Boys Cross Country

Northfield Mt Hermon Invitational

at Northfield (3.1 miles)

Team place: 3. Phillips

Top Phillips finishers: 3. Chris Ratcliffe 16:32, 5. Alex Fleury 17:03, 14. Michael Turner 18:06

Girls Cross Country

Brooks wins tri-meet

at North Andover (3.1 miles)

Team scores: Brooks 15, Rivers 50; Brooks 17, Governor’s 38

Top Brooks finishers: 2. Alex Costantino 24:21, 3. Molly Madigan 25:13, 4. Monica Mukerjee 25:17, 5. Tori Duckworth 25:33, 8. Vanessa Shipley 26:46

Field Hockey

Windham 6, Nashua South 0

Goals: Maddie O’Hare 3, Ava Gravell 2, Ava Milner

Saves: Kayla Antonucci 1

Nashua South: 0 0 — 0

Windham (7-1): 4 2 — 6

Pinkerton 4, Londonderry 0

Goals: Mari Shea 2, Lauren Lisauskas, Kate Bennett

Saves: P — Khaliyah 6, L — Riley Walter 5

Londonderry (7-2): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (8-0): 2 2 — 4

Brooks 5, Groton 1

Goals: Lucy Adams 3, Brooke Rogers, Isabela Miller

Records: Brooks 2-2

Kennett 2, Sanborn 0

Saves: Izzi Giles 18

Sanborn (5-3): 0 0 — 0

Kennett (8-1): 1 1 — 2

Boys Soccer

Salem 1, Timberlane 0

Goals: Kyle Chute

Saves: S — Brandon Hebert 10; T — Dimitri Kakouris 5

Salem (3-4): 0 0 1 — 1

Timberlane (5-1-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Brooks 2, Groton 0

Goals: Saul Iwowo, Jack Brown

Saves: JJ Calareso 3

Brooks (2-1-1): 1 1 — 2

Groton: 0 0 — 0

Andover 0, Somerville 0

Saves: Joe Atwood 7

Somerville: 0 0 — 0

Andover (2-5-2): 0 0 — 0

Newburyport 3, Methuen 1

Goals: Jonathan Ortega

Saves: Ethan Donahue 10

Newburyport: 1 2 — 3

Methuen (1-8-2): 0 1 — 1

Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 1

Goals: Marcus Sconza

Londonderry (2-4-2): 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton (1-5-2): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Salem 3, Timberlane 0

Goals: Olivia Murray, Riley Devine, Sydney Lane

Saves: S — Kendall Migliorini 2, Rachel Carr 2

Salem (2-5-1): 1 2 — 3

Timberlane (3-5): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 3, Swampscott 0

Goals: Samantha Andrews, Elizabeth Dankert, Sydney Wnek

Saves: Izzy Majewski 6

Swampscott: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (3-2): 2 1 — 3

Phillips 2, Tabor Academy 0

Goals: Isabella DiBenedetto, Anna Hurley

Saves: Emily Hardy 3

Phillips (6-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Tabor Academy (5-1): 0 0 — 0

Windham 2, Keene 0

Goals: Reagan Murray, Abby Irwin

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 3

Keene (0-7): 0 0 — 0

Windham (3-5): 1 1 — 2

Londonderry 5, Pinkerton 1

Goals: Mattie Sullivan

Saves: Lindsay Blum 14

Londonderry (9-0): 1 4 — 5

Pinkerton (4-4): 1 0 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 1

Kills: Sarah Taylor 7

Blocks: Ella Dandrade 3, Taylor 3, Nicole Valcourt 3

Assists: Ella Koelb 23

Service points (aces): Sierra Edgecomb 12 (3), Dandrade (3)

Digs: Lily Heywood 22

Londonderry (2-6): 10 25 11 23 — 1

Pinkerton (8-0): 25 17 25 25 — 3

Salem 3, Timberlane 1

Kills: S — Lauren McCloskey 15

Blocks: S — McCloskey 4

Assists: S — Kacie Blanchet 36

Service points (aces): S — Abby Mulry 17 (4)

Digs: S — Kristen Carney 12

Salem (8-0): 25 25 25 25 — 3

Timberlane (3-4): 22 27 15 17 — 1

Danvers 3, Andover 1

Kills: Sophia Martinez 12

Blocks: Martinez 5

Assists: Brooke Abouhamad 20

Service points (aces): Jenny McNaughton 18 (5)

Digs: McNaughton 16, Tatum Shaw 12

Andover (3-6): 13 26 24 19 — 1

Danvers: 25 24 26 25 — 3

