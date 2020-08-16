These have been some tough times for the Pinkerton Academy boys basketball program.
No other way to describe 21 total wins over the last four seasons including a 2-19 record last winter.
Not for a school which may have the best athletic program in the state and one that dwarfs the others with its 3,227 enrollment as of Oct. 1, 2018.
Strange as it may seem, the Astros may not be too far away from chasing titles again.
You can do this with a lot of schools, but the talent is there. It just isn’t at Pinkerton. If new head coach David Chase can keep some of them home ...
Rutgers All-American candidate Geo Baker attended PA for one year, leading the Astros to the state finals. Luke Rosinski, who is 6-8, played two years before going prep and then playing the last four years at UNH.
A few years before them, 6-8 Scott King played two years for the Astros before going prep and then also to the D1 college ranks (Stony Brook, Fairfield).
Incoming college freshmen who began their careers at Pinkerton but transferred to prep schools included Andrew Lufkin (Pomfret, WPI), Joey Merrill (Bradford Christian, Division 2 New York Tech) and Sam Goy (Bradford Christian, Wentworth).
Derry’s talented 6-4 A.J. Lesburt is a rising junior at Pomfret (Conn.) School. One of his recent dunks in a poor defender’s face has gone viral.
Drew Brander, who scored 1,000 points at Chester Academy, is headed to Bradford Christian in the fall.
A LIFE IN ATHLETICS
Barbara Beechner Collins, wife of the late Andover Hall of Fame coach Dick Collins, grew up in athletics.
The Beechner Athletic Complex at Lincoln High in Nebraska is named after her father. Mom was a physical education teacher.
Her brother, Ralph Beechner, was the public address announcer for years for Nebraska Cornhusker football and basketball games. Another brother was an assistant football coach at Missouri.
Her first husband, Charles Ziegenbein, who died young, was a pitcher in the New York Yankees organization. Her son, Charlie Ziegenbein, was a star kicker at Andover in the early ‘80s and grandson Charlie was another AHS star kicker.
ALL-AMERICAN RUNNERS
Hopkinton, New Hampshire, boasts two former running greats. Erin Sullivan Lane, 39, was a two-time Foot Locker national cross country champ at Mount Mansfield (Vt.) High and was an All-American at Stanford. Husband Matt Lane was ranked No. 2 in the USA in the 3,000 meters and ran a 3:57.57 mile.
COLORADO ST. IN HOT WATER
Colorado State suspended football-related activities Aug. 7 after allegations of “racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically.”
Steve Addazio is the first-year CSU head coach. He brought over from his Boston College staff former Pentucket star Brian White (running backs) and his daughter Cassi White (director of football administration).
Rams football players include freshman Owen Snively from Sanborn Regional and BC transfer Cam Reddy from Londonderry.
CSU football had also been in hot water for not following COVID protocols.
ZAK DeOSSIE HANGS ‘EM UP
Two-time Super Bowl champion Zak DeOssie from North Andover and Phillips Academy has retired after 13 years with the New York Football Giants. The two-time Pro Bowl long snapper and longtime special teams captain was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Thanksgiving last fall with knee and wrist injuries.
DeOssie, a Brown grad, was an NFL Players Association executive for 10 years. He tweeted he’ll be working for Goldman Sachs. His Linkedin page says he’s a vice president in private wealth management.
His 13 years in the pros is No. 2 all-time among area athletes. Haverhill slugger Carlos Pena played 14 years in the majors while Haverhill’s Mike Ryan (MLB), North Andover’s Steve Heinze (NHL) and Andover’s Ryan Hanigan (MLB) all played 11 years.
