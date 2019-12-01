Is Emma Johns the winningest college athlete in area history?
She very well could be.
The senior midfielder starred for the Division 3 national champion Middlebury field hockey team. The former North Andover High star scored six goals this fall and 22 for her career for the powerhouse Panthers, who won their third straight national title.
Her freshman year the Panthers were eliminated in the national quarterfinals by eventual national champion Messiah.
Johns was a four-year starter with 61 career points (22-17-61). And it’s not an easy road to the final four as there are 168 NCAA Division 3 field hockey teams.
In the national semifinals, Middlebury beat Salisbury with senior All-American Jillian Hughes of Andover.
ST. A’s NCAA FINALIST
Our area was all over the field hockey map in the NCAA tourneys.
St. Anselm went 20-3 and lost in the Division 2 NCAA final to West Chester, 2-1.
Local Hawks are sophomore midfielder Sarah Bagley of North Andover (23 games, 1 goal, 1 assist), senior back Amanda Desimone of Windham (3-year starter), freshman midfielder Joanna Archambault of Andover (10 games, 1 assist) and junior midfielder Emily Bevens of Pelham (18 games, 1 goal, 1 assist).
Princeton fell to North Carolina in the Division 1 title game. Freshman midfielder Sam Davidson of North Andover and Governor’s Academy saw action in six games for the Ivy League Tigers.
Sam’s sister Lexi Davidson, a junior back, started for her second straight year at Duke. She tallied a goal and an assist.
HUGHES, SULLIVAN HONORED
UNH junior kicker Jason Hughes from Atkinson and Timberlane Regional was named third-team All-CAA.
Hughes was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 66 points on 14 of 17 field goals and 24 of 25 PAT kicks. He was 7 for 8 from 40-plus yards, had three 45-yarders and beat URI with a 29-yard boot with no time left.
UNH sophomore middle blocker Abby Sullivan of Methuen was named second-team America East in volleyball. She led the conference in blocks with 112 in 93 sets.
BALDERA FUNDRAISING WEEK
Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington is holding a fundraiser to benefit the 3-month-old son of Ryan Baldera, 32, the manager killed in a chemical accident. Ryan was a star athlete (football, track) at Methuen High and was living in Lawrence.
The fundraiser will be Dec. 2-8 and the restaurant said all the proceeds will go to an education fund for his son, Hunter Baldera. There will also be a silent auction.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING NIGHT
The 32nd annual EMass./Southern N.H. College Football Recruiting Night is Dec. 10 from 7-9 p.m. at Tewksbury Country Club. It’s always a good take and highly encouraged for high school juniors and seniors. There is no cost for athletes. Numerous colleges will be represented. For more information, contact Ron Drouin at rdrouin@tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
STILL MORE DUREN MAGIC
I had never seen the results of the June 22 USATF New Englands track meet at Fitchburg State. Suffice it to say, Katharine Duren of Haverhill, our track MVP last spring, had herself a day.
In the 17-18 division, she was second in the 100 (12.62), fifth in the 200 (26.16), first in the 100 hurdles (14.41) and fourth in the triple jump (35-1.25).
No other area girl has ever done a 14.41 in the hurdles, but it didn’t quite equal Duren’s spectacular 14.16 at New Balance Nationals. And the 12.62 100 now ranks her 21st all-time in the area.
Duren is a junior at Central Catholic.
HOCKEY’S DYNAMIC DUO
You knew there’d be magic when ex-local greats Bobby Farnham (Phillips and Brown grad from North Andover) and Brian Ward (St. Lawrence grad from Haverhill) teamed up with the Belfast Giants of the Elite Ice Hockey League.
In a recent OT win, Farnham, who played several years in the NHL, scored the winner in OT and Ward was Player of the Game.
At last look, the Giants were 10-8. Farnham had 7 goals, 5 assists and 49 penalty minutes while Ward had 4 goals, 12 assists and 33 penalty minutes.
CARDARELLI TO TIE KNOT
Congrats to country music star Jillian Cardarelli of Haverhill, who just became engaged to veteran NFL player agent Brian Parker. The co-founder of his agency (MGC Sports Group) is singer Darius Rucker. ... I know Auburn, Alabama, has some good football players but I think the No. 1 Auburn football player is from Auburn, New Hampshire. That’s the hometown of Central Catholic’s star QB Ayden Pereira.
