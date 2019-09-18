Field Hockey

Pentucket 3, Georgetown 0

Goals: Meghan Bean 2, Tess Beech

Assists: Meg Freiermuth 2

Saves: Charlene Basque 3

Georgetown (2-4): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (3-0-2): 2 1 — 3

Golf

Andover 20, Central Catholic 0

at Renaissance, par 36

Andover winners: Mac Lee 5-and-4; Evan Giggey 2-and-1; Cade Cederchuk 4-and-3; Steve Ingram 4-and-3; Nick Ventua 4-and-3; Teddy Gorrie 4-and-2; Alicia Wang 4-and-3; Timmy Kobelski 4-and-3

Records: Central Catholic 2-3, Andover 5-0

Georgetown 117, Pentucket 72

Team leaders: G — Logan Corriveau 32 points, Justin Giangrande 26, Jack Sorenson 19; P — Ava Spencer 20 points, Dom Cignetti 14, Colby Jaslowich 13

Records: Pentucket 1-4

Windham takes second

at The Oaks CC, par 36

Team scores: 1. Oyster River 104; 2. Windham 100; 3. Kingswood 86; 4. Pembroke 66

Windham point leaders: Jack Flannagan 26, Aidan Carter 22, Hunter Boudreau 19

Records: Windham 7-5

North Andover 18, Chelmsford 2

at North Andover CC

North Andover winners (score to par): James Robbins 2-and-1 (30); Adam Heinze 5-and-3 (36); Dan Macmillan 2-up; Jack Fay 2-and-1; Jack Roe 4-and-3 (38); Ryan Biancavilla 2-up; Tyler Fay 3-and-2

Records: North Andover 3-1

Boys Soccer

Haverhill 1, Lawrence 0

Goals: Tanner Van Cor

Saves: H — Matt Corliss 5; L — Arodi Rodriguez 11

Lawrence (0-5-0): 0 0 — 0

Haverhill (2-2-1): 0 1 — 1

Sanborn 5, Winnisquam 1

Goals: Wes Messina, Brady Ash 2, Tyler Lovely, Carter Sabalewski

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 5

Sanborn (3-1-1): 0 5 — 5

Winnisquam: 1 0 — 1

Timberlane 1, Goffstown 0

Goals: Jacob Stewart

Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 3

Goffstown (1-3-1): 0 0 — 0

Timberlane (3-0-2): 1 0 — 1

Dracut 5, Methuen 1

Goals: Nassiam Bendimerad

Saves: Oscar Arrivillaga 15

Methuen (1-4-2): 1 0 — 1

Dracut: 3 2 — 5

Windham 1, Merrimack 0

Goals: Charlie Breen

Saves: Preston Neal 4

Windham (4-0-1): 1 0 — 1

Merrimack (1-4): 0 0 — 0

Salem 9, Manchester Memorial 0

Goals: Troy Deminico 3, Julian Bouchrouche 2, Walaeddine Hounane, Greg Heghinian, Nick Fili, Gavin Bentley

Saves: B. Hebert 10

Records: Manchester Memorial 0-4-1, Salem 1-3

North Andover 3, Lowell 0

Goals: Jimmy Boyle 2, Lucas Sciaudone

Saves: Tyler Bussell 3

North Andover (4-0-1): 0 3 — 3

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Bedford 5, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Thomas Richmond 4, Owen Belanger 6

Pinkerton (1-3-1): 0 0 — 0

Bedford (5-0-0): 1 4 — 5

Chelmsford 3, Andover 2

Goals: Evan Arpin, Anthony Previte

Saves: Joe Atwood 12

Andover (2-2-1): 1 1 — 2

Chelmsford : 0 3 — 3

Girls Swimming

Andover 95, Methuen 83

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Andrea Pantazi, Polina Malinovskaya, Lauren Bessette, Eliza Williams (A) 2:02.51; 200 freestyle: Kyra Donahue (M) 2:09.14; 200 IM: Emily Ma (A) 2:15.00; 50 freestyle: Ava Facella (M) 28.24; Diving: Caleb Canaban (M) 188.1; 100 butterfly: Ashley Grover (A) 1:03.71; 100 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 59.73; 500 freestyle: E. Williams (A) 5:35.54; 200 freestyle relay: Addie Earle, M. Flatley, Maggie McGlynn, Charlotte Moulson (A) 1:51.63; 100 backstroke: Michaela Chokereva (A) 1:01.23; 100 breaststroke: P. Malinovskaya (A) 1:14.00; 400 freestyle relay: C. Moulson, E. Ma, E. Chen, M. Chokereva (A) 3:55.93

Records: Methuen 1-2, Andover 3-0

Central Catholic 85, Lowell 80

Central winners:

200 medley relay: Anna Bowden, Maddy Marcella, Thayna DeCamargo, Isabelle Mearls (2:10.13); 200 IM: Nadine Sader 2:29.27; 50 freestyle: Madison McAloon 26.27; 500 freestyle: Kerrigan Hemp 5:23.81; 100 breaststroke: Marcella 1:14.13;

Records: Central Catholic 2-1

Girls Soccer

Bradford Christian 6, Boston International 0

Goals: Claudia Lebron 3, Izzy Papanicolaou, Lydia Schwartzentruber, Casey Hunt

Saves: Brielle Porter 1, Kira Baxter 2

Boston International: 0 0 — 0

Bradford Christian (2-0): 4 2 — 6

John Stark 4, Pelham 3

Goals: Elyce Jedraszek 3

Saves: Colleen Peters 16

John Stark: 1 3 — 4

Pelham (1-5): 1 2 — 3

Andover 2, Haverhill 0

Goals: Emma Azzi 2

Saves: A — Izy Shih 2; H — Felicya DeCicco 5

Haverhill (2-3): 0 0 — 0

Andover (2-1-2): 1 1 — 2

Greater Lawrence 4, Presentation of Mary 3

Goals: GL — Lisette Perez 3, Leticia Ferrari; PMA — Maddy Seavy 2, own goal

Saves: GL — Alessia Barbara 3; PMA — Jamie Walsh 24

Presentation of Mary: 0 3 — 3

Greater Lawrence (4-1): 1 3 — 4

Merrimack 1, Windham 0

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 5

Merrimack (3-1): 0 0 1 — 1

Windham (2-3): 0 0 0 — 0

Bedford 5, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Mishela Duka

Records: Bedford 6-0, Pinkerton 3-2

North Andover 1, Tewksbury 1

Goals: Olivia Gotobed

Saves: Caitlin Wessel 3, Paige Pefini 2

Tewksbury (4-0-1): 0 1 — 1

North Andover (4-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Methuen 2, Dracut 0

Goals: Bella Keaney 2

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 8

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Methuen (2-3): 0 2 — 2

Girls Volleyball

Methuen 3, Beverly 0

Kills: Jillian McCoy 10

Blocks: Rachel Batista 5

Assists: Kate McDonell 21

Service points (aces): Erin Smith 10 (4)

Digs: Sam Driend 6, Emily Spina 6

Methuen (4-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Beverly (2-4): 19 22 20 — 0

