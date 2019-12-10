Hartwick (N.Y.) College junior defender Courtney Velho from Pinkerton made the CoSIDA Division 3 All-District 3 soccer all-academic first team. She has a 3.73 GPA as a nursing major.
The former Eagle-Tribune All-Star from Derry has also been brilliant on the pitch. This fall she made first-team Division 3 All-East for the 12-4-3 Hawks. She scored two goals and anchored a defense which allowed just 0.79 goals a game.
There was no learning curve for Velho, who has been a three-time, first-team All-Empire 8 selection. This fall she was named Empire 8 Defensive MVP and as a freshman she was the league’s co-Rookie of the Year and won the Klinger Award as Hartwick’s top female freshman athlete.
SCHOLARS AND ATHLETES
Making the NESCAC Fall Academic team were: Trinity senior Caroline Curtin of Andover (field hockey), Middlebury senior Emma Johns of North Andover (field hockey), Wesleyan senior Maddie Shea of North Andover (field hockey), Bowdoin senior Caroline Shipley of Andover (cross country) and Trinity senior Wyllie Boughton of Andover (volleyball).
Curtin and Boughton were three-time honorees and Shea was a two-time honoree. Athletes need at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA to be selected.
WATCH OUT FOR FIATO
Methuen sophomore field hockey player Natalia Fiato scored in seven straight games this fall before suffering a season-ending knee injury. She scored nine goals in 10 games. She recently was inducted into Methuen’s Science Honor Society.
Scoring is in the Fiato blood as dad, Mike Fiato (LHS ‘85), was the second 1,000-point scorer in Lawrence High history.
QUICKIE QUIZ: Who was the first? Answer below.
AREA COOPERSTOWN CONNECTION
Pretty cool that our area has numerous athletes who are related to Baseball Hall of Famers. They include Whittier football’s Colby Rice (grandfather Jim Rice), Baltimore Oriole Mike Yastrzemski of Andover (grandfather Carl Yastrzemski) and Bradford Christian soccer’s Lexi Maranville of Merrimac (distant relative of Rabbit Maranville).
HORGAN’S AMAZING FAMILY
Syracuse freshman Charlotte de Vries of Conestoga (Pa.) High was the No. 16 field hockey scorer in the country with 15 goals in 20 games. Her brother, Jack, committed to Virginia for soccer but changed his mind and signed a pro deal with the MLS’ Philadelphia Union.
Dad, Raimo, played in the MLS while mom, Kerry (Horgan) de Vries was a legendary field hockey (and softball) player at Iowa and Haverhill High. The Hillie great won seven conference titles as coach of the Division 1 Kent State field hockey program.
QUIZ ANSWER: Dan Cargill, Class of ‘75, was Lawrence’s first 1,000-point scorer with a whopping 1,612 points.
LEAVES ‘EM LAUGHING
A lot of wrestlers are funny: Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Ric Flair quickly come to mind.
But David Russo probably tops them all. One of Boston’s top comics, he was the 112-pound 1988 Division 1 state champ at Malden High. FYI: Methuen’s Kevin Niceforo was fifth at 112 that winter.
CCC FOOTBALL STANDOUTS
University of New England junior fullback Parker Belsky of Windham and Endicott freshman defensive back Michael LeFebre of Methuen and Central Catholic both made second-team All-Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Belsky is a punishing blocker and LeFebre put up big numbers: 38 tackles and 3 interceptions.
Now proud parents Bob and Lynn LeFebre will be heading north to watch Michael’s sister, junior defenseman Kathleen, play hockey for St. Anselm.
ONE PROUD GRANDFATHER
Assistant pressroom superintendent Glen Bradish is a legend at The Eagle-Tribune, where he has worked a whopping 46 years. He’s proud of that, but he’s more proud of his grandchildren including Merrimack College sophomore outfielder Jenna Bradish, the former Alvirne (N.H.) Regional star.
