Former Timberlane star wrestler Alex Smith died recently at age 27. He wrestled at West Point and had an impressive military career.
According to his obituary, Capt. Smith was company commander in command of over 100 solders, flew over 75 combat missions and became UH-60 pilot in command in a remarkably short period time.
His honors included Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with C Device, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Army Aviation Badge and Air Assault Badge.
To contribute to West Point’s Alexander O’Neil Smith Memorial Scholarship fund for a scholarship at Timberlane, visit gofundme.com/f/alexander-smith-memorial-fund.
At last look, $22,120 had been raised.
MYSTERIOUS EVERETT HOMETOWNS
There have always been critics who say Everett High football recruits. I crack up when I look at college rosters and almost none of the Everett High players list Everett as their hometown.
This year’s UMass roster has four Crimson Tide grads with hometowns listed as Methuen (Helber Fagundes), Billerica (Nick Orekoya), Dorchester (Kevin Brown) and one from Everett (Wilson Frederic).
I bet St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic eclipse Everett in the North with legendary EHS coach John DiBiaso now at Catholic Memorial.
ZERO MENTIONS OF CARRIER DOME
Syracuse is apparently feuding with Carrier Inc., which, of course, has naming rights to the Carrier Dome.
Chris Carlson (ccarlsonSU) tweeted: “Syracuse scrubs all 64 mentions of “Carrier” from its football media guide. It’s just the Dome now.” The school denied it’s feuding with Carrier but that seems a preposterous claim. Carlson wrote that it appears Carrier has naming rights “in perpetuity.”
Not a bad deal for Carrier, which donated “$2.75 million of the $26.85 million construction costs in 1979.”
A SCARY HOCKEY COINCIDENCE
Quinnipiac’s freshman hockey star Brogan Rafferty had a tough time in high school as the Craigslist killer had the same name, was the same age and was also from the Midwest.
The New Haven Register reported: “One local TV news station in Ohio used the wrong photo (the hockey player) during a report on the murder suspect.”
FREIERMUTH RARE SOPHOMORE CAPTAIN
True sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth from Merrimac was one of eight players and three sophomores voted captains on the Penn State football team.
According to the Penn State media guide, the Nittany Lions have named captains since 1887 (133 seasons!) and the only two-time captains were Von Walker (2015-16), Christian Hackenberg (2014-15), Paul Posluszny (2005-06), Mike Reid and Steve Smear (1968-69), and Blake Gillikin (2018-19).
SPORTS PARENTS NEVER CEASE TO AMAZE
I’ve been in this business 33 years and I still cannot believe how insanely jealous parents can be.
If you don’t write about a team once all year, parents rarely say a word. But if you write about another player on the team and their kid isn’t mentioned, they get irate. We had a classic one this spring and, as is often the case, it was from a powerhouse team.
And there is always the conspiracy theory. I’ll listen to any parent complain ... until they start with: “Everybody knows you’re out to get my kid.”
Then I always politely hang up.
Coaches, you have my deepest sympathy.
