This last week or so was a tough as we lost some dear people in the sports world.
Legendary coach
Longtime North Andover High history teacher and girls soccer coach Bud McCarthy died at age 70 on April 13.
His former star player and current Knights head coach Lisa Jensen Rasanen tweeted: “I will miss him dearly. The laughs, advice and friendship.”
His former teaching colleague, Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike McVeigh, tweeted: “Bud made a huge impact on our children. One of a kind.”
He was a great coach (358-100-58 in 26 years), a great teacher, a great guy and a proud Marine. He coached some legends including Olympic gold medalist goalie Tracy Noonan and Rasanen, a two-time All-American at Merrimack.
Ultimate Gramma
There are so many proud grandmoms out there but there was only one Kathy (Maguire) Greene.
The retired Methuen High typing teacher was so proud of all the Bretons from Atkinson, Ryan the television meteorologist and, Connor, who was always “most likely to make your day.”
And, of course, she loved the Greenes. She burst with pride when chatting about Methuen-Tewksbury girls hockey star Brenna Greene.
Sportswriters can be a crusty bunch but we all loved her. I’ve made a career of avoiding phone calls, but I’d fight my colleagues to get to the phone first if I saw it was “Gramma Greene.” And if you called her “Nana Greene,” she would correct you on it!
You could go through an entire thesaurus looking for the perfect word to describe her, but I always come back to sweet. She was just so sweet.
Kathy died April 12 at age 81 and the Tribune sports staff already misses her.
Hall of Famer
Salem High Hall of Famer Michael Carney Sr. died March 28 at age 86. Few did as much for the town in athletics, government, theater, scouting, you name it. He was a longtime umpire, helped establish Legion Baseball in town and ran the clock at the Blue Devil football games for 30 years.
I had never known that he started his career writing at The Eagle-Tribune. He later worked at Raytheon and as a real estate agent.
Baseball great
Michael Drummey, who grew up in North Andover, died at age 82 on April 12. The longtime Phillips Exeter teacher was a Brooks School Hall of Famer and starred for the Harvard baseball team. In 1962, he was first-team All-Ivy, winning the league batting title with a .471 average.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Nine locals named Shriners All-Stars
Unfortunately the annual Shriners All-Star football game was cancelled due to the pandemic but congrats to all the locals who were chosen:
Freddy Gabin, North Andover; Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence; Kareem Coleman, Methuen; Nick Donatio, Central Catholic; Shamus Florio and Michael Slayton, Andover; Matt Duchemin, Haverhill/St.John’s; Jacob Codair, Pentucket; and Brandon Grundy, Haverhill.
Loved hearing that all the guys still got game jerseys. Tip of the cap to Hamilton-Wenham coach Jim Pugh of Merrimac for that. He’s the game director.
Hixon steps down
Andover High Hall of Famer David Hixon is stepping down after a legendary 42-year run at Amherst College. He went 826-293 (20th all-time for all divisions) with seven final four berths and two Division 3 national titles. He’s the son of Andover High Hall of Fame coach Wil Hixon.
Pickul in charge
Holy Cross women’s soccer coach Casey Brown stepped down after four years and she’ll be replaced by interim head coach Caitlin Pickul. A Crusader assistant the last four years, Pickul was a star goalie at North Andover High (NA ‘02) High, she notched 35 careers shutouts to break Olympic gold medal winner Tracy Noonan’s (NA ‘91) school record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.