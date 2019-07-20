Eagle-Tribune All-Star records for softball are incomplete but do go back through the 1987 season (33 years). In that span, only 12 girls have been four-time All-Stars including Greater Lawrence Tech’s Ariana Cruz, who made it for the fourth time this spring.
A couple hotshot sophomores, Methuen All-Scholastic Steph Tardugno and Whittier’s Alicia Habib, are two for two. This spring Habib, a Haverhill resident, batted .444 (36 for 81) with 31 runs and 22 RBIs. Tardugno batted .380 (38 for 100) out of the leadoff spot with 28 runs and 21 RBIs for the D1 state runner-up Rangers.
They could someday join Cruz, Sarah Ratcliffe, Pelham ‘19; Kat LeFebre, Methuen ‘16; Sarah Onorato, North Reading/Phillips ‘11; Britt Hart, North Andover High and Brooks ‘09; Krissy Whitley, North Andover ‘09; Hannah Everson, Methuen ‘07; Ashley Waters, Amesbury ‘05; Whitney Mollica, Salem ‘05; Michelle Ridings, North Reading ‘00; Kerri Camuso, Salem ‘93; and Chris Blais, Pinkerton ‘91, on the “four-peat” squad.
SO LONG LOWELL SUN SPORTSWRITERS
Times are tough in the business but it really hurts to see two real pros like the Lowell Sun’s sports editor Dennis Whitton, a Pelham resident and Andover High grad, and assistant sports editor Barry Scanlon working their last days this past Friday.
Loved this from Whitton’s farewell column: “Apparently I was making too much money to suit the suits, even with years of frozen wages. I didn’t realize I was making so much. I would have spent more.”
BASKETBALL TRIBUTE TO DK
Former BC basketball star Sean Marshall and Team ALS will wear the name Dick Kelley on the back of their jerseys in The Tournament.
The nationally-televised, $2-million tourney begins July 25. Kelley, an Andover High grad, was a beloved sports information director for 22 years at BC. He succumbed to ALS in 2014.
NBA star Jared Dudley gave @TMchallengeALS a retweet and added, “Wow! My guy! Dick Kelley! He helped me become the media guy I am today! Rip.”
LAFOND MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNEY
The second annual Joe Lafond Memorial Golf Tourney is Sept. 28 at Dennis Highlands Golf Course on the Cape. Proceeds go to North Andover High and Old Orchard Beach High scholarships. Joe was a sports fanatic from North Andover who died from Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2011 at the age of 25. His father, former Tribune sportswriter Paul Lafond, has raised over $60,000 in scholarship money.
The family got a quite a thrill a few months back when Joe’s brother, Dan Lafond, the ex-Scarlet Knight baseball star, named his newborn son Joe.
To golf or to make a contribution, visit fundly.com/joe-lafond-foundation or call Dan at 214-243-5201.
NO LONGER SO BIG GEORGE
George Scione has always been “Big George.” He was famous back in the day for his victory cartwheels when he was a manager for the Central Catholic baseball team.
Scione, who worked for the Tribune sports department for several years, has lost a ton of weight, saying he’s under 300 pounds for the first time since his junior year in high school.
NIANG BEHIND THE MIC
Great move by Methuen’s Georges Niang to attend the National Basketball Player Association’s “Broadcaster U.”
“It’s definitely something I could see myself doing post-career,” the Utah Jazz forward told reporters.
He got high marks after joining Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey and Kristen Kenney on a Jazz Summer League broadcast.
Talk about a natural. Niang is one of my favorite interviews of all-time. He’s funny, candid and insightful.
I’ll never forget asking him in high school, when he hadn’t quite emerged as a national-level recruit, if he feared going against more highly-touted prospects.
His classic response: “You throw me into the jungle and I’ll come out 15 pounds heavier from eating these dudes!”
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET
Loads of Little East Conference scholar-athletes
Numerous locals made the Little East Conference Scholar-Athlete team this spring:
BASEBALL: Andover’s Mikey Comeau, Soph., UMass Boston; Haverhill’s Patrick O’Regan, Soph., Plymouth St.
TENNIS: Lawrence’s Chen Chen, Sr., Salem St.; Haverhill’s Sal Albano, Jr., UMass Boston
LACROSSE: Salem’s Jake Burns, Sr., Plymouth St.; Pentucket’s Sam Fiore, Sr., Plymouth St.; Haverhill’s Julia Rankin, Sr., Plymouth St.; North Andover’s Emily Sauls, Sr., Plymouth St.; Pelham’s Shannon Weisensee, Soph., Keene St. TRACK: Danville’s Tyler DeChance, Sr., Keene St.; Pelham’s Jared Hannon, Sr., Keene St.; Derry’s Brianna Warnick, Sr., Plymouth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.