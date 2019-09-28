Boys Cross Country
Northfield Mt Hermon Invitational
at Northfield (3.1 miles)
Team place: 3. Phillips
Top Phillips finishers: 3. Chris Ratcliffe 16:32, 5. Alex Fleury 17:03, 14. Michael Turner 18:06
Girls Cross Country
Brooks wins tri-meet
at North Andover (3.1 miles)
Team scores: Brooks 15, Rivers 50; Brooks 17, Governor’s 38
Top Brooks finishers: 2. Alex Costantino 24:21, 3. Molly Madigan 25:13, 4. Monica Mukerjee 25:17, 5. Tori Duckworth 25:33, 8. Vanessa Shipley 26:46
Field Hockey
Windham 6, Nashua South 0
Goals: Maddie O’Hare 3, Ava Gravell 2, Ava Milner
Saves: Kayla Antonucci 1
Nashua South: 0 0 — 0
Windham (7-1): 4 2 — 6
Pinkerton 4, Londonderry 0
Goals: Mari Shea 2, Lauren Lisauskas, Kate Bennett
Saves: P — Khaliyah 6, L — Riley Walter 5
Londonderry (7-2): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (8-0): 2 2 — 4
Brooks 5, Groton 1
Goals: Lucy Adams 3, Brooke Rogers, Isabela Miller
Records: Brooks 2-2
Kennett 2, Sanborn 0
Saves: Izzi Giles 18
Sanborn (5-3): 0 0 — 0
Kennett (8-1): 1 1 — 2
Boys Soccer
Salem 1, Timberlane 0
Goals: Kyle Chute
Saves: S — Brandon Hebert 10; T — Dimitri Kakouris 5
Salem (3-4): 0 0 1 — 1
Timberlane (5-1-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks 2, Groton 0
Goals: Saul Iwowo, Jack Brown
Saves: JJ Calareso 3
Brooks (2-1-1): 1 1 — 2
Groton: 0 0 — 0
Andover 0, Somerville 0
Saves: Joe Atwood 7
Somerville: 0 0 — 0
Andover (2-5-2): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport 3, Methuen 1
Goals: Jonathan Ortega
Saves: Ethan Donahue 10
Newburyport: 1 2 — 3
Methuen (1-8-2): 0 1 — 1
Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 1
Goals: Marcus Sconza
Londonderry (2-4-2): 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (1-5-2): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Salem 3, Timberlane 0
Goals: Olivia Murray, Riley Devine, Sydney Lane
Saves: S — Kendall Migliorini 2, Rachel Carr 2
Salem (2-5-1): 1 2 — 3
Timberlane (3-5): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 3, Swampscott 0
Goals: Samantha Andrews, Elizabeth Dankert, Sydney Wnek
Saves: Izzy Majewski 6
Swampscott: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (3-2): 2 1 — 3
Phillips 2, Tabor Academy 0
Goals: Isabella DiBenedetto, Anna Hurley
Saves: Emily Hardy 3
Phillips (6-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Tabor Academy (5-1): 0 0 — 0
Windham 2, Keene 0
Goals: Reagan Murray, Abby Irwin
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 3
Keene (0-7): 0 0 — 0
Windham (3-5): 1 1 — 2
Londonderry 5, Pinkerton 1
Goals: Mattie Sullivan
Saves: Lindsay Blum 14
Londonderry (9-0): 1 4 — 5
Pinkerton (4-4): 1 0 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 1
Kills: Sarah Taylor 7
Blocks: Ella Dandrade 3, Taylor 3, Nicole Valcourt 3
Assists: Ella Koelb 23
Service points (aces): Sierra Edgecomb 12 (3), Dandrade (3)
Digs: Lily Heywood 22
Londonderry (2-6): 10 25 11 23 — 1
Pinkerton (8-0): 25 17 25 25 — 3
Salem 3, Timberlane 1
Kills: S — Lauren McCloskey 15
Blocks: S — McCloskey 4
Assists: S — Kacie Blanchet 36
Service points (aces): S — Abby Mulry 17 (4)
Digs: S — Kristen Carney 12
Salem (8-0): 25 25 25 25 — 3
Timberlane (3-4): 22 27 15 17 — 1
Danvers 3, Andover 1
Kills: Sophia Martinez 12
Blocks: Martinez 5
Assists: Brooke Abouhamad 20
Service points (aces): Jenny McNaughton 18 (5)
Digs: McNaughton 16, Tatum Shaw 12
Andover (3-6): 13 26 24 19 — 1
Danvers: 25 24 26 25 — 3
