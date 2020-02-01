Boys Basketball
Central Catholic 60, North Andover 47
Central Catholic (60): McKenzie 28, Godin 14, Peguero 7, Traficante 6, Periera 2, Nanje 2, Rivera 1, Bonilla 0, Pereira 0. Totals 23-8-60
North Andover (47): Morin 10, Castellanos 3, Moore 10, Wolinski 3, Murphy 6, Heim 15, Kutz 0, Connolly 0. Totals 17-8-47
3-pointers: CCHS — Mckenzie 4, Godin 2; NA — Moore 2, Castellanos, Wolinski, Murphy
North Andover (5-10): 13 11 12 11 — 47
Central Catholic (11-4): 12 20 16 12 — 60
Phillips 72, Nobles 53
Phillips (72): Johnson 19, Dinkins 15, Momah 17, Thomas 4, Meyers 6, Kumler 6, Lane 2, Shoemaker 3
3-pointers: Johnson 5, Dinkins 2, Meyers 2
Phillips: 36 36 — 72
Nobles: 27 26 — 53
Brooks 91, BB&N 53
Brooks (91): Oladitan 5, Yepdo 11, Foster 11, Smith 20, Thomson 11, Mulvey 12, D’Silva-Baretto 0, Costantino 4, Janney 4, Blodgett 6, Fitzgerald 0, Tobias 5, Nkimbeng 2. Totals 33-11-91
3-pointers: Mulvery 4, Smith 5, Blodgett 2, Tobias, Yepdo, Oladitan
BB&N (7-10): 23 30 — 53
Brooks (14-2): 48 43 — 91
Loomis Chaffee 67, Phillips 56
Phillips (56): Johnson 17, Dinkins 8, Momah 22, Thomas 2, Meyers 3, Kumler 4
3-pointers: Johnson 3, Meyers, Momah
Loomis Chaffee: 38 29 — 67
Phillips: 29 27 — 56
Girls Basketball
Andover 79, Revere 36
Andover (79): Krekorian 7, Shaw 16, Gillette 8, Hardock 6, Shirley 2, Foley 19, Hanscom 2, Kobelski 2, Gobiel 7, Doherty 2, Nusky 6, Yates 2. Totals 34-4-79
3-pointers: Hardock 2, Shaw 2, Krekorian, Gobiel, Gillette
Revere: 4 14 8 10 — 36
Andover (10-4): 31 16 19 13 — 79
Pentucket 55, Notre Dame 36
Pentucket (36): Conover 2, Thompson 3, Maurer 3, Lambert 0, Yacubacci 15, Dube 2, Hurley 15, Riley 1, Mickelson 0, Currie 12, Cleveland 2, Lopata 0. Totals 18-13-55
3-pointers: Thompson, Yacubacci 2, Hurley 3
Pentucket (15-1): 23 12 13 7 — 55
Notre Dame (10-4): 7 13 9 7 — 36
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen 5, Newton South 1
Methuen (6-6-1): 2 1 2 — 5
Newton South: 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Ethan Schena 2, Aidan Hollingsworth, Jack Allard, Colby Scott
Saves: Zach Alfonso 43
Bedford 4, Pinkerton 2
Bedford: 2 2 0 — 4
Pinkerton (7-5): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Hunter Drouin 2
Saves: Matt Gilliland 33
Governor’s Academy 5, Brooks 2
Brooks: 1 0 1 — 2
Governor’s Academy: 2 2 1 — 5
Goals: Kevin Golden, Charlie Alcorn
Salem 3, Merrimack 1
Salem (9-2-3, 7-1-3 NH): 0 2 1 — 3
Merrimack (8-2-0): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Sam Maitta 2, Ryan Pappalardo
Saves: Spencer Deane 17
North Reading 6, Pentucket 4
Pentucket (1-12): 2 0 2 — 4
North Reading: 1 1 4 — 6
Goals: Cam Smith, Josh Smith, Richie Hardy, Owen Thornton
Windham 6, Bishop Brady 2
Bishop Brady: 0 1 1 — 2
Windham (7-7-0): 2 1 3 — 6
Goals: Owen Brea, Charlie Breen 2, Zach Jordan, Tommy Langlois, Owen Larouco
Saves: Vito Mancini 12
Haverhill 7, St. Joseph’s 3
Haverhill (4-7-2): 1 5 1 — 7
St. Joseph’s (2-10-2): 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Evan Foskett 2, Nick DiBurro, Charlie Ratauskas, Darren Ackerman, Brady Ferreira, Cole Farmer
Saves: Cal Pruett 18
Lincoln/Sudbury 3, North Andover 2
Lincoln/Sudbury: 2 0 1 — 3
North Andover (8-3-5): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Jimmy Boyle TJ Fredo
Saves: Patrick Green 26
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 2, Dexter Southfield School 1
Dexter Southfield School (5-8-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Brooks (10-4-1): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Molly Driscoll, Isabella Miller
Saves: Sydney Correa 22
Haverhill 3, Billerica 1
Billerica: 0 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (13-0-2): 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Hannah Keating 2, Reese Pascuzzi
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 19
Andover 4, Methuen 3
Methuen (8-2-4): 1 1 1 — 3
Andover (7-4-3): 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: A — Lauren Adams 3, Hannah Rowe; MT — Jess Driscoll 3
Saves: A — Lillian Jagger 14; MT — Kaia Hollingsworth 26
Swimming
Windham has big day
Team scores: Windham 112, BG 58; Windham 132, Alvirne 45; Windham 136, Spaulding 17; Windham 135, John Stark 9; Windham 111, Souhegan 51; Windham 103, Hollis Brookline 64; Windham 133, Goffstown 12
Top Windham placers:
200 girls medley relay: 2. Windham; 200 girls freestyle: 2. Alexis Martino 1:56.28; 200 boys freestyle: 3. Miles Swank 2:03.31 50 girls freestyle: 2. Grace Headley 26.63; 50 boysfreestyle: 3. Jeremy Bartley 24.31; Diving: Jack Armstrong 149.75, 2. Ryan Callery 115.92, 3. Tristan Adams 114.55; 100 girls butterfly: Alexis Martino 58.66; 100 boys butterfly: Miller Swank 1:03.49 100 girls freestyle: 3. Amy Prendergast 1:03.39; 500 girls freestyle: 3. Kaitlyn Doyle 6:06/16; 200 freestyle girls relay: 3. Windham; 200 freestyle boys relay: 2. Windham; 100 girls backstroke: 3. Grace Headley 1:09.34; 100 girls backstroke: 2. Jeremy Bartley 1:05.13; 400 girls freestyle relay: 2. Windham 4:01.87; 400 boys freestyle relay: 2. Windham 3:41.41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.