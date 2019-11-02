Field Hockey
Pentucket 1, Bishop Fenwick 0
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Meghan Bean
Assists: Liv Reagan
Saves: Charlene Basque 9
Pentucket (11-7-2): 0 1 — 1
Bishop Fenwick (17-2-0): 0 0 — 0
Boys Soccer
Windham 1, Nashua South 0
NH Division 1 Quarters
Penalty Kick Goals: Nic Colvin, Jackson Mahoney, Dom Picciano, Landon Neal, Preston Neal
Saves: Preston Neal 4
Nashua South: 0 0 0 — 0
Windham (13-3-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Manchester Central 1, Timberlane 0
NH Division 1 Qurterfinals
Saves: Dimitri Kakouris
Timberlane (10-5-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Manchester Central: 0 0 1 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Dover 3, Pinkerton 2
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Kills: Ella Dandrade 11
Blocks: Nicole Valcourt 6
Assists: Ella Koelb 26
Service points (aces): Dandrade 19 (5), Koelb 19 (8)
Digs: Dandrade 26
Dover (15-5): 25 25 17 17 15 — 3
Pinkerton (17-3): 22 18 25 25 12 — 2
