Dallion Johnson from Phillips Academy joined a few select clubs this winter.
The Penn State-bound senior from Bradford became a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. In the 31 years we’ve named MVPs, the only other multi-time boys basketball winners were Central’s Tyler Nelson (2013-14), Central’s Carson Desrosiers (2009-10) and our lone three-time winner Andover’s Chris Vetrano (2002-04).
An even more prestigious honor is the four-time Eagle-Tribune MVP honors. And our All-Star teams date back 50 years (1970-71 season).
Johnson did it as well as Central’s Jonathan Cruz (CCHS ‘06) and Vetrano (‘04).
Others who were All-Stars as freshman include: Central’s Tanahj Pettway (in 2015), Andover’s E.J. Perry IV (‘14), Haverhill’s Saul Phiri (‘13), Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh (‘10), Georgetown’s Jaymie Spears (‘08), Andover’s Tommy McLaughlin (‘98) and Whittier’s Luis Reyes (‘96).
Transfers, injury and early graduation were usually the reasons they didn’t make it all four years.
Johnson finished with 1,598 points, 11th all-time among locals who played four years at area high schools.
All-Time Scoring
Here is the all-time boys and girls leader list I’ve compiled through the years:
1. Nicole Boudreau, Andover ‘12, 2,200; 2. Chris Vetrano, Andover ‘04, 2,090; 3. Keith Brown, Pelham ‘16, 1,978; 4. Robin Munroe, North Andover ‘58, 1,821; 5. Justin Hojlo, Pelham ‘09, 1,810; 6. Billy Hart, Haverhill/Brooks ‘97, 1,694; 7. Chris Tardif, Timberlane ‘01, 1,666; 8. James Roman, Pelham ‘06, 1,652; 9. Charlotte Muller, Andover ‘98, 1,616; 10. Dan Cargill, Lawrence ‘75, 1,612; 11. Dallion Johnson, Phillips ‘20, 1,598; 12. Tommy McLaughlin, Andover ’01, 1,564; 13. Stephen Spirou, Pelham ‘11, 1,553; 14. Scott Hazelton, Central ‘00, 1,549; 15. Donald Celestin, Gr. Lawrence ‘11, 1,533; 16. Dave Rochefort, Gr. Lawrence ‘76, 1,524; 17. Katie Zenevitch, Central ‘10, 1,518;
18. Jenny Muller, Andover ‘03, 1,496; 19. Bob Backman, Pelham ‘84, 1,469; 20. Jonathan Cruz, Central ‘06, 1,434; 21. Rashidat Agboola, Methuen ‘10, 1,434; 22. Ryan Grant, Whittier ‘13, 1,432; 23. Tyler Nelson, Central ‘14, 1,430; 24. Natalie Gomez-Martinez, Andover ‘11, 1,412; 25. Tim Perry, Andover ‘86, 1,401; 26. Brian Bettano, Methuen ‘97, 1,400.
According to their old coaches, Seth Dobson (Whittier ‘94) had “over 1,500 points” and Dave Trepanier (Fellowship ‘01) scored “nearly 1,600 points.”
Andover’s GOLDEN Anniversary
Got a nice call from Andover Hall of Famer Bill Vickers about this being the 50th anniversary of Andover’s 1970 EMass. Class C championship basketball team.
He said the star players were Hall of Famer Dick Muller and Paul Howe (both UNH recruits) along with 6-8 Sean Mason and 6-5 Neal Davis.
Vickers, still in good health at 82 and living in Sandown, said AHS beat Case High of Swansea in the finals and that it was Andover’s fourth game that year at the old Boston Garden.
Vickers and Dick Swift were assistants to their great head coach Wil Hixon, who Vickers said was doing well and living in an assisted living facility in Andover.
Vickers was a great teacher but alas, even his knowledge, skill and patience couldn’t quite get me to master calculus.
MULTI-TALENTED BRADLEY
Whittier AD Kevin Bradley is a Hall of Fame athlete, championship two-sport coach, former Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year .... and sings like Ronan Tynan!
Well, he proved he could at least carry a tune. At a state tourney game a few weeks ago at Whittier, the PA system went down and Bradley led the crowd in the national anthem.
I tweeted “Is there anything he can’t do?”
His wife, Ellen McCarthy Bradley, had a classic response: “How about work around the house.”
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.