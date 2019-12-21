Boys Basketball
Central Catholic 61, Brighton 41
Central (61): Peguero 7, McKenzie 20, Rivera 8, Godin 16, Metivier 6, Rodriguez 2, Nanje 2
3-pointers: Godin 4, Metivier 2, Rivera 2, McKenzie 2, Peguero
Brighton: 12 8 13 8 — 41
Central Catholic (1-1): 10 15 21 15 — 61
Kimball Union 85, Brooks 77
Brooks (77): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 5, Foster 14, Smith 15, Thomson 8, Mulvey 14, Whitney-Sidney 21. Totals 28-12-77
3-pointers: Mulvey 3, Smith 4, Yepdo, Foster, Whitney-Sidney
Brooks (5-1): 38 39 — 77
Kimball Union: 38 47 — 85
Girls Basketball
Brooks 88, Governor’s Academy 45
Ray Brown Tournament
Brooks (88): Eddy 4, Riley 10, Madigan 3, Moeller 4, Robinson 3, Mair 19, Connolly 6, Cordes 18, Dewey 21. Totals 34-12-88
3-pointers: Mair 3, Cordes, Riley, Madigan
Brooks (6-0): 20 18 26 24 — 88
Governor’s Academy: 14 13 11 7 — 45
Ray Brown Tournament
Brooks 77, Berkshire 22
Brooks (77): Eddy 5, Riley 5, Madigan 2, Robinson 7, Mair 23, Connolly 6, Cordes 14, Dewey 13, Moeller 0. Totals 30-11-77
3-pointers: Cordes 2, Dewey, Eddy, Riley, Mair
Brooks (7-0): 24 11 26 15 — 77
Berkshire: 6 6 5 5 — 22
Girls Gymnastics
Andover sweeps opener
Meet results: 1. Andover 130.75; 2. Dracut 126.35; 3. Tewksbury 125.25
Andover placers:
Bars: 1. Maddy Francis 9.45, 2 Ksenia Kessler 8.45; Beam: 3. Francis 8.6; All-around: 2. Francis 34.05
Records: Andover 2-0
Methuen 131, Tewksbury 125
Top Metuen placers:
Vault: 3. Adiamis Ramos 9.0; Bars: 2. Emily Loan 8.15, 3. Anna Rose Bolduc 8.05; Beam: Loan 8.15, 3. Ramos 8.0; Floor: 3. Molly Beeley 8.9; All-around: 3. Ramos 33.05
Methuen 131, Dracut 126
Area placers:
Vault: 1. Adiamis Ramos 9.0, 2. Andrew Monayer 8.85; Bars: 2. Emily Loan 8.15, 3. Anna Rose Bolduc 8.05; Beam: 2. Loan 8.15, 3. Ramos 8.0; Floor: 1. Molly Beeley 8.9, 3. Bolduc 8.3; All-around: 2. Ramos 33.05, 3. Beeley 32.05
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover 9, Acton-Boxborough 2
Acton-Boxborough: 1 1 0 — 2
Andover (1-2): 5 1 3 — 9
Goals: Evan Arpin 2, Leo Byers 2, Jackson Gress 2, Stephen Ingram, Anton Pace, Benji Miragliotta
Saves: Jake Brezner
Salem 6, Manchester Memorial 0
Salem (2-0): 2 4 0 — 6
Manchester Memorial: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Anthony Survilas 2, Ryan Pappalardo, Austin Salvetti, Aidan Chane, Will Caraccio
Saves: Spencer Deane 20
Bishop Guertin 4, Windham 1
Windham (0-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Bishop Guertin: 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Charlie Breen
Saves: Vito Mancini 30
Central Catholic 1, Billerica 0
Billerica: 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (3-0): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Michael Dinges
Saves: Michael Brothers 24
Pinkerton 4, Nashua North 3
Nashua North: 1 2 0 — 3
Pinkerton (1-1): 3 0 1 — 4
Goals: Ethan Burgess 2, Brett Levesque 2
Saves: Matt Gilliland 7
Haverhill 5, Concord-Carlisle 2
Concord-Carlisle (1-2): 1 1 0 — 2
Haverhill (1-1): 0 2 3 — 5
Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald, Evan Foskett 2, Brady Ferreira 2
Saves: Zach Roughan 31
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill 2, Woburn 2
Woburn: 1 1 0 — 2
Haverhill (1-0-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Hannah Keating, Eliana Kane
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 28
Haverhill 2, Billerica 0
Billerica: 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (2-0-1): 2 0 0 — 2
Goals: Brooke Douquette, Emma Skafas
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 12
Boys Indoor Track
UNH Meet
Meet results (8 teams scored): 1. Nashua North 63; 2. Bedford 56; 3. Windham 53; 4. Salem 38; ... ALSO: 8. Timberlane 15
Top area finishers (top 6):
55 meter dash: 2. Riley Mulvey (Sal) 6.93, 4. Quinn Cerami (Win) 7.00, 5. Andrew Abirached (Win) 7.05; 300: 2. Aidan McDonald (Sal) 39.48, 4. Mark Caswell (Sal) 40.28, 6. JP Wallace (Win) 40.93; 600: 2. Cerami (Win) 1:33.21; 1,000: 3. Brian English (Sal) 2:51.76, 4. Logan Carter (Win) 2:55.66, 5. Michael Killian (Win) 2:56.48; 1,500: 1. Trey Gonzalez (Win) 4:27.12, 6. Bradyn Carey (Win) 4:42.80; 55 hurdles: 2. Alesandro Jacobellis (Win) 8.46, 3. Jackson Bomba (Win) 8.49; 4x160: 1. Windham 1:19.41, 2. Salem 1:19.78, 4. Timberlane 1:21.57; 4x400: 5. Timberlane 4:59.67; HJ: 2. Timothy Trasatti (Tim) 5-10; LJ: 2. Curtis Shattuck (Win) 19-0.5, 3. Thomas Ahlers (Sal) 18-7.0, 5. Cody Clements (Sal) 17-10.75; SP: 2. Owen Gormley (Sal) 48-0.25, 4. Abirached (Win) 39-6.50, 6. Zack Leclerc (Win) 33-3
Girls Indoor Track
MSTCA Team Pentathlon Championship
Team results: 2. Pentucket 2,890
Top Pentucket finishers:
800: Phoebe Rubio 2:28.84; 55 hurdles: 1. Madi Krohto 9.18; HJ: Nicole Tudisco 4-6; LJ: Emily Rubio 16-1.5; SP: Julia Rossi 26-9.25
UNH Meet
Team scores (8 teams scored): 1. Nashua North 62; 2. Bedford 61.5; 3. Manchester Central 47; 4. Salem 39.5; 5. Windham 34; 6. Timberlane 23
Top area finishers:
600: 1. Silvia Caddell (Sal) 1:44.86, 3. Grace Harootian (Win) 1:51.75, 6. Kaelyn Haggerty (Win) 1:54.93; 1,000: 3. Abby Hughes (Win) 3:18.61, 6. Emma Gannon (Sal) 3:35.20; 1,500: 5. Bethany Graham (Sal) 5:39.89; 55 hurdles: 1. Katya Rojco (Sal) 9.27, 2. Shawna Ruth (Tim) 10.21, 3. Sydney Lane (Sal) 10.49, 5. Emma Carr (Tim) 10.98; 4x160: 2. Windham 1:36.32, 4. Timberlane 1:38.20, 5. Salem 1:39.30; 4x400: 2. Windham 4:39.17, 4. Timberlane 5:24.63; HJ: 3. Lane (Sal) 4-8; LJ: 1. Rojco (Sal) 16-2.25; SP: 1. Grace Owaida (Sal) 24-7.75, 2. Makayla Panich (Win) 23-10.75, 3. Catherine Bowman (Tim) 23-0, 6. Julia Whitley 22-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.