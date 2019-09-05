Field Hockey
Revere 5, Haverhill 0
Saves: Zoe Martin 10
Records: Haverhill 0-1
Londonderry 3, Salem 2
Goals: Alison Beauch, Briana Boucher
Saves: Jaycie Ritter 10
Londonderry (1-0): 1 1 1 — 3
Salem (0-1): 2 0 0 — 2
Golf
Andover 17, Billerica 3
Renaissance Golf Club, Par 36
Andover winners: Mac Lee 4-and-3, Evan Giggey 4-and-3, Cade Cedorchuk 3-and-1, Stephen Ingram 5-and-4, Nick Ventura 4-and-2, Teddy Gorrie 5-and-4, Alicia Wang 2-and-1
Records: Andover 1-0, Billerica 0-1
North Andover 10.5, Lowell 9.5
at Mount Pleasant
North Andover winners: James Robbins, Jack Roe, Tyler Fay, Dan Macmillan (halved)
Records: North Andover 1-0, Lowell 0-1
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 1, North Reading 0
Goals: Jake Correnti
Saves: Tyler Correnti 3
North Reading (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (1-0): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Whittier 4, Greater Lawrence 0
Goals: Catherine Schwartz 2, Victoria Dawkins, Victoria Thompson
Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 5
Greater Lawrence (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Whittier (1-0): 2 2 — 4
North Reading 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: Mackenzie Currie
Saves: Ashlyn Reade 2
Pentucket (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1
North Reading (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: W — Alyssa Michel 8, Grace Efosa 7; S Collazo; GL — Kerry Ortiz 8
Blocks: W — Efosa 4; GL — Rob Calcano 1
Assists: W — Siarra Cronin 31; GL — Nataly Guzman 15
Service points (aces): W — Grace Efosa (8); GL — Ortiz 11, Kaylin Martinez (3)
Digs: W — Alicia Habib 9, Zaria Collazo 7; GL — Dasani Gonzalez 9
Greater Lawrence (0-1): 25 13 20 15 — 1
Whittier (1-0): 20 25 25 25 — 3
Mystic Valley 3, Presentation of Mary 0
Kills: Sara D’Agostino 3
Blocks: Athena Sharpe 1
Assists: Maia Munoz 4
Service points (aces): Marissa Leveroni 8 (3)
Digs: Stephanie Moreau 6
Presentation of Mary (0-1): 7 12 9 — 0
Mystic Valley (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Shawsheen Valley 3, Fellowship Christian 1
Kills: Sophia Brodnick 6
Assists: Laura Harvey 6
Service points (aces): Adrianna Taboucheroni (8)
Digs: Ester Mills 7
Shawsheen Valley: 25 19 25 25 — 3
Fellowship Christian (0-1): 20 25 23 21 — 1
Masconomet 3, Pentucket 0
Block: Arielle Cleveland
Masconomet (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Pentucket (0-1): 6 12 11 — 0
