Field Hockey
Pentucket 3, Georgetown 0
Goals: Meghan Bean 2, Tess Beech
Assists: Meg Freiermuth 2
Saves: Charlene Basque 3
Georgetown (2-4): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (3-0-2): 2 1 — 3
Golf
Andover 20, Central Catholic 0
at Renaissance, par 36
Andover winners: Mac Lee 5-and-4; Evan Giggey 2-and-1; Cade Cederchuk 4-and-3; Steve Ingram 4-and-3; Nick Ventua 4-and-3; Teddy Gorrie 4-and-2; Alicia Wang 4-and-3; Timmy Kobelski 4-and-3
Records: Central Catholic 2-3, Andover 5-0
Georgetown 117, Pentucket 72
Team leaders: G — Logan Corriveau 32 points, Justin Giangrande 26, Jack Sorenson 19; P — Ava Spencer 20 points, Dom Cignetti 14, Colby Jaslowich 13
Records: Pentucket 1-4
Windham takes second
at The Oaks CC, par 36
Team scores: 1. Oyster River 104; 2. Windham 100; 3. Kingswood 86; 4. Pembroke 66
Windham point leaders: Jack Flannagan 26, Aidan Carter 22, Hunter Boudreau 19
Records: Windham 7-5
North Andover 18, Chelmsford 2
at North Andover CC
North Andover winners (score to par): James Robbins 2-and-1 (30); Adam Heinze 5-and-3 (36); Dan Macmillan 2-up; Jack Fay 2-and-1; Jack Roe 4-and-3 (38); Ryan Biancavilla 2-up; Tyler Fay 3-and-2
Records: North Andover 3-1
Boys Soccer
Haverhill 1, Lawrence 0
Goals: Tanner Van Cor
Saves: H — Matt Corliss 5; L — Arodi Rodriguez 11
Lawrence (0-5-0): 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (2-2-1): 0 1 — 1
Sanborn 5, Winnisquam 1
Goals: Wes Messina, Brady Ash 2, Tyler Lovely, Carter Sabalewski
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 5
Sanborn (3-1-1): 0 5 — 5
Winnisquam: 1 0 — 1
Timberlane 1, Goffstown 0
Goals: Jacob Stewart
Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 3
Goffstown (1-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Timberlane (3-0-2): 1 0 — 1
Dracut 5, Methuen 1
Goals: Nassiam Bendimerad
Saves: Oscar Arrivillaga 15
Methuen (1-4-2): 1 0 — 1
Dracut: 3 2 — 5
Windham 1, Merrimack 0
Goals: Charlie Breen
Saves: Preston Neal 4
Windham (4-0-1): 1 0 — 1
Merrimack (1-4): 0 0 — 0
Salem 9, Manchester Memorial 0
Goals: Troy Deminico 3, Julian Bouchrouche 2, Walaeddine Hounane, Greg Heghinian, Nick Fili, Gavin Bentley
Saves: B. Hebert 10
Records: Manchester Memorial 0-4-1, Salem 1-3
North Andover 3, Lowell 0
Goals: Jimmy Boyle 2, Lucas Sciaudone
Saves: Tyler Bussell 3
North Andover (4-0-1): 0 3 — 3
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Bedford 5, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Thomas Richmond 4, Owen Belanger 6
Pinkerton (1-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Bedford (5-0-0): 1 4 — 5
Chelmsford 3, Andover 2
Goals: Evan Arpin, Anthony Previte
Saves: Joe Atwood 12
Andover (2-2-1): 1 1 — 2
Chelmsford : 0 3 — 3
Girls Swimming
Andover 95, Methuen 83
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Andrea Pantazi, Polina Malinovskaya, Lauren Bessette, Eliza Williams (A) 2:02.51; 200 freestyle: Kyra Donahue (M) 2:09.14; 200 IM: Emily Ma (A) 2:15.00; 50 freestyle: Ava Facella (M) 28.24; Diving: Caleb Canaban (M) 188.1; 100 butterfly: Ashley Grover (A) 1:03.71; 100 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 59.73; 500 freestyle: E. Williams (A) 5:35.54; 200 freestyle relay: Addie Earle, M. Flatley, Maggie McGlynn, Charlotte Moulson (A) 1:51.63; 100 backstroke: Michaela Chokereva (A) 1:01.23; 100 breaststroke: P. Malinovskaya (A) 1:14.00; 400 freestyle relay: C. Moulson, E. Ma, E. Chen, M. Chokereva (A) 3:55.93
Records: Methuen 1-2, Andover 3-0
Central Catholic 85, Lowell 80
Central winners:
200 medley relay: Anna Bowden, Maddy Marcella, Thayna DeCamargo, Isabelle Mearls (2:10.13); 200 IM: Nadine Sader 2:29.27; 50 freestyle: Madison McAloon 26.27; 500 freestyle: Kerrigan Hemp 5:23.81; 100 breaststroke: Marcella 1:14.13;
Records: Central Catholic 2-1
Girls Soccer
Bradford Christian 6, Boston International 0
Goals: Claudia Lebron 3, Izzy Papanicolaou, Lydia Schwartzentruber, Casey Hunt
Saves: Brielle Porter 1, Kira Baxter 2
Boston International: 0 0 — 0
Bradford Christian (2-0): 4 2 — 6
John Stark 4, Pelham 3
Goals: Elyce Jedraszek 3
Saves: Colleen Peters 16
John Stark: 1 3 — 4
Pelham (1-5): 1 2 — 3
Andover 2, Haverhill 0
Goals: Emma Azzi 2
Saves: A — Izy Shih 2; H — Felicya DeCicco 5
Haverhill (2-3): 0 0 — 0
Andover (2-1-2): 1 1 — 2
Greater Lawrence 4, Presentation of Mary 3
Goals: GL — Lisette Perez 3, Leticia Ferrari; PMA — Maddy Seavy 2, own goal
Saves: GL — Alessia Barbara 3; PMA — Jamie Walsh 24
Presentation of Mary: 0 3 — 3
Greater Lawrence (4-1): 1 3 — 4
Merrimack 1, Windham 0
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 5
Merrimack (3-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Windham (2-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Bedford 5, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Mishela Duka
Records: Bedford 6-0, Pinkerton 3-2
North Andover 1, Tewksbury 1
Goals: Olivia Gotobed
Saves: Caitlin Wessel 3, Paige Pefini 2
Tewksbury (4-0-1): 0 1 — 1
North Andover (4-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Methuen 2, Dracut 0
Goals: Bella Keaney 2
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 8
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Methuen (2-3): 0 2 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Methuen 3, Beverly 0
Kills: Jillian McCoy 10
Blocks: Rachel Batista 5
Assists: Kate McDonell 21
Service points (aces): Erin Smith 10 (4)
Digs: Sam Driend 6, Emily Spina 6
Methuen (4-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Beverly (2-4): 19 22 20 — 0
