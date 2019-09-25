Golf

Billerica 17.5, Methuen 2.5

Methuen leaders: Cam Hutchings 4&2, CJ Brown halved

Records: Billerica 1-6

Andover 19, N. Andover 1

at Renaissance GC, par 36

Team winners: Mac Lee (A); Evan Gigey (A); Steve Ingram (A); Nick Ventura (A); Teddy Gorrie (A); Alicia Wang (A); Noah Farland (A); Adam Heinze (NA)

Records: North Andover 4-3, Andover 7-0

Triton 136, Pentucket 86

Team leaders: T — Cael Kohan 33 points, Rick Gardella 24, Nick Ritchie 21, Drew Bouley 21, Braeden McDonald 21

Records: Pentucket 1-6, Triton 8-0

Windham sweeps

Pembroke Pines CC, par 36

Team scores: 1. Windham 112; 2. Pembroke 87; 3. Coe-Brown 77

Windham point leaders: Jack Flanagan 25, Aidan Carter 24, Logan Carter 22, Will McKee 21, Nick Furnari 20

Records: Windham 11-5

B.C. High 20, Central 0

at Atkinson CC, PAR 36

Central winners: None

Records: Central Catholic 1-7

Boys Soccer

Pentucket 4, Ipswich 1

Goals: Max Markuns, Jarod Belliveau, Matt Tineo, Will Roberts

Assists: Tineo 2, Zach Rosario

Saves: Tyler Correnti 5

Ipswich: 0 1 — 1

Pentucket (6-1-1): 2 2 — 4

Haverhill 1, Methuen 0

Goals: Aidan Robarts

Saves: H — Matt Corliss 4; M — Ethan Donahue 7

Haverhill (4-3-1): 1 0 — 1

Methuen (1-6-2): 0 0 — 0

Sanborn 1, Bishop Brady 0

Goals: Wes Messina

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10

Bishop Brady: 0 0 — 0

Sanborn (5-2-1): 1 0 — 1

Timberlane 1, Exeter 0

Goals: Jacob Stewart

Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 3

Exeter (3-3-1): 0 0 — 0

Timberlane (5-0-2): 1 0 — 1

Essex Tech 1, Whittier 1

Goals: Gabe Morales

Saves: Luke MacFarland 14

Whittier (2-3-1): 0 1 — 1

Essex Tech: 1 0 — 1

Concord 5, Windham 1

Goals: Aidan Peretz

Saves: Preston Neal 1

Concord (3-3-1): 3 2 — 5

Windham (4-1-2): 0 1 — 1

Kearsarge 3, Pelham 2

Goals: Alex Gagnon, Hadi Eid

Saves: Greg Nicholls 17

Kearsarge: 1 2 — 3

Pelham (2-6): 1 1 — 2

Salem 7, Spaulding 2

Goals: Julian Bouchrouche 3, Troy Deminico 2, Walaeddine Hounane, Cody Sicard

Saves: Gavin Bentley 4

Salem (2-4): 4 3 — 7

Spaulding (0-6): 1 1 — 2

Lawrence 4, Billerica 1

Goals: Jesus Echevarria 2, Bryan Salgueiro, Melkin Maldonado

Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 8

Billerica: 1 0 — 1

Lawrence (1-5-1): 2 2 — 4

Field Hockey

Sanborn 2, Merrimack Valley 1

Goals: Maddie Freeman, Ella Cotter

Saves: Izzi Giles 8

Merrimack Valley (2-5): 0 1 — 1

Sanborn (5-2): 1 1 — 2

Pelham 4, Plymouth 0

Goals: Abbey Bevens 2, Jade Atkins, Cassie Hemmerdinger

Saves: Hayley Gilbert 19

Plymouth: 0 0 — 0

Pelham (4-2): 3 1 — 4

Girls Soccer

Tewksbury 2, Haverhill 1

Goals: Elena Albano

Saves: Felicya DeCicco 2

Tewksbury: 1 1 — 2

Haverhill (3-5): 0 1 — 1

Milford 5, Pelham 0

Saves: Colleen Peters 8

Pelham (2-6): 0 0 — 0

Milford: 4 1 — 5

Salem 7, Spaulding 1

Goals: Olivia Murray 2, Sydney Lane, Alexa Burrill, Niamh Edwards, Riley Bevine, Emma Liptrap

Saves: Rachel Carr 3

Spaulding: 1 0 — 1

Salem (1-5-1): 2 5 — 7

Matignon 5, Greater Lawrence 2

Goals: Leticia Ferrari 2

Saves: Jaslyn Abreu 21

Greater Lawrence (4-2): 1 1 — 2

Matignon: 3 2 — 5

Billerica 16, Lawrence 0

Saves: Heidi Yaneth Echverria 10

Lawrence (0-7):  0 0 —  0

Billerica: 11 5 — 16

Notre Dame 2, Presentation of Mary 2

Goals: Liz Vargas 2

Notre Dame : 1 1 — 2

Presentation (2-1-3): 1 1 — 2

Merrimack Valley 7, Sanborn 1

Goals: Nylah Neptune

Saves: Maya Dutton 15

Records: Sanborn 0-7

Exeter 3, Timberlane 0

Saves: Samantha Fowler 12

Timberlane (3-4): 0 0 — 0

Exeter (7-0): 3 0 — 3

Concord 1, Windham 0

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 7

Windham (2-5): 0 0 — 0

Concord (4-3): 1 0 — 1

Pinkerton 2, Nashua South 1

Goals: Lauren Morse, Chayse Dube

Saves: Lindsay Blum 8

Pinkerton (4-3): 0 2 — 2

Nashua South: 0 1 — 1

Bradford Christian 4, Boston International 2

Goals: Izzy Papanicolaou, Claudia Lebron 2, Lydia Schwartzentruber.

Saves: Kira Baxter 7

Bradford Christian (5-1): 2 2 — 4

Boston International: 2 0 — 2

North Andover 7, Central 1

Goals: NA — Olivia Gotobed 3, Ella Slayton, Katie Sullivan, Katie Wojcik, Julia Ward; CC — Sydney Wnek

Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 3, Caitlyn Wessel 3; CC — Izzy Majewski 2, Kat Desimone 6

Central Catholic (2-2): 0 1 — 1

North Andover (6-0-1): 2 5 — 7

Pentucket 7, Ipswich 2

Goals: Jacey Jennings 2, Greta Maurer, Megan Reading, Sabrina Campbell, Lucy Powell, Bethany Cloutier

Assists: Jennings 3, Maurer, Reading

Saves: Ashlynne Reade 4

Pentucket (5-2-1): 2 5 — 7

Ipswich: 1 1 — 2

Girls Volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, Lynn Tech 0

Kills: Rob Calcano 6

Assists: Nataly Guzman 10

Service points/aces: Guzman 14/7

Digs: Kiara Morales 10

Greater Lawrence (6-3): 25 25 25 — 3

Lynn Tech (3-4): 19 17 21 — 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Pelham 0

Kills: Morgan Stevens 3, Maria Dagher 3

Blocks: Stevens 2

Assists: Casey Chamberlin 6

Service points (aces): Hannah Andrewchuk 5

Digs: Andrewchuk 7

Pelham (1-6):  4  9 12 — 0

St. Thomas Aquinas: 25 25 25 — 3

