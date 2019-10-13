The great Lowell Sun writer Dave Pevear hit the nail on the head back in the day with something to the effect of Lowell High shouldn’t have a Hall of Fame if Ramon Rivera isn’t in it.
The next year Lowell rightly rectified the glaring oversight and put the basketball sensation of University of Houston’s Phi Slama Jama fame into their Hall of Fame.
Same thing with Salem High and the late Larry Douglas. Another year has passed (the ceremony was Oct. 4) and Douglas still isn’t in the Salem Hall.
“Leave ‘em Larry” has to be the greatest male athlete in Blue Devil history.
He was drafted in the sixth round before Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith (by the same team!).
As a senior in football in 1975, he scored 13 overall TDs and rushed for 1,040 yards on 158 carries. He scored 1,282 career points in basketball.
That’s the very definition of a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Salem, it’s time.
STATE OF UNION
Pingree senior Madison Mandalinci of North Andover will be playing her college basketball at Union College. She averaged 15.4 ppg as a junior. ... Apologies to Rob Finneran, who is the father of Central Catholic’s talented football/lacrosse twins Connor and Michael Finneran. I messed that one up.
HIGH-FLYING EAGLE
Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Famer Pedro Gleason and his wife Annie (Fabrizio) Gleason of Lawrence have good reason to be proud. Their son, Louis Gleason, was quite the scholar at Danvers High and Brewster Academy, where he had the highest GPA among post-grads. He’s now a freshman at BC.
THE ROLLING STONES
Former West Roxbury High, BC and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Ron Stone has quite the athletic family.
Ronna Stone had track bests of 49-8.25 in the shot put and 167-5 in the discus at Oregon. Ronika was second-team All-American in volleyball last fall as a junior at Oregon. Ron Jr. is a freshman linebacker at Washington State.
LOYAL FRIEND SHARKEY
You won’t find more loyal friends than Dr. Patrick Sharkey. The Princeton University sociology professor traveled all the way from New Jersey to Rhode Island to watch his good friend James Perry in his debut as Brown’s head football coach. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Sharkey was a former Andover High basketball captain.
GRINNELL CALLS IT QUITS
Not too often you see an NCAA Division 3 program call it quits in midseason like Grinnell (Iowa) College football just did. Apparently, it was the players’ decision. Don’t think if I was an employer I’d hire any of them. ... Brewster Academy’s 6-7 guard Terrence Clarke of Dorchester committed to Kentucky. He’s reclassifying from the class of 2021 to 2020, where he’s ranked the No. 4 player in the class. BC was one of his six announced finalists.
Pentucket coach: ‘Don’t slouch’
Sunday we had a story on Methuen’s 6-foot-4 volleyball player Meghan Levesque. She isn’t the tallest person on the local volleyball scene.Pentucket coach Lauren Bennett was listed as 6-foot-6 in 2016 as a senior volleyball player at UMass Lowell.
She actually bumped her height up a bit late in her career. She admits to being 6-4.75.
“A lot of people ask if it’s annoying (being asked about it),” said Bennett, who started three years for the River Hawks. “Nope.”
She figured being accepting of it was the way to go or “I’d be miserable. It’s cool. You get a lot of attention. I wrote my college essay on it. I’ve loved it.”
Her older brother, Connor Bennett, played basketball at Wilmington High and UMass Lowell. He’s 6-foot-11.
Her advice to very tall young women?
“Own it. You’re tall. You’ll stick out,” she said. “Smile back and wave, which I do. Own it and be confident. Slouching is so bad. I used to slouch. Now I try to stand tall. Otherwise, they’ll just notice you aren’t confident.”
