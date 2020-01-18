Boys Basketball
Brooks 64, Nobles 54
Brooks (64): Oladitan 0, Whitney-Sidney 7, Yepdo 7, Foster 11, Smith 21, Thomson 8, Mulvey 10, Owowo 0. Totals 25-5-64
3-pointers: Smith 5, Mulvey 2, Yepdo, Whitney-Sidney
Brooks (9-1): 39 25 — 64
Nobles (10-4): 24 30 — 54
Boys Ice Hockey
Waltham 1, Andover 0
Waltham: 0 0 1 — 1
Andover (4-6-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: JJ Quill
Salem 10, Manchester Central 0
Manchester Central: 0 0 0 — 0
Salem (7-1-3, 5-0-3 NH): 4 4 2 — 10
Goals: Anthony Survillas 3, Will Caraccio 2, Marcus Bellomo 2, Brennan Chane, Ryan Pappalardo
Saves: Spencer Deane 8
Triton 8, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (1-7-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Triton: 2 3 3 — 8
Saves: Brady McClung
Windham 7, Pelham 1
Pelham (1-4): 0 1 0 — 1
Windham (5-6): 2 1 4 — 7
Goals: Charlie Breen 2, Owen Brea, Jack Flanagan, Mike Montanile, Tommy Langlois, Aiden Gravell; P — Cody Morton
Saves: W — Vito Mancini 28; P — Nate Serrentino 26
Tewksbury 6, Haverhill 1
Tewksbury (10-2-0): 2 1 3 — 6
Haverhill (3-5-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Brady Ferreira
Saves: Zach Roughan 34
Girls Basketball
Stoneham 59, Whittier 58
Whittier (58): Talley 22, Efosa 24, Krafton 8, Meekins 0, McGrath 4, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 0.
3-pointers: Efosa 2, Talley
Whittier (7-3): 16 19 15 8 — 58
Stoneham (2-6): 15 11 24 9 — 59
Boys Swimming
Phillips 133, St. John’s 53
Phillips winners:
200 medley relay: Sam Donchi, Yubo Jin, Arnold Su, Max Hunger (1:33.82); 200 freestyle: Brandon Garcia 1:44.29; 200 IM: Brendon Fang 2:01.90; 50 freestyle: Su 21.60; Diving: Zack Peng 303.57; 100 butterfly: Marcus Lee 53.55; 100 freestyle: Christopher Xia 49.20; 500 freestyle: Hunger 4:40.13; 200 freestyle relay: Jin, Alexander Grande, Marcel Liu, Ralph Lam (1:31.29); 100 backstroke: Lee 57.11; 100 breaststroke: Su 58.27; 400 freestyle relay: Hunger, Donchi, Xia, Anthony Minickiello (3:15.96)
Girls Ice Hockey
Lawrence Academy 3, Brooks 2
Lawrence Academy (6-10-1): 1 2 0 — 3
Brooks (6-3-1): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Brooke Rogers 2
Saves: Sydney Correa 36
Central Catholic 3, Wayland 3
Wayland: 0 2 1 — 3
Central Catholic (1-4-2): 0 1 2 — 3
Goals: Megan Malolepszy, Carmella Hillner, Maddy Guy
Saves: Liz Smith 24
Girls Indoor Track
Division 4 State Relays
Meet results (27 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 34; 2. Nauset 28; 3. Pentucket 25; 3. Melrose 25
Top Pentucket finishers:
4x200: 1. Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith, Syeira Campbell (1:47.18); Shuttle dash relay: 2. Sa. Campbell, Sy. Campbell, Rubio, Smith (25.38); High jump relay: 3. Rubio, Nicole Tudisco, Liv Reagan (14-4); Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Hannah Linehan, Tudisco, Julia Rossi, Madi Krohto (32.08)
Boys Skiing
Astros take second
Meet Results: 1. Bishop Guertin 394; 2. Pinkerton 367; 3. Goffstown 364; 4. Londonderry 355
Top Pinkerton finishers: 5. Colton April (1:43.96) , 10. Ethan Hatch (1:50.97), 12. Jackson Kuncik (1:56.65), 24. Noah Marquis (2:23.20)
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton races to 1st
Meet Results: 1. Pinkerton 382; 2. Goffstown 381; 3. Bishop Guertin 371; 4. Londonderry 346
Top Pinkerton finishers: 3. Katelyn Bennett (1:39.52), 4. Ava Sezgin (1:44.23), 6. Madeline Frank (1:47.93), 9. Hannah Flagg (1:54.80)
Girls Swimming
Suffield 106, Phillips 80
Top Phillips placers:
200 medley relay: 2. Amy Jiang, Emma Cheung, Grace Hwang, Abby Ryan (1:54.62); 200 freestyle: 2. Veronika Kisova 1:58.46; Diving: 2. Claire Davis 231.40; 100 butterfly: 2. Katie Swan 1:01.14; 100 freestyle: 2. Mary Kate Turk 57.35; 500 freestyle: 2. Kisova 5:15.92; 200 freestyle relay: 2. DiCenso, Turk, Kisova, Jones (1:44.21); 100 backstroke: 1. Jiang 1:01.30; 100 breaststroke: 2. Jones 1:10.94; 400 freestyle relay: 2. Vensel, Turk, Jones, Kisova (3:48.51)
Records: Phillips 1-1ww
