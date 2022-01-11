The Boston Globe named its Eastern Mass. Fall All-Scholastic teams and as usual our region was well represented.
Athletes are seniors unless noted:
FOOTBALL: Ayden Pereira, Central, Division 1 MVP; Preston Zinter, Central, Jr.; Lincoln Beal, Andover, Jr.; Jason Silverio, Methuen
FIELD HOCKEY: Emma Reilly, Andover, Jr., Division 1 MVP; Lana Mickelson, Pentucket; Abby Miller, Andover; Maureen Noone, Andover (Division 1 Coach of Year); Ruth Beaton, Pentucket (Division 3 Coach of Year)
SOCCER: Jonathan Bono, North Andover; Christian Bejar, Brooks/Lawrence; Ella Slayton, North Andover
VOLLEYBALL: Nadina Abdat, North Andover, Jr.; Kya Burdier, Haverhill
CROSS COUNTRY: Ryan Connolly, North Andover, Jr.; Nikolaus Guthrie, Landmark/North Andover; Miana Caraballo, Methuen; Molly Kiley, Andover, Jr.
GOLF: James Robbins, North Andover; Alex Landry, St. John's Prep/Andover
SWIMMING: Charlotte Moulson, Andover; North Andover: Malia Amuan, Division 1 MVP; Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Jr.; Hannah Wieczorek, Soph; and Allie Shea, Jr.
SCORING CHAMP REILLY
Here are the year-by-year goals leaders since 1988 in local field hockey.
2021: Emma Reilly, Andover 28; 2020: Natalia Fiato, Methuen 11; 2019: Maddie DiPietro, Central 28; 2018: Maddie DiPietro, Central 29; 2017: Kate Blaisdell, Windham 26; 2016: Mary Lambert, Central 18; 2015: Courtney Sickel, Timberlane 30; 2014: Justine Levesque, Windham 35; 2013: Courtney Sweeny, Windham 28; 2012: Courtney Sweeny, Windham 25; 2011: Meagan Keefe, Andover 33; 2010: Jordyn Hamilton Pinkerton 24;
2009: Candace Waldie, North Andover and Elise Krekorian, Andover 20; 2008: Candace Waldie North Andover 20; 2007: Lauren Gaffny, North Andover 31; 2006: Lauren Gaffny, North Andover 26; 2005: Bridget Bubar, North Andover 23; 2004: Whitney Mollica Salem and Chelsey Feole Brooks, 14; 2003: Kristen Rocheleau, Salem and Adrienne Shea, Andover 26; 2002: Chelsey Feole, Salem 28; 2001: Grace Farnham, Andover 22; 2000: Kristen Rocheleau, Salem 15;
1999: Monica Ball, Salem 12; 1998: Annie Timson, Pinkerton 15; 1997: Annie Timson Pinkerton 11; 1996: Nichole Bukowski, Pinkerton 18; 1995: Tracy Brown, Pinkerton 21; 1994: Missy Doughty Timberlane 29; 1993: Kerrie Tombarello, Methuen 10; 1992: Katie King, Salem 12; 1991: Katie King, Salem 19; 1990: Michelle Bouldin, Salem 16; 1989: unavailable; 1988: Linda Oleson, Lawrence 16
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to Endicott basketball's Sarah Dempsey of Windham (19 today), Middlebury field hockey's Hanna Medwar of Andover (Sunday), Timberlane basketball's Ethan Stewart (Sunday) and Methuen shotputter Jason Labelle (17 Monday).
The freshman Dempsey is starring with averages of 13.6 points and 10.1 rebounds (second in league).
SALEM'S OLYMPIAN
The youngest member of the USA women's hockey team headed to the 2022 Beijing Olympics is none other than Caroline "K.K." Harvey of Salem, N.H.
Harvey, a 5-8, 160-pound, left-hand shooting defenseman who will be attending Wisconsin, turned 19 on Oct. 14. The team's average age is 25.9. The Americans open up Feb. 3 vs. Finland.
IN HER FOOTSTEPS
The great Olympian Katie King Crowley, who won a gold, a silver and a bronze, was also from Salem. Her ice hockey and softball accomplishments are the stuff of legend but I'd forgotten how good King, the longtime BC women's hockey coach, was at field hockey.
As you can see from above, she was two-time area scoring champion. She also played varsity basketball for the Blue Devils.
BC EAGLE STANDOUT
Speaking of BC hockey, sophomore defenseman Maddie Crowley-Cahill of Haverhill has a goal and four assists for the 10-8 Eagles. The former Kent. (Conn.) School star has a team-high 26 penalty minutes and has 13 blocks this winter. ... Dracut High's Adrian Torres surpassed 1,000 career points last week.
CHAD ROSTERS ANNOUNCED
Rosters have been announced for the 10th CHaD East-West All-Star football game on Saturday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at St. Anselm College.
Here are the local seniors selected:
PINKERTON: Jack Mackiernan, RB/DB; Edward Van De Veen, OL/DL; Anthony Terrenzio, OL/LB; Anthony DeSalvo, TE/DL; Nathan Campos, QB/DB
SALEM: Tom Ahlers, RB/DB; Aidan McDonald, RB/LB; Kaleb Bates, WR/DB; John Smith, OL/DL
TIMBERLANE: Cooper Kelley, OL/LB; Ethan Stewart, WR/DB; Evan Roeger, OL/DL; Dominic Pallaria, RB/LB
