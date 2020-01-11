Boys Basketball

Brooks 73, Tabor Academy 50

Brooks (73): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 17, Foster 12, Smith 15, Thomson 10, Mulvey 19, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0, Blodgett 0, Barreto-D’Silva 0. Totals 26-11-73

3-pointers: Mulvey 5, Smith 3, Yepdo 2

Brooks (7-1): 45 28 — 73

Tabor Academy (3-4): 25 25 — 50

Lawrence 76, Charlestown 57

Lawrence (76): Diaz 6, Estrada 7, Durand 0, Moscat 5, Melendez 7, Herrera 24, Goris 6, Cabon 1, Castro 3, Tejada 4, Zorrilla 12, Cruz 1, Mendez 0, J. Diaz 0, Guzman 0, Reyes 0.

3-pointers: Herrera 6, N. Diaz 2, Estrada, Moscat, Castro

Lawrence (6-3): 21 22 21 12 — 76

Charlestown: 13 17  7 20 — 57

Girls Basketball

Phillips 56, Choate 46

Phillips (56): Brady 5, McGrath 12, Marquis 1, Shkolnik 0, Harris 9, Seward 0, Buckley 1, Hannon 0, Herndon 25, Nardone 4, Olsen 0.

3-pointers: None

Choate: 40  6 — 46

Phillips (5-3): 32 24 — 56

Brooks 63, Middlesex School 31

Brooks (63): Eddy 15, Riley 5, Marchesseault 8, Robinson 4, Connolly 4, Cordes 15, Dewey 12, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0. Totals 23-11-63

3-pointers: Marchesseault 2, Eddy 2, Dewey, Cordes

Middlesex School (3-3):  6  9 11 11 — 31

Brooks (9-2): 13 13 20 17 — 63

Pentucket 57, Notre Dame 50

Pentucket (57): Wyner 0, Thompson 7, Maurer 0, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 22, Dube 1, Hurley 11, Mickelson 2, Reading 3, Currie 8. Totals 16-22-57

3-pointers: Thomson, Lambert, Yacubacci

Notre Dame (6-2):  8 14 14 14 — 50

Pentucket (7-1): 11 15 13 18 — 57

Boys Ice Hockey

Concord-Carlisle 3, North Andover 3 (OT)

Concord-Carlisle: 0 0 3 0 — 3

North Andover (7-2-1): 1 0 2 1 — 3

Goals: Andrew Perry, TJ Fredo, Patrick Roycroft, Jimmy Boyle

Saves: Patrick Green 22

Masconomet 4, Pentucket 1

Masconomet: 1 2 1 — 4

Pentucket (1-6): 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Richie Hardy

Methuen 6, Newton South 4

Newton South: 2 1 1 — 4

Methuen (4-4): 2 3 1 — 6

Goals: Colby Scott 3, Aidan Hollingsworth, Josh Perkins, Jackson Petisce

Saves: James Trussell 30

Pinkerton 8, Bow 2

Pinkerton (3-2): 4 2 2 — 8

Bow: 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Joseph Marra 2, Brett Levesque 2, Ethan Burgess, Ethan Livingston, Brett Masterson, Hunter Drouin

Saves: Matt Gilliland 21

Boston Latin 5, Haverhill 1

Boston Latin (7-1-1): 1 1 3 — 5

Haverhill (3-4-0): 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald

Saves: Zach Roughan 47

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic 3, Cambridge 1

Central Catholic (1-6-1): 1 1 1 — 3

Cambridge: 0 0 1 — 1

Goals: Megan Malolepszy, Maddy Guy, Carmella Hillner

Saves: Liz Smith 12

Boys Indoor Track

MSTCA Northeast Invite

Top area finishers:

600: 6. Ben Craven (Haverhill) 1:26.86, 7. Hayden Makarow (Haverhill) 1:27.05, 10. Shane McGonagle (Haverhill) 1:27.67; 4x200: 2, Connor Firek, Jose Sanchez, Kenny Howshan, Makarow (Haverhill) 1:34.40

WinterTrack League Meet

Meet results (11 teams scored): 1. Phillips Exeter 98, 2. Londonderry 42; ... ALSO: 4. Windham 32, 6. Timberlane 22, 7. Pelham 11

Top area placers (top 6):

55 meter dash: 5. Tim Trasatti (Tim) 7.02; 300: 3. Ryan McClure (Tim) 38,87; 600: 1. JP Wallace (Win) 1:30.22; 1,000: 3. Cole Flenniken (Win) 2:43.77, 5. Michael Killian (Win) 2:49.91; 3,000: 2. Logan Carter (Win) 9:38.38; 55 hurdles: 2. John Elie (Pel) 7.67, 3. Jackson Bomba (Win) 8.30, 6. Anthony Farmer (Tim) 8.71; 4x200: 2. Curtis Shattuck, Bomba, Ian McCarty, Connor Lynch (Win) 1:43.78, 6. Nicholas Sobalo, Nikolas Synder, Jordan Tanguay, Josh Nottebart (Pel) 1:48.99; 4x400: 2. Farmer, Trasatti, Matt Barney, McClure (Tim) 3:48.09; HJ: 2. Trasatti (Tim) 5-10, 3. Dylan Foss (Pel) 5-8; LJ: 4. Aidan Strang (Win) 18-7

Girls Indoor Track

MSTCA Northeast Invite

Top area finishers:

300: 6. Syeira Campbell (Pentucket) 42.13; Mile: 9. Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill) 5:19.20; 55 hurdles: 8. Madi Krohto (Pentucket) 8.81; HJ: 2. Krohto (Pent) 5-4;

WinterTrack League Meet

Meet results (11 teams scored): 1. Phillips Exeter 78, 2. Bedford (N.H.) 75.5; ... ALSO: 5. Windham 17, 6. Pelham 16, 11. Timberlane 2

Top area placers (top 6):

600: 2. Abby Hughes (Win) 1:47.96, 4. Grace Harootian (Win) 1:50.31; 55 hurdles: 4. Jackelyn Cawthron (Pel) 9.56; 4x200: 2. Cawthron, Cassie Hemmerdinger, Paige Hurst, Gwenyth Dahlinger (Pel) 1:53.20, 6. Maddie O’Hare, Hannah Monahan, Peyton Gravell, Tessa Parker (Win) 2:00.30; 4x400: 5. Sabrina Lippold, Harootian, Kaelyn Haggerty, Hughes (Win) 4:43.36, 6. Emily Alberti, Charlotte Hosterman, Cailey Wild, Kendall Morrill (Tim) 5:18.35; HJ: 4. Monahan (Win) 4-8; SP: 4. Praise Uzuyem (Pel) 28-3.25

Girls Swimming

Phillips 109, Choate 77

Phillips winners:

200 medley relay: (); 200 freestyle: Veronika Kisova 1:59.02; 200 IM: Graeleigh Jones 2:14.15; Diving: Sophia Blaine 231.35; 100 freestyle: Mary Kate Turk 56.99; 500 freestyle: Kisova 5:13.78; 100 backstroke: Amy Jiang 1:01.51; 400 freestyle relay: Kisova, Turk, Jones, Vensel (3:44.81)

Records: Phillips 1-0

Tags

Recommended for you