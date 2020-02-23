A slew of North Andoverites have hit the ground running in the Division 1 college lacrosse ranks.
Here are many of them and I’m sure there are others. E-mail additions to mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
UMass opened its season with a huge 15-11 win over No. 5 BC, which lost in the NCAA finals each of the last three seasons. Four-year starting goalie Lauren Hiller made 13 saves for the win. The ex-North Andover High great recently was named Eagle-Tribune Player of the Decade in girls lacrosse.
Erin Daly, a Governor’s grad, is a junior midfielder at Michigan who scored 18 goals last spring. She has four ground balls, seven draw controls and four caused turnovers this season for the 3-1 Wolverines.
Senior midfielder Abbie Karalis is a returning starter for High Point (N.C.). She has five ground balls and three caused turnovers in three games this season.
Freshman defender Kelly Corrigan has seen action in four of Merrimack’s five games with one assist.
Isabella Miller from Brooks is a Holy Cross commit for the fall of 2021. Current Crusader reserves include senior midfielder Siobhan McDermott from Berwick Academy and sophomore attack Jordyn Arakelian from Brooks.
On the men’s side, freshman midfielder Mike Roche has seen action in one of national power Maryland’s first four games.
Adam Carito is a senior defender at Merrimack. Scarlet Knight senior Keegan Hughes will be playing at Merrimack next year.
Sophomore attack Paul Miller from Brooks has appeared in two of Holy Cross’ four games.
Keeping track of Hillies
It was quite a weekend for Haverhill High track alums.
Merrimack sophomore T.J. Corliss placed fifth in the NEC Meet mile with a career best 4:14.74
For UMass Lowell at the America East Meet, junior Jenna Solimine was seventh in the 5,000 (17:40.19) and freshman Sean Glass was fourth in the 200 (21.78).
Freshman Keith May (1:57.24 opening leg) helped Hartford place sixth in the America East 4x800. UMass Dartmouth senior All-American George Papoulis was a double winner at the Little East Championship: 600 (1:21.86) and 1,000 meters (2:37.30).
Foreshadowing for Furey
Methuen High Hall of Famer Joe Cerami always knew that new Mass. track Hall of Famer Sean Furey was special.
He explained, “(Star QB) Jason Danella, me and a few other Rangers were working out senior year on the football field. We look up and some middle school kid launches a football into the air like a rocket and we all stop. It seemed to go from goal post to goal post like a speeding bullet.”
Of course it was Furey, a talented QB and the future two-time Olympian in the javelin.
Crunching the numbers
Bill Varney is the ultimate numbers guy. The North Andover High track assistant coach has been working overtime researching all the school records.
He’s close to finishing off the all-time Knight boys and girls top 10-leaders list for spring track. He’s also done a lot of research for the indoor records.
He even let me know to use a different website on track results!
So here are two All-State girls track corrections: Central Catholic scored 11 points not 21 and North Andover finished ninth with 16 points.
Athletic Landry family
Junior Rachel Landry of Andover helped Fairfield win the 800 freestyle relay at the MAAC Championships and the Stags won the league swim meet for the third time in a row.
Her sister, freshman Taylor Landry, is a reserve guard for the Endicott women’s basketball team.
Their father, Jim Landry, a lieutenant for the Andover fire department, starred on Andover’s 1991 and 1992 state champion baseball teams.
Joncas in Hollywood
In the Where Are They Now Department, former Central Catholic standout wide receiver Phil Joncas, 37, is doing well for himself in Hollywood. The Lowell native is a veteran production manager, line producer and consulting producer. Joncas is the longtime boyfriend of star actress Allison Janney, 60, of The West Wing and now Mom fame.
