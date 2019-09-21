Field Hockey
Andover 5, Beverly 0
Goals: Heather Graham, Sona Chaundhary, Olivia Beucler, Emma Reilly, Hailey Doherty
Saves: Paige Gillette 0, Allison Gasperoni 6
Andover (3-0-1): 3 2 — 5
Beverly: 0 0 — 0
Phillips 6, Loomis Chaffee 0
Goals: Anna Bargman, Lilly Rademacer, Jacque Harrington, Gwyn Lapp, Tory Rider, Ellie Harrison
Saves: Katie Wimmer 4
Loomis Chaffee (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Phillips (3-0): 1 5 — 6
Boys Soccer
Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 0
Goals: Alex Furry, Eric Fisher
Saves: CC — James Sorenson 2; H — Matt Corliss 5
Central Catholic (4-3): 1 1 — 2
Haverhill (3-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Newmarket 2, Sanborn 1
Goals: Tyler Lovely
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 17
Newmarket: 2 0 — 2
Sanborn (4-2-1): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Montrose School 6, Bradford Christian 0
Saves: Sam Latham 6
Montrose School: 4 2 — 6
Bradford Christian (4-1): 0 0 — 0
Pelham 8, Sanborn 1
Goals: P — Elyce Jedrazek 4, Madison Curran 2, Lindsey Butler, Tallie Carney
Saves: P — Colleen Peters 6
Pelham (2-5): 3 5 — 8
Sanborn (0-6): 1 0 — 1
Phillips 3, Loomis Chaffee 1
Goals: Maddy Silveira, Isobel Glass, Karoline Conte
Saves: Emily Hardy 3
Loomis Chaffee (0-3): 0 1 — 1
Phillips (4-0-1): 2 1 — 3
Haverhill 7, Malden 0
Goals: Meggie Dellea 5, Elena Albano, Marisa Allen
Saves: Felicya DeCicco 2, Angel Adanse 1
Malden: 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (3-4): 4 3 — 7
