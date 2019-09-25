Golf
Billerica 17.5, Methuen 2.5
Methuen leaders: Cam Hutchings 4&2, CJ Brown halved
Records: Billerica 1-6
Andover 19, N. Andover 1
at Renaissance GC, par 36
Team winners: Mac Lee (A); Evan Gigey (A); Steve Ingram (A); Nick Ventura (A); Teddy Gorrie (A); Alicia Wang (A); Noah Farland (A); Adam Heinze (NA)
Records: North Andover 4-3, Andover 7-0
Triton 136, Pentucket 86
Team leaders: T — Cael Kohan 33 points, Rick Gardella 24, Nick Ritchie 21, Drew Bouley 21, Braeden McDonald 21
Records: Pentucket 1-6, Triton 8-0
Windham sweeps
Pembroke Pines CC, par 36
Team scores: 1. Windham 112; 2. Pembroke 87; 3. Coe-Brown 77
Windham point leaders: Jack Flanagan 25, Aidan Carter 24, Logan Carter 22, Will McKee 21, Nick Furnari 20
Records: Windham 11-5
B.C. High 20, Central 0
at Atkinson CC, PAR 36
Central winners: None
Records: Central Catholic 1-7
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 4, Ipswich 1
Goals: Max Markuns, Jarod Belliveau, Matt Tineo, Will Roberts
Assists: Tineo 2, Zach Rosario
Saves: Tyler Correnti 5
Ipswich: 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (6-1-1): 2 2 — 4
Haverhill 1, Methuen 0
Goals: Aidan Robarts
Saves: H — Matt Corliss 4; M — Ethan Donahue 7
Haverhill (4-3-1): 1 0 — 1
Methuen (1-6-2): 0 0 — 0
Sanborn 1, Bishop Brady 0
Goals: Wes Messina
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10
Bishop Brady: 0 0 — 0
Sanborn (5-2-1): 1 0 — 1
Timberlane 1, Exeter 0
Goals: Jacob Stewart
Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 3
Exeter (3-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Timberlane (5-0-2): 1 0 — 1
Essex Tech 1, Whittier 1
Goals: Gabe Morales
Saves: Luke MacFarland 14
Whittier (2-3-1): 0 1 — 1
Essex Tech: 1 0 — 1
Concord 5, Windham 1
Goals: Aidan Peretz
Saves: Preston Neal 1
Concord (3-3-1): 3 2 — 5
Windham (4-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Kearsarge 3, Pelham 2
Goals: Alex Gagnon, Hadi Eid
Saves: Greg Nicholls 17
Kearsarge: 1 2 — 3
Pelham (2-6): 1 1 — 2
Salem 7, Spaulding 2
Goals: Julian Bouchrouche 3, Troy Deminico 2, Walaeddine Hounane, Cody Sicard
Saves: Gavin Bentley 4
Salem (2-4): 4 3 — 7
Spaulding (0-6): 1 1 — 2
Lawrence 4, Billerica 1
Goals: Jesus Echevarria 2, Bryan Salgueiro, Melkin Maldonado
Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 8
Billerica: 1 0 — 1
Lawrence (1-5-1): 2 2 — 4
Field Hockey
Sanborn 2, Merrimack Valley 1
Goals: Maddie Freeman, Ella Cotter
Saves: Izzi Giles 8
Merrimack Valley (2-5): 0 1 — 1
Sanborn (5-2): 1 1 — 2
Pelham 4, Plymouth 0
Goals: Abbey Bevens 2, Jade Atkins, Cassie Hemmerdinger
Saves: Hayley Gilbert 19
Plymouth: 0 0 — 0
Pelham (4-2): 3 1 — 4
Girls Soccer
Tewksbury 2, Haverhill 1
Goals: Elena Albano
Saves: Felicya DeCicco 2
Tewksbury: 1 1 — 2
Haverhill (3-5): 0 1 — 1
Milford 5, Pelham 0
Saves: Colleen Peters 8
Pelham (2-6): 0 0 — 0
Milford: 4 1 — 5
Salem 7, Spaulding 1
Goals: Olivia Murray 2, Sydney Lane, Alexa Burrill, Niamh Edwards, Riley Bevine, Emma Liptrap
Saves: Rachel Carr 3
Spaulding: 1 0 — 1
Salem (1-5-1): 2 5 — 7
Matignon 5, Greater Lawrence 2
Goals: Leticia Ferrari 2
Saves: Jaslyn Abreu 21
Greater Lawrence (4-2): 1 1 — 2
Matignon: 3 2 — 5
Billerica 16, Lawrence 0
Saves: Heidi Yaneth Echverria 10
Lawrence (0-7): 0 0 — 0
Billerica: 11 5 — 16
Notre Dame 2, Presentation of Mary 2
Goals: Liz Vargas 2
Notre Dame : 1 1 — 2
Presentation (2-1-3): 1 1 — 2
Merrimack Valley 7, Sanborn 1
Goals: Nylah Neptune
Saves: Maya Dutton 15
Records: Sanborn 0-7
Exeter 3, Timberlane 0
Saves: Samantha Fowler 12
Timberlane (3-4): 0 0 — 0
Exeter (7-0): 3 0 — 3
Concord 1, Windham 0
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 7
Windham (2-5): 0 0 — 0
Concord (4-3): 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton 2, Nashua South 1
Goals: Lauren Morse, Chayse Dube
Saves: Lindsay Blum 8
Pinkerton (4-3): 0 2 — 2
Nashua South: 0 1 — 1
Bradford Christian 4, Boston International 2
Goals: Izzy Papanicolaou, Claudia Lebron 2, Lydia Schwartzentruber.
Saves: Kira Baxter 7
Bradford Christian (5-1): 2 2 — 4
Boston International: 2 0 — 2
North Andover 7, Central 1
Goals: NA — Olivia Gotobed 3, Ella Slayton, Katie Sullivan, Katie Wojcik, Julia Ward; CC — Sydney Wnek
Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 3, Caitlyn Wessel 3; CC — Izzy Majewski 2, Kat Desimone 6
Central Catholic (2-2): 0 1 — 1
North Andover (6-0-1): 2 5 — 7
Pentucket 7, Ipswich 2
Goals: Jacey Jennings 2, Greta Maurer, Megan Reading, Sabrina Campbell, Lucy Powell, Bethany Cloutier
Assists: Jennings 3, Maurer, Reading
Saves: Ashlynne Reade 4
Pentucket (5-2-1): 2 5 — 7
Ipswich: 1 1 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Lynn Tech 0
Kills: Rob Calcano 6
Assists: Nataly Guzman 10
Service points/aces: Guzman 14/7
Digs: Kiara Morales 10
Greater Lawrence (6-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Lynn Tech (3-4): 19 17 21 — 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Morgan Stevens 3, Maria Dagher 3
Blocks: Stevens 2
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 6
Service points (aces): Hannah Andrewchuk 5
Digs: Andrewchuk 7
Pelham (1-6): 4 9 12 — 0
St. Thomas Aquinas: 25 25 25 — 3
