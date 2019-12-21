Boys Basketball

Central Catholic 61, Brighton 41

Central (61): Peguero 7, McKenzie 20, Rivera 8, Godin 16, Metivier 6, Rodriguez 2, Nanje 2

3-pointers: Godin 4, Metivier 2, Rivera 2, McKenzie 2, Peguero

Brighton: 12  8 13  8 — 41

Central Catholic (1-1): 10 15 21 15 — 61

Kimball Union 85, Brooks 77

Brooks (77): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 5, Foster 14, Smith 15, Thomson 8, Mulvey 14, Whitney-Sidney 21. Totals 28-12-77

3-pointers: Mulvey 3, Smith 4, Yepdo, Foster, Whitney-Sidney

Brooks (5-1): 38 39 — 77

Kimball Union: 38 47 — 85

Girls Basketball

Brooks 88, Governor’s Academy 45

Ray Brown Tournament

Brooks (88): Eddy 4, Riley 10, Madigan 3, Moeller 4, Robinson 3, Mair 19, Connolly 6, Cordes 18, Dewey 21. Totals 34-12-88

3-pointers: Mair 3, Cordes, Riley, Madigan

Brooks (6-0): 20 18 26 24 — 88

Governor’s Academy: 14 13 11  7 — 45

Ray Brown Tournament

Brooks 77, Berkshire 22

Brooks (77): Eddy 5, Riley 5, Madigan 2, Robinson 7, Mair 23, Connolly 6, Cordes 14, Dewey 13, Moeller 0. Totals 30-11-77

3-pointers: Cordes 2, Dewey, Eddy, Riley, Mair

Brooks (7-0): 24 11 26 15 — 77

Berkshire:  6  6  5  5 — 22

Girls Gymnastics

Andover sweeps opener

Meet results: 1. Andover 130.75; 2. Dracut 126.35; 3. Tewksbury 125.25

Andover placers:

Bars: 1. Maddy Francis 9.45, 2 Ksenia Kessler 8.45; Beam: 3. Francis 8.6; All-around: 2. Francis 34.05

Records: Andover 2-0

Methuen 131, Tewksbury 125

Top Metuen placers:

Vault: 3. Adiamis Ramos 9.0; Bars: 2. Emily Loan 8.15, 3. Anna Rose Bolduc 8.05; Beam: Loan 8.15, 3. Ramos 8.0; Floor: 3. Molly Beeley 8.9; All-around: 3. Ramos 33.05

Methuen 131, Dracut 126

Area placers:

Vault: 1. Adiamis Ramos 9.0, 2. Andrew Monayer 8.85; Bars: 2. Emily Loan 8.15, 3. Anna Rose Bolduc 8.05; Beam: 2. Loan 8.15, 3. Ramos 8.0; Floor: 1. Molly Beeley 8.9, 3. Bolduc 8.3; All-around: 2. Ramos 33.05, 3. Beeley 32.05

Boys Ice Hockey

Andover 9, Acton-Boxborough 2

Acton-Boxborough: 1 1 0 — 2

Andover (1-2): 5 1 3 — 9

Goals: Evan Arpin 2, Leo Byers 2, Jackson Gress 2, Stephen Ingram, Anton Pace, Benji Miragliotta

Saves: Jake Brezner

Salem 6, Manchester Memorial 0

Salem (2-0): 2 4 0 — 6

Manchester Memorial: 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Anthony Survilas 2, Ryan Pappalardo, Austin Salvetti, Aidan Chane, Will Caraccio

Saves: Spencer Deane 20

Bishop Guertin 4, Windham 1

Windham (0-2): 0 0 1 — 1

Bishop Guertin: 2 1 1 — 4

Goals: Charlie Breen

Saves: Vito Mancini 30

Central Catholic 1, Billerica 0

Billerica: 0 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (3-0): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Michael Dinges

Saves: Michael Brothers 24

Pinkerton 4, Nashua North 3

Nashua North: 1 2 0 — 3

Pinkerton (1-1): 3 0 1 — 4

Goals: Ethan Burgess 2, Brett Levesque 2

Saves: Matt Gilliland 7

Haverhill 5, Concord-Carlisle 2

Concord-Carlisle (1-2): 1 1 0 — 2

Haverhill (1-1): 0 2 3 — 5

Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald, Evan Foskett 2, Brady Ferreira 2

Saves: Zach Roughan 31

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill 2, Woburn 2

Woburn: 1 1 0 — 2

Haverhill (1-0-1): 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Hannah Keating, Eliana Kane

Saves: Jenny Hubbard 28

Haverhill 2, Billerica 0

Billerica: 0 0 0 — 0

Haverhill (2-0-1): 2 0 0 — 2

Goals: Brooke Douquette, Emma Skafas

Saves: Jenny Hubbard 12

Boys Indoor Track

UNH Meet

Meet results (8 teams scored): 1. Nashua North 63; 2. Bedford 56; 3. Windham 53; 4. Salem 38; ... ALSO: 8. Timberlane 15

Top area finishers (top 6):

55 meter dash: 2. Riley Mulvey (Sal) 6.93, 4. Quinn Cerami (Win) 7.00, 5. Andrew Abirached (Win) 7.05; 300: 2. Aidan McDonald (Sal) 39.48, 4. Mark Caswell (Sal) 40.28, 6. JP Wallace (Win) 40.93; 600: 2. Cerami (Win) 1:33.21; 1,000: 3. Brian English (Sal) 2:51.76, 4. Logan Carter (Win) 2:55.66, 5. Michael Killian (Win) 2:56.48; 1,500: 1. Trey Gonzalez (Win) 4:27.12, 6. Bradyn Carey (Win) 4:42.80; 55 hurdles: 2. Alesandro Jacobellis (Win) 8.46, 3. Jackson Bomba (Win) 8.49; 4x160: 1. Windham 1:19.41, 2. Salem 1:19.78, 4. Timberlane 1:21.57; 4x400: 5. Timberlane 4:59.67; HJ: 2. Timothy Trasatti (Tim) 5-10; LJ: 2. Curtis Shattuck (Win) 19-0.5, 3. Thomas Ahlers (Sal) 18-7.0, 5. Cody Clements (Sal) 17-10.75; SP: 2. Owen Gormley (Sal) 48-0.25, 4. Abirached (Win) 39-6.50, 6. Zack Leclerc (Win) 33-3

Girls Indoor Track

MSTCA Team Pentathlon Championship

Team results: 2. Pentucket 2,890

Top Pentucket finishers:

800: Phoebe Rubio 2:28.84; 55 hurdles: 1. Madi Krohto 9.18; HJ: Nicole Tudisco 4-6; LJ: Emily Rubio 16-1.5; SP: Julia Rossi 26-9.25

UNH Meet

Team scores (8 teams scored): 1. Nashua North 62; 2. Bedford 61.5; 3. Manchester Central 47; 4. Salem 39.5; 5. Windham 34; 6. Timberlane 23

Top area finishers:

600: 1. Silvia Caddell (Sal) 1:44.86, 3. Grace Harootian (Win) 1:51.75, 6. Kaelyn Haggerty (Win) 1:54.93; 1,000: 3. Abby Hughes (Win) 3:18.61, 6. Emma Gannon (Sal) 3:35.20; 1,500: 5. Bethany Graham (Sal) 5:39.89; 55 hurdles: 1. Katya Rojco (Sal) 9.27, 2. Shawna Ruth (Tim) 10.21, 3. Sydney Lane (Sal) 10.49, 5. Emma Carr (Tim) 10.98; 4x160: 2. Windham 1:36.32, 4. Timberlane 1:38.20, 5. Salem 1:39.30; 4x400: 2. Windham 4:39.17, 4. Timberlane 5:24.63; HJ: 3. Lane (Sal) 4-8; LJ: 1. Rojco (Sal) 16-2.25; SP: 1. Grace Owaida (Sal) 24-7.75, 2. Makayla Panich (Win) 23-10.75, 3. Catherine Bowman (Tim) 23-0, 6. Julia Whitley 22-2

