Last week, Zak Zinter officially signed with Michigan and picked up his diploma from BB&N in Cambridge.
He flew out Friday to Ann Arbor. Believe it or not, he already is participating in three practices with the Wolverines as they prepare for the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl game against Alabama in Orlando.
Participating means full pads and full contact.
The hulking 6-6, 300-pounder from North Andover was ranked the No. 14 offensive tackle in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.Com and the No. 149 player in the class nationally overall.
The Wolverines believe he could be cut from the same cloth as Andover’s Joe Marinaro, a co-captain on the 1995 team. Marinaro, who now lives in Windham, twice won the Hugh Rader Award as Michigan’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.
DRISCOLL AT WPI
Josh Driscoll of Haverhill is a swimmer at WPI. Josh, the son of Haverhill High diving coach Becky Driscoll, placed 13th last winter at the conference meet with a 4:17.02 in the 400 yard IM. The senior co-captain has a 3.63 GPA as a biology/biotech major. Driscoll is a rare bird who interned for three years with the Mass. state ornithologist.
Junior Zach Denbow from Pinkerton is another standout swimmer for the Engineers.
GAMMONS FACTOID
Hall of Fame media guy Peter Gammons tweeted Orioles prospect Ryan McKenna was beloved by the scouts for a couple reasons including his dad owned Aroma Joe’s Coffee restaurant in Portsmouth, N.H. ... The Ohio State biog on basketball star Duane Washington Jr. mentions his uncle is 5-time NBA champ Derek Fisher but doesn’t mention his father played in the NBA. He’s Duane Sr., not to be confused with the late Dwayne “The Pearl” Washington.
NEXT GUERTIN GENERATION
The next generation of Guertins is here in Haverhill.
Junior Zach Guertin is a sharpshooting returning starter for the Hillie basketball team. He also plays baseball. His sister, Sam, is an 8th grader who has a couple of Haverhill travel basketball state titles to her credit.
Their dad, Mike Guertin, was a Central wrestler and mom, Wendy Forgione, was a standout athlete at Methuen.
Mike’s cousins are former Eagle-Tribune MVPs Keri (basketball) and Tricia Guertin (cross country).
SHEEHY SHINES FOR RPI
RPI junior linebacker Liam Sheehy from Pentucket made 12 tackles in 11 games this fall. One week he was RPI’s Special Teams Player of the Week. ... Hollis-Brookline (N.H.) High No. 2 bowler, Nic Vahe, rolled a perfect 300 against Coe-Brown.
FARADIE PLUS TWO
Last year, we didn’t get a couple late-season Methuen boys basketball games reported. With those two lopsided wins over Phoenix Charter, the Rangers’ record in our previews should have been 7-13 and Anthony Faradie’s record at the school heading into this year was actually 65-64. ... R.I.P. to Sam Weisberg, who worked for 60 years in the Lowell Sun sports department (1953-2013).
FAZIO ON RECORD PACE
Andover coach Dave Fazio’s record was cut out of our boys basketball previews. He is in his 31st season at Andover and entered the season with a 462-220 record at the school. No. 1 all-time in the area is North Andover legend Mike McVeigh (497-176).
Also, Fazio may get a bonus couple wins from his time just out of college at Dracut High.
According to the Mass. Basketball Coaches Association web site, there are 12 boys basketball coaches all-time with 500 wins.
LOADED CRIMSON TIDE
A recent Sports Illustrated NFL mock draft has a stunning eight Alabama players going in the first round:
4. QB Tua Tagovailoa, 5. WR Jerry Jeudy, 11. CB Trevon Diggs, 12. OT Jedrick Wills, 17. WR Henry Ruggs III, 22. OT Alex Leatherwood, 29. LB Dylan Moses, 31. (by Patriots) Terrell Lewis OLB
Their projected No. 1 pick is LSU QB Joe Burrow.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
