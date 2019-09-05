Field Hockey

Revere 5, Haverhill 0

Saves: Zoe Martin 10

Records: Haverhill 0-1

Londonderry 3, Salem 2

Goals: Alison Beauch, Briana Boucher

Saves: Jaycie Ritter 10

Londonderry (1-0): 1 1 1 — 3

Salem (0-1): 2 0 0 — 2

Golf

Andover 17, Billerica 3

Renaissance Golf Club, Par 36

Andover winners: Mac Lee 4-and-3, Evan Giggey 4-and-3, Cade Cedorchuk 3-and-1, Stephen Ingram 5-and-4, Nick Ventura 4-and-2, Teddy Gorrie 5-and-4, Alicia Wang 2-and-1

Records: Andover 1-0, Billerica 0-1

North Andover 10.5, Lowell 9.5

at Mount Pleasant

North Andover winners: James Robbins, Jack Roe, Tyler Fay, Dan Macmillan (halved)

Records: North Andover 1-0, Lowell 0-1

Boys Soccer

Pentucket 1, North Reading 0

Goals: Jake Correnti

Saves: Tyler Correnti 3

North Reading (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (1-0): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Whittier 4, Greater Lawrence 0

Goals: Catherine Schwartz 2, Victoria Dawkins, Victoria Thompson

Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 5

Greater Lawrence (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Whittier (1-0): 2 2 — 4

North Reading 1, Pentucket 1

Goals: Mackenzie Currie

Saves: Ashlyn Reade 2

Pentucket (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1

North Reading (0-0-1): 1 0 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 1

Kills: W — Alyssa Michel 8, Grace Efosa 7; S Collazo; GL — Kerry Ortiz 8

Blocks: W — Efosa 4; GL — Rob Calcano 1

Assists: W — Siarra Cronin 31; GL — Nataly Guzman 15

Service points (aces): W — Grace Efosa (8); GL — Ortiz 11, Kaylin Martinez (3)

Digs: W — Alicia Habib 9, Zaria Collazo 7; GL — Dasani Gonzalez 9

Greater Lawrence (0-1): 25 13 20 15 — 1

Whittier (1-0): 20 25 25 25 — 3

Mystic Valley 3, Presentation of Mary 0

Kills: Sara D’Agostino 3

Blocks: Athena Sharpe 1

Assists: Maia Munoz 4

Service points (aces): Marissa Leveroni 8 (3)

Digs: Stephanie Moreau 6

Presentation of Mary (0-1):  7 12  9 — 0

Mystic Valley (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Shawsheen Valley 3, Fellowship Christian 1

Kills: Sophia Brodnick 6

Assists: Laura Harvey 6

Service points (aces): Adrianna Taboucheroni (8)

Digs: Ester Mills 7

Shawsheen Valley: 25 19 25 25 — 3

Fellowship Christian (0-1): 20 25 23 21 — 1

Masconomet 3, Pentucket 0

Block: Arielle Cleveland

Masconomet (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Pentucket (0-1):  6 12 11 — 0

