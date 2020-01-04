Girls Basketball
Brooks 69, St. Luke’s 57
Shooting Touch Classic
Brooks (69): Riley 7, Madigan 2, Marchesseault 2, Mair 22, Cordes 12, Dewey 24, Eddy 0, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0, Connolly 0. Totals 27-5-69
3-pointers: Mair 4, Dewey 3, Cordes 2, Riley
St. Luke’s (6-3): 11 15 10 21 — 57
Brooks (8-1): 26 13 18 12 — 69
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Mary’s 4, Andover 1
St. Mary’s: 1 0 3 — 4
Andover (2-4): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Jackson Gress
Central Catholic 2, Hingham 0
Hingham: 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (5-2-1): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Mike Colett, Jake Doucette
Saves: Michael Brothers 21
Girls Ice Hockey
Concord-Carlisle 6, Central Catholic 1
Concord-Carlisle: 2 1 3 — 6
Central Catholic (0-5): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Casey Jackson
Saves: Liz Smith 18
Andover 0, Billerica 0
Andover (2-1-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Billerica: 0 0 0 — 0
Andover wins 1-0 in OT
Goals: Lauren Adams
Saves: Lillian Jagger 15
Haverhill 4, Westford Academy 1
Westford Academy: 0 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (5-0-1): 1 3 0 — 4
Goals: Eliana Kane 2, Reese Pascucci, Kat Yelsits
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 25
Methuen 5, Acton-Boxborough 2
Acton-Boxborough (1-3-0): 1 0 1 — 2
Methuen (2-1-2): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: Riley Sheehan 2, Lydia Pendleton, Brenna Greene, Jess Driscoll
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 22
Boys Indoor Track
Pinkerton takes first
UNH Afternoon Meet
Team results (7 teams scored): 1. Pinkerton 97.5; 2. Bedford 58; 3. Concord 57
Top Pinkerton finishers (top 6):
55 meter dash: 1. Benjamin Fleming 6.69, 3. Ryan Dane 6.90, 4. Patrick Cotnoir 6.99, 5. Kyle Walker 7.03, 6. Jacob Spezzaferri 7.27; 300: 2. Kyle Walker 39.27, 4. Vernon MacPhee 41.01, 6. Alexander LeBlanc 41.35; 600: 3. Jackson Cappello 1:36.15; 1,000: 3. Zach Plaza 2:41.51, 5. Nolan Preble 2:47.15; 1,500: 3. Stephen Connelly 4:21.85, 4. Luke Brennan 4:27.75, 5. Ethan Charles 4:39.05; 3,000: 6. Nathan Steiger 10:09.20; 55 hurdles: 3. Jayson Choy 8.73, 6. Kyler Phair 8.87; 4x160: 1. Pinkerton 1:16.78; 4x400: 1. Pinkerton 3:44.39; HJ: 5. Colton Boursier 5-6; LJ: 2. Dane 19-11.75, 3. Spezzaferri 18-9.50, 4. Cornoir 17-7.75; SP: 2. George Nigro III 39-8, 3. Joseph DeMartino 38-6
Indians take third
Plymouth State Morning Meet
Team results (8 teams scored): 1. Alvirne 79; 2. Coe-Brown 74; 3. Sanborn 32; 4. Merrimack Valley 31; 5. Timberlane 28
Top area finishers(top 6):
55 meter dash: 3. Timothy Trasatti (T) 7.08; 300: 3. Ryan McClure (T) 39.63, 6. Jarrod St. Jean (S) 41.74; 1,000: 1. Kyle Duffy (T) 2:56.56; 1,500: 2. Owen Stocker (S) 4:35.47; 4x200: 3. Patrick Augeri, McClure, Ryan Torris, Trasatti (T) 1:44.24, 4. St. Jean, Matt Martin, Johnny Fuccione, Stocker (S) 1:45.35; HJ: 1. Trasatti (T) 6-0, 2. Max Lussier (S) 6-0, 5. Ryan Doherty (S) 5-2; LJ: 5. Lussier (S) 17-6; SP: 2. Oliver Soares (S) 37-7, 3. Zach Cardoso (S) 36-5, 5. Rudy Paddock (S) 28-3
Girls Indoor Track
Astros win
UNH Afternoon Meet
Team Scores (7 teams scored): 1. Pinkerton 77; 2. Bedford 65; 3. Keene 49
Top Pinkerton finishers (top 6):
300: 1. Macy Graves 45.36, 5. Sierra Edgecomb 47.33; 600: 3. Emily Hood 1:52.89; 1,000: 1. Graves 3:13.18, 4. Mariesa Preble 3:21.15; 1,500: 3. Meghan Cross 5:13.99, 6. Olivia Welch 5:27.91; 3,000: 4. Molly McGaffigan 11:41.74; 55 hurdles: 2. Lillia Woods 10.78, 3. Madison Connors 10.83; 4x160: 1. Jordan Wheaton, Connors, Graves, Edgecomb (1:31.64); 4x400: 3. Connors, Preble, Cross, Morgan Sweeney (4:43.63); HJ: 1. Emily Lesburt 5-3; LJ: 3. Marisa Douglas 14-5.25; SP: 3. Adrianna Buccieri 30-4.25, 4. Alyssa Rzasa 30-1, 5. Briana Danis 29-2.75
Sanborn races to 3rd
Plymouth State Morning Meet
Team results (8 teams scored): 1. Merrimack Valley 70.5; 2. Coe-Brown 60.5; 3. Sanborn 54; ... ALSO: 8. Timberlane 3
Top area finishers(top 6):
55 meter dash: 5. Gabriella Menard (S) 8.20, 6. Hailey Fontaine (T) 8.23; 600: 6. Emma Botelho (S) 2:07.01;55 hurdles: 2. Kaylen LaChapelle (S) 10.00; 4x200: 1. Menard, Hannah Ehlers, Taheera Bogannam, LaChapelle (S) 2:00.19, 6. Catherine Bowman, Emma Carr, Fontaine, Charlotte Hosterman (T) 2:12.91; 4x400: 5. Botelho, Olivia Dwyer, Alayna Markee, Madison Crannell (S) 5:07.70; HJ: 1. LaChapelle (S) 5-0, 2. Ehlers (S) 4-10; LJ: 1. LaChapelle (S) 16-1.25, 3. Lillian Gibby (S) 15-0, 6. Menard (S) 13-7; SP: 2. Olivia Delay (S) 26-9, 4. Rachel Kelly (S) 25-4
Boys Swimming
Lowell 96, Haverhill 79
Haverhill winners:
200 freestyle: Casey Connors 1:52.83; 100 butterfly: Connors 1:01.94; 100 freestyle: Daniel McLaughlin 51.20; 200 freestyle relay: D. McLaughlin, James Mamakos, Braedon Smith, C. Connors 1:45.46; 100 backstroke: McLaughlin 58.19
Records: Haverhill 2-1
