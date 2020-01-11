Boys Basketball
Brooks 73, Tabor Academy 50
Brooks (73): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 17, Foster 12, Smith 15, Thomson 10, Mulvey 19, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0, Blodgett 0, Barreto-D’Silva 0. Totals 26-11-73
3-pointers: Mulvey 5, Smith 3, Yepdo 2
Brooks (7-1): 45 28 — 73
Tabor Academy (3-4): 25 25 — 50
Lawrence 76, Charlestown 57
Lawrence (76): Diaz 6, Estrada 7, Durand 0, Moscat 5, Melendez 7, Herrera 24, Goris 6, Cabon 1, Castro 3, Tejada 4, Zorrilla 12, Cruz 1, Mendez 0, J. Diaz 0, Guzman 0, Reyes 0.
3-pointers: Herrera 6, N. Diaz 2, Estrada, Moscat, Castro
Lawrence (6-3): 21 22 21 12 — 76
Charlestown: 13 17 7 20 — 57
Girls Basketball
Phillips 56, Choate 46
Phillips (56): Brady 5, McGrath 12, Marquis 1, Shkolnik 0, Harris 9, Seward 0, Buckley 1, Hannon 0, Herndon 25, Nardone 4, Olsen 0.
3-pointers: None
Choate: 40 6 — 46
Phillips (5-3): 32 24 — 56
Brooks 63, Middlesex School 31
Brooks (63): Eddy 15, Riley 5, Marchesseault 8, Robinson 4, Connolly 4, Cordes 15, Dewey 12, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0. Totals 23-11-63
3-pointers: Marchesseault 2, Eddy 2, Dewey, Cordes
Middlesex School (3-3): 6 9 11 11 — 31
Brooks (9-2): 13 13 20 17 — 63
Pentucket 57, Notre Dame 50
Pentucket (57): Wyner 0, Thompson 7, Maurer 0, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 22, Dube 1, Hurley 11, Mickelson 2, Reading 3, Currie 8. Totals 16-22-57
3-pointers: Thomson, Lambert, Yacubacci
Notre Dame (6-2): 8 14 14 14 — 50
Pentucket (7-1): 11 15 13 18 — 57
Boys Ice Hockey
Concord-Carlisle 3, North Andover 3 (OT)
Concord-Carlisle: 0 0 3 0 — 3
North Andover (7-2-1): 1 0 2 1 — 3
Goals: Andrew Perry, TJ Fredo, Patrick Roycroft, Jimmy Boyle
Saves: Patrick Green 22
Masconomet 4, Pentucket 1
Masconomet: 1 2 1 — 4
Pentucket (1-6): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Richie Hardy
Methuen 6, Newton South 4
Newton South: 2 1 1 — 4
Methuen (4-4): 2 3 1 — 6
Goals: Colby Scott 3, Aidan Hollingsworth, Josh Perkins, Jackson Petisce
Saves: James Trussell 30
Pinkerton 8, Bow 2
Pinkerton (3-2): 4 2 2 — 8
Bow: 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Joseph Marra 2, Brett Levesque 2, Ethan Burgess, Ethan Livingston, Brett Masterson, Hunter Drouin
Saves: Matt Gilliland 21
Boston Latin 5, Haverhill 1
Boston Latin (7-1-1): 1 1 3 — 5
Haverhill (3-4-0): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald
Saves: Zach Roughan 47
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 3, Cambridge 1
Central Catholic (1-6-1): 1 1 1 — 3
Cambridge: 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Megan Malolepszy, Maddy Guy, Carmella Hillner
Saves: Liz Smith 12
Boys Indoor Track
MSTCA Northeast Invite
Top area finishers:
600: 6. Ben Craven (Haverhill) 1:26.86, 7. Hayden Makarow (Haverhill) 1:27.05, 10. Shane McGonagle (Haverhill) 1:27.67; 4x200: 2, Connor Firek, Jose Sanchez, Kenny Howshan, Makarow (Haverhill) 1:34.40
WinterTrack League Meet
Meet results (11 teams scored): 1. Phillips Exeter 98, 2. Londonderry 42; ... ALSO: 4. Windham 32, 6. Timberlane 22, 7. Pelham 11
Top area placers (top 6):
55 meter dash: 5. Tim Trasatti (Tim) 7.02; 300: 3. Ryan McClure (Tim) 38,87; 600: 1. JP Wallace (Win) 1:30.22; 1,000: 3. Cole Flenniken (Win) 2:43.77, 5. Michael Killian (Win) 2:49.91; 3,000: 2. Logan Carter (Win) 9:38.38; 55 hurdles: 2. John Elie (Pel) 7.67, 3. Jackson Bomba (Win) 8.30, 6. Anthony Farmer (Tim) 8.71; 4x200: 2. Curtis Shattuck, Bomba, Ian McCarty, Connor Lynch (Win) 1:43.78, 6. Nicholas Sobalo, Nikolas Synder, Jordan Tanguay, Josh Nottebart (Pel) 1:48.99; 4x400: 2. Farmer, Trasatti, Matt Barney, McClure (Tim) 3:48.09; HJ: 2. Trasatti (Tim) 5-10, 3. Dylan Foss (Pel) 5-8; LJ: 4. Aidan Strang (Win) 18-7
Girls Indoor Track
MSTCA Northeast Invite
Top area finishers:
300: 6. Syeira Campbell (Pentucket) 42.13; Mile: 9. Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill) 5:19.20; 55 hurdles: 8. Madi Krohto (Pentucket) 8.81; HJ: 2. Krohto (Pent) 5-4;
WinterTrack League Meet
Meet results (11 teams scored): 1. Phillips Exeter 78, 2. Bedford (N.H.) 75.5; ... ALSO: 5. Windham 17, 6. Pelham 16, 11. Timberlane 2
Top area placers (top 6):
600: 2. Abby Hughes (Win) 1:47.96, 4. Grace Harootian (Win) 1:50.31; 55 hurdles: 4. Jackelyn Cawthron (Pel) 9.56; 4x200: 2. Cawthron, Cassie Hemmerdinger, Paige Hurst, Gwenyth Dahlinger (Pel) 1:53.20, 6. Maddie O’Hare, Hannah Monahan, Peyton Gravell, Tessa Parker (Win) 2:00.30; 4x400: 5. Sabrina Lippold, Harootian, Kaelyn Haggerty, Hughes (Win) 4:43.36, 6. Emily Alberti, Charlotte Hosterman, Cailey Wild, Kendall Morrill (Tim) 5:18.35; HJ: 4. Monahan (Win) 4-8; SP: 4. Praise Uzuyem (Pel) 28-3.25
Girls Swimming
Phillips 109, Choate 77
Phillips winners:
200 medley relay: (); 200 freestyle: Veronika Kisova 1:59.02; 200 IM: Graeleigh Jones 2:14.15; Diving: Sophia Blaine 231.35; 100 freestyle: Mary Kate Turk 56.99; 500 freestyle: Kisova 5:13.78; 100 backstroke: Amy Jiang 1:01.51; 400 freestyle relay: Kisova, Turk, Jones, Vensel (3:44.81)
Records: Phillips 1-0
