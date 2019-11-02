Field Hockey

Pentucket 1, Bishop Fenwick 0

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Goals: Meghan Bean

Assists: Liv Reagan

Saves: Charlene Basque 9

Pentucket (11-7-2): 0 1 — 1

Bishop Fenwick (17-2-0): 0 0 — 0

Boys Soccer

Windham 1, Nashua South 0

NH Division 1 Quarters

Penalty Kick Goals: Nic Colvin, Jackson Mahoney, Dom Picciano, Landon Neal, Preston Neal

Saves: Preston Neal 4

Nashua South: 0 0 0 — 0

Windham (13-3-2): 0 0 1 — 1

Manchester Central 1, Timberlane 0

NH Division 1 Qurterfinals

Saves: Dimitri Kakouris

Timberlane (10-5-3): 0 0 0 — 0

Manchester Central: 0 0 1 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Dover 3, Pinkerton 2

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Kills: Ella Dandrade 11

Blocks: Nicole Valcourt 6

Assists: Ella Koelb 26

Service points (aces): Dandrade 19 (5), Koelb 19 (8)

Digs: Dandrade 26

Dover (15-5): 25 25 17 17 15 — 3

Pinkerton (17-3): 22 18 25 25 12 — 2

