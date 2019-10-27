Courtney Sickel of Assumption and Timberlane is playing in the Division 2 Senior Division 2 All-Star field hockey game Nov. 23 at Millersville University while former Andover High stars Tori Roche (Babson) and Jillian Hughes (Salisbury) are playing in the Division 3 game Nov. 23 in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
Sickel, a tri-captain, has seven goals and three assists for the 13-3 Greyhounds.
Roche, the Beavers’ lone captain, has 49 career goals with 13 this fall. The softball-field hockey star has led Babson to a 15-3 record and No. 17 national ranking. She’s bidding to become first-team All-New England East for the third straight year.
Hughes, an All-American defender, is well on her way to being a rare four-time, first-team all-conference player. The third-ranked Sea Gulls are 15-1.
Andover’s Hall of Fame coach Maureen Noone, of course, churns out the collegians.
Other Golden Warriors playing in college are Williams sophomore defender Kate Gregory (4 starts, 2 assists), St. Anselm freshman midfielder Joanna Archmbault (8 appearances, 1 assist), Assumption junior forward Sammy Shea, Skidmore sophomore forward Gabby Vaccaro (8 goals), University of New England sophomore goalie Julia Gordon (4 games, 1 goal, 0.91 goals-against-average), UMass Amherst sophomore forward Katherine Furry (3 assists, 1 goal) and Trinity senior tri-captain Caroline Curtin (9 goals, 5 assists).
HOTSHOT COACH FROM METHUEN
Former Methuen High and Merrimack football player David Beaudin was a co-finalist last week for Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Week honors. Beaudin is the head coach at Fort Worth’s Nolan Catholic High, which is now 8-0. His competition was pretty stiff ... ex-Cowboy George Teague of John Paul II High!
IN THE SPIDER’S WEB
Richmond senior Peyton McGovern of Methuen and Phillips placed 35th out of 139 runners at the Pirate Invitational (6K, 22:39.02). ... You might say Penn State freshman volleyball star Macall Peed is a diaper dandy.
TOO MUCH PRESSURE
Had never heard of Tony Horton until a recent @SportsDaysPast post. He came up with the Red Sox and was traded to Cleveland. He hit 27 homers in 1969 but he attempted suicide in the 1970 season and retired at age 25.
This from Wikipedia: “His manager, Alvin Dark, in his book When in Doubt, Fire the Manager would call Horton’s sudden exit ‘the most sorrowful incident I was ever involved in, in my baseball career.’”
PESCI POWERS GULLS
Hannah Pesci of Windham is a senior co-captain for the Endicott women’s soccer team. She has four goals and three assists. Sophomore Madeline Mucher of Andover is a sophomore reserve for the 9-6-1 Gulls. Madeline’s dad, Mike Mucher, played basketball at UMass Lowell (1988-92).
CARDARELLI WITH SPORTS LEGENDS
Jillian Cardarelli doesn’t lack for excitement. The country star from Haverhill (you have to check out “I Never Do This”) was on the set of CBS’ Inside College Football with Super Bowl champ Kevin Carter Saturday and a few weeks back was with ex-NBA great Penny Hardaway/University of Memphis coach at Tennessee’s Coaches vs. Cancer event.
The former Governor’s Academy golfer showed she still has game helping her team to the championship at the Music City Invitational. I also saw on social media recent photos of her with country legends Garth Brooks and Randy Travis.
Cardarelli isn’t the only local killing it in Nashville. Vanderbilt sophomore catcher Dom Keegan from Methuen and Central is a rising star for the reigning national champs.
Aaron Fitt, co-editor of @D1Baseball, tweeted: “Dominic Keegan is a pretty obvious breakout candidate for @VandyBoys in 2020. He’s hitting cleanup today, and he just clobbered a 91 mph heater for a 3-run HR over the batter’s eye in CF. Just a moonshot.”
