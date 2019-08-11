University of Louisville standout Lauren Thibodeau, 19, from Pinkerton won the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association title by a whopping nine strokes last week at Breakfast Hill.
Golfing out of Windham Country Club, Thibodeau carded a six-under 69-69-72-210 for her first NHWGA title in three tries. The competition was stiff including runner-up Chelsea Sedlar, a two-time champion. Sixteen-time champ Dana Harrity of Abenaqui was fourth.
Atkinson Country’s Club’s Barb Hecimovich (249) and Cortney Tilley (254) finished 14th and 18th, respectively, in the 38-golfer championship field. Hoodkroft’s Karen McBarron placed 28th (264).
Another former Pinkerton star, Vesper Country Club pro Rich Berberian Jr., tied for 16th at the New England PGA Championship with a 7-over par 219. He earned $1,328. Bradford Country Club’s Kevin Murphy and Lawrence High grad Tyler Santacroce missed the cut.
GORDON TO BRADFORD CHRISTIAN
Tim Gordon, 32, the Methuen High girls soccer coach the previous six seasons (42-52-22), is the new Bradford Christian girls coach. Gordon played soccer and volleyball at Elms College and Methuen.
COACH MAGS THINKING OF EX-RUNNER
Haverhill track coach Mike Maguire has a heavy heart for his ex-runner/assistant coach Ali LaCoste. Her husband, Kevin LaCoste, was left paralyzed in a freak accident.
Maguire posted on Facebook: “I dedicated my farthest run of the summer to my friends Kevin and Ali LaCoste. A distance runner teaches you that there are great days, good days, so-so days, and lousy days, but no matter what, a distance runner is up to the challenge of any day.
“I am so proud of the LaCostes and so grateful for the love and support that is given to them every day. (My wife and daughters) Kelly, Julia, Eliza, and I have had them in our thoughts and prayers non-stop.”
#LaCosteStrong
GUERRERO STARS FOR MARSHALL
Elvis Peralta earned all-conference honors this spring at Marshall and the redshirt junior shortstop signed with the Oakland Athletics, who drafted him in the 26th ground.
While Peralta is off to a fine start in the Arizona Rookie League (.286 average, 39 runs, 16 RBI, 41 games), Marshall is fortunate one former Lawrence High star is still playing for the Thundering Herd.
Last spring Michael Guerrero went 4-1 with five saves, a 2.11 ERA, 43 strikeouts and a .176 opponent batting average in 38.1 innings. The 6-0, 165-pounder is entering his senior year
Both ex-Lancers were transfers from Crowder Junior College in Missouri.
