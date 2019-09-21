Field Hockey

Andover 5, Beverly 0

Goals: Heather Graham, Sona Chaundhary, Olivia Beucler, Emma Reilly, Hailey Doherty

Saves: Paige Gillette 0, Allison Gasperoni 6

Andover (3-0-1): 3 2 — 5

Beverly: 0 0 — 0

Phillips 6, Loomis Chaffee 0

Goals: Anna Bargman, Lilly Rademacer, Jacque Harrington, Gwyn Lapp, Tory Rider, Ellie Harrison

Saves: Katie Wimmer 4

Loomis Chaffee (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Phillips (3-0): 1 5 — 6

Boys Soccer

Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 0

Goals: Alex Furry, Eric Fisher

Saves: CC — James Sorenson 2; H — Matt Corliss 5

Central Catholic (4-3): 1 1 — 2

Haverhill (3-3-1): 0 0 — 0

Newmarket 2, Sanborn 1

Goals: Tyler Lovely

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 17

Newmarket: 2 0 — 2

Sanborn (4-2-1): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Montrose School 6, Bradford Christian 0

Saves: Sam Latham 6

Montrose School: 4 2 — 6

Bradford Christian (4-1): 0 0 — 0

Pelham 8, Sanborn 1

Goals: P — Elyce Jedrazek 4, Madison Curran 2, Lindsey Butler, Tallie Carney

Saves: P — Colleen Peters 6

Pelham (2-5): 3 5 — 8

Sanborn (0-6): 1 0 — 1

Phillips 3, Loomis Chaffee 1

Goals: Maddy Silveira, Isobel Glass, Karoline Conte

Saves: Emily Hardy 3

Loomis Chaffee (0-3): 0 1 — 1

Phillips (4-0-1): 2 1 — 3

Haverhill 7, Malden 0

Goals: Meggie Dellea 5, Elena Albano, Marisa Allen

Saves: Felicya DeCicco 2, Angel Adanse 1

Malden: 0 0 — 0

Haverhill (3-4): 4 3 — 7

