The 1998 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team is being inducted into the U.S. Olympic-Paralympic Hall of Fame on Nov. 1 in Colorado Springs.
One of the big stars of that legendary squad was Katie King Crowley of Salem. She tied for the team lead with eight points for a squad which went 6-0 and outscored the opposition 36-8.
Crowley, of course, is now the long-time women’s coach at Boston College. She’s already in numerous halls of fame for her brilliance on the ice and as a softball pitcher for the Blue Devils and Brown University.
Our region was abuzz back in 1998 as that Olympic team also featured Tricia Dunn Luoma of Derry and UNH. Dunn was also a multi-sport star, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP honors in field hockey in 1991. As a pitcher, King never lost a game in high school and was our MVP in softball in 1992 and 1993.
Both local greats also played on the 2002 (silver medal) and 2006 (bronze medal) Olympic teams.
After the 1998 games, “The Golden Girls” of area hockey co-authored a book, “Gold Medal Ice Hockey for Women and Girls,”
According to her LinkedIn page, Luoma is now a massage therapist at Spalon Montage in Minnesota. In 2018, she coached in the National Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game.
LOWELL HIGH DYNASTY
The Lowell High boys were again 10-0 MVC champions, pushing their cross country winning streak to 98 dating back to September 2010. Even when he was an assistant at Methuen, you could tell Red Raider cross country/track coach Scott Ouellet was destined for big things. ... Against Indiana, Rutgers completed five passes for a total of one yard. That’s not quite Tom Brady to Randy Moss.
R.I.P. CHARLIE
Charlie Beaudette of Methuen, a major figure in the area bowling and baseball communities, died Oct. 13 at age 98. The longtime Methuen Legion coach once coached Cy Young winner Steve Bedrosian.
One of my first assignments at the newspaper was watching the 1987 All-Star game with Beaudette and getting his thoughts on his protege Bedrosian, who pitched the ninth inning.
BETTER THAN BEDROCK?
The aforementioned Charlie Beaudette told me back in 1987: “Steve Bedrosian was probably the best pitcher I ever coached but Frank Riley, Mike Shipulski and Fred Simm were better players.” ... WEEI.com baseball writer Rob Bradford, a former Eagle-Tribune colleague, has a talented daughter. Taylor Ann Bradford is doing some fine work for the Salem News.
BC BASEBALL FACTORY
Whodathunk BC would have three of Baseball America’s top 28 prospects for the 2021 draft? They are No. 15 Sal Frelick of Lexington, No. 27 Mason Pelio of San Diego and No. 28 Cody Morissette of Exeter (N.H.). ... Condolences to the basketball-playing Hart brothers Mike (Andover) Tim (Central/Merrimack) and Joe (Central/Bentley) on the passing of their mother, Jean Hart, on Thursday.
L.J. AND DOCTOR J.
St. John’s University junior L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward. ... Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman’s son, Dennis “D.J.” Rodman, who attended Tom Brady’s high school, Gardena Serra in California, is a 6-6, 190-pound freshman for the Washington State basketball team.
SALEM GRANDFATHER LOVES PENN STATE
Jim Lawlor of Salem has a big rooting interest for the Penn State women’s soccer team.
His grand-daughter, Payton Linnehan, is a freshman starter for the Nittany Lions. The 5-foot-5 midfielder attended Blackstone Valley High in Douglas, Massachusetts.
Jim said, “I don’t know anything about soccer but it’s a thrill watching her.”
She has two goals and an assist for the 10-6-1 Nittany Lions.
Payton’s mom is Sheri Ann Lawlor Linnehan, a 1986 Salem High grad who was a cheerleader for the Blue Devils.
The Lawlors are first cousins with North Andover’s large Lawlor family which includes North Andover High Hall of Famers M.B. Chesler and Bert Lawlor.
