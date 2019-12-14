Saturday, Dec. 14 highlights
Boys Basketball
Brooks 67, St. George’s 60
Brooks (67): Yepdo 8, Foster 8, Smith 8, Thomson 11, Mulvey 15, Whitney-Sidney 17, Oladitan 0, Iwowo 0. Totals 23-14-67
3-pointers: Mulvey 3, Smith 2, Yepdo 2
St. George’s (3-1): 25 35 — 60
Brooks (3-0): 23 44 — 67
Girls Basketball
Brooks 72, St. George’s 47
Brooks (72): Eddy 5, Riley 8, Madigan 3, Marchesseault 2, Robinson 8, Mair 14, Connolly 5, Cordes 6, Dewey 23, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0. Totals 31-1-72
3-pointers: Dewey, Connolly, Mair 4, Robinson, Madigan, Riley 2, Eddy
Brooks (3-0): 26 46 — 72
St. George’s: 22 25 — 47
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover 6, Andover 3
North Andover (1-0): 1 3 2 — 6
Andover (0-1): 2 1 0 — 3
Goals: NA — Jimmy Boyle 2, Keegan Hughes, Jack Roe, Cole Fagan, Patrick Roycraft; A — Stephen Ingram 2, Mike Feeney
Saves: NA — Ben Williamson 27; A — Jake Brezner 20
Amesbury 4, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury: 2 1 1 — 4
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill 8, Norwell 2
Haverhill (1-0): 2 3 3 — 8
Norwell: 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Eliana Kane 2, Shelby Nassar, Morgan Whitlock, Hannah Keating, Kat Yelsits, Emma Skafas, Reese Pascuci
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 25
Boys Indoor Track
Windham takes second
Plymouth State Meet
Team scores (10 teams scored): 1. Concord 90, 2. Windham 83
Windham placers(top 6):
55 meter dash: 1. Quinn Cerami 6.932, 2. Landon Neal 6.939, 5. Andrew Abirached 7.09; 300: 1. Neal 38.26, 2. Cerami 38.30; 1,500: 4. Michael Killian 4:35.32, 6. Sawyer Hall 4:49.37; 3,000: 1. Trey Gonzalez 9:31.92, 2. Rohan Rai 9:32.84, 4. Cole Flenniken 9:53.39; 55 hurdles: 2. Jackson Bomba 8.56, 3. Alesandro Jacobellis 8.57; 4x200: 1. Windham 1:40.97; 4x400: 1. Windham 3:52.14; SP: 2. Abirached 38-11, 3. Sean McLaughlin 37-5
Pinkerton races to first
UNH Meet
Team scores (8 teams scored): 1. Pinkerton 70, 2. Winnacunnet 49
Pinkerton placers (top 6):
55 meter dash: 1. Ryan Dane 6.70, 2. Benjamin Fleming 6.74, 3. Conor Seleny 6.75, 5. Patrick Cotnoir 6.94; 600: 4. Theo Davis 1:37.87; 1,000: 2. Zach Plaza 2:40.97; 1,500: 1. Stephen Connelly 4:27.57; 3,000: 4. Luke Brennan 9:27.73, 5. Ethan Charles 10:18.47, 6. Elias Brodeur 10:57.14 ; 55 hurdles: 1. Seleny 7.84; 4x160: 1. Pinkerton 1:16.99; 4x400: 3. Pinkerton 3:55.69; LJ: 2. Colton Boursier 19-9, 5. Fleming 18-9
Good day for Sanborn
UNH Meet
Team scores (9 teams scores): 1. Oyster River 85, 2. Sanborn 45, 3. Newmarket 44
Sanborn placers(top 6):
600: 1. Owen Stocker 1:31.77, 3. James O’Connell 1:44.48; 3,000: 4. Jacob Thomas 11:12.66; 4x160: 2. Sanborn 1:25.66; 4x400: 2. Sanborn 4:04.21; HJ: 2. Max Lussier 5-10, 5. Ryan Doherty 5-2; SP: 3. Zach Cardoso 40-4.25, 6. Oliver Soares 35-9.25
Girls Indoor Track
Small Schools Winter Festival
Pentucket placers (top 8):
55 meter dash: 1. Sage Smith 7.79, 3. Emily Rubio 7.88, 5. Reese Gallant 7.98; 300: 1. Syeira Campbell, 42.43, 3. Sabrina Campbell 43.49; 1,000: 8. Erin Muir 3:31.30; 2-Mile: Phoebe Rubio 12:16.37; 55 hurdles: 2. Madi Krohto 8.95; 4x200: 1. Sabrina Campbell, Krohto, Rubio, Campbell (1:50.10); 4x800: 4. Teagan Pratt, Ella Edic, Muir, P. Rubio (11:23.97); HJ: 1. Krohto 5-5, 5. Nicole Tudisco 4-8, 7. Liv Reagan 4-6; LJ: 5. E. Rubio 15-11.25, 6. Kinneal Dickens 15-0.75
Windham takes fifth
Plymouth State Meet
Team results (10 teams scored): 1. Merrimack Valley 62, 2. Manchester Central 53 ... ALSO: 5. Windham 38
Windham placers (top 6):
300: 1. Reagan Murray 45.68, 6. Sabrina Lippold 49.56; 600: 1. Abby Hughes 1:49.92, 5. Kaelyn Haggerty 1:55.92; 1,000: 4. Grace Harootian 3:28.82, 5. Ryane Farrell 3:33.29, 6. Paige Devries 3:43.34; 4x200: 4. Windham 2:04.13; 4x400: 3. Windham 4:39.07; LJ: 4. Lauren Brooks 13-3.50
Astros in fourth
UNH Meet
Team scores (7 teams scored): 1. Exeter 76, 2. Portsmouth 58, 3. Bishop Guertin 46, 4. Pinkerton 40
Pinkerton placers (top 6):
300: 4. Madison Connors 46.99, 6. Sierra Edgecomb 47.21; 1,000: 5. Mariesa Preble 3:28.93; 1,500: 1. Meghan Cross 5:20.00, 3. Molly McGaffigan 5:33.23; 4x160: 6. Pinkerton 1:38.00; 4x400: 5. Pinkerton 4:40.96; HJ: 1. Jordan Wheaton 5-0, 2. Emily Lesburt 4-10; LJ: 3. Marisa Douglas 14-11.25; SP: 4. Adrianna Buccieri 29-5.50
Sanborn takes second
UNH Meet
Team scores (7 teams placed): 1. Oyster River 78, 2. Sanborn 45, 3. Pembroke 41
Sanborn placers:
55 meter dash: 4. Gabriella Menard 8.17; 1,000: 5. Madison Crannell 4:21.56; 55 hurdles: 2. Kaylen LaChapelle 10.09; 4x160: 1. Sanborn 1:36.52; HJ: 1. LaChapelle 5-0, 2. Hannah Ehlers 4-10; LJ: 1. LaChapelle 15-10.50, 6. Lillian Gibby 13-9.75; SP: 4. Olivia Delay 26-8.0, 5. Rachel Kelly 25-8.25
