
Noah Vonleh, 24, the sixth-year power forward out of Haverhill, is coming off the bench for Minnesota, his fifth NBA club. The 6-10, 257-pound Vonleh is averaging 4.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting .536 in 12.7 minutes a game for the T-Wolves. He’s appeared in 21 of 36 games. He signed a 1-year, $2-million free-agent contract in the offseason.
G League
Nelson 2nd in league
Tyler Nelson, 24, of Bradford and Central Catholic is a second-year 6-foot-3 guard with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s G League. He’s averaging 6.8 points in 15.1 minutes off the bench, shooting a sizzling .474 on 3-pointers (2nd best in the league) and .411 overall from the floor.
Justin Reyes, 24, a 6-4 guard from Haverhill and Whittier Tech, has played in five games with the Raptors’ 905 team in the G-League. He’s averaging 2.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. He had 4 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals in Sunday’s win.
He was traded from Salt Lake City in October.
Division 1
Figueroa, Bede shine
L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence, a 6-6 junior swingman at St. John’s, is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals. He’s shooting .382 from the floor and .366 on 3-pointers.
Junior point guard Wabissa Bede of North Andover is a second-year starter at Virginia Tech, which is now 10-4. He’s averaging 6.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting .375 from the floor.
Bede is third in the ACC in assists and easily leads the powerhouse league in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.9-1). Runner-up is Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (3.2-1).
Geo Baker of Derry, a 6-4 junior point guard at Rutgers (11-3), is averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists (6th in Big 10) and 1.8 steals (tied first in Big 10). He’s shooting .406 from the floor. Unfortunately, Baker is “sidelined indefinitely” with a left thumb injury. His last game he played was Dec. 30.
Versatile Saul Phiri
Senior guard Saul Phiri of Haverhill is a third-year starter at La Salle. This season the 6-4, 215-pounder is averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.3 assists. He’s shooting .400 on 3-pointers (24 of 60). Last year he was third in the A-10 on 3-pointers (.432).
Record-setting quarterback E.J. Perry of Andover is also a reserve on the Brown basketball team. The junior guard has seen action in one game and scored one point.
Senior power forward Luke Rosinski, a 6-8, 235-pounder from Derry, is averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for UNH.
Women’s Basketball
Lougbo and Kane showing promise
Nirel Lougbo of North Andover is a freshman guard at Marquette, which is 10-4. A defensive standout, she’s played in all 14 games with one start and is averaging 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 points and 0.9 steals in 13.9 minutes a game.
Brooke Kane, a 6-foot freshman guard from Derry and Pinkerton Academy, has seen action in five games (57 minutes) at UNH. Last season’s Eagle-Tribune MVP is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds.
Merrimack has four local players in its first season of Division 1 ball.
Junior forward Alyssa Casey of Andover is averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds.
Freshman guard Kaylee Thomas from Chelmsford and Central Catholic averaging 4.5 points in 11.0 minutes a game.
The Schnaderbeck sisters of Methuen, Jessica and Alexis, students at the Comprehensive Grammar School, are veteran Warriors through the Team IMPACT program.
Point guard Elemy Colome of Lawrence is a graduate student at Syracuse. She’s appeared in four games and has dished out four assists and scored one point. She starred at URI (14.1 ppg) last winter.
