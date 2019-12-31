Boys Basketball
Pinkerton 53, Windham 49
IAABO 95 Holiday Tournament
Pinkerton (53): MacDonald 14, Flynn 12, Dunne 12, Conroy 10, Packowski 3, Warriner 2, Bolduc 0, Leppert 0, T. Chinn 0, A. Chinn 0, DeSalvo 0. Totals 20-9-53
3-pointers: Dunne 2, Flynn, MacDonald
Windham (0-4): 14 15 14 6 — 49
Pinkerton (1-3): 21 10 9 13 — 53
Girls Ice Hockey
HPNA 4, Lincoln/Sudbury 2
HPNA (4-0-1): 1 0 3 — 4
Lincoln/Sudbury: 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Hannah Keating 3, Eliana Kane
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 21
Methuen/Tewksbury 3, Franklin 2
Franklin: 1 1 0 — 2
Methuen/Tewksbury (1-1-2): 1 2 0 — 3
Goals: Jess Driscoll 2, Lydia Pendleton
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth
Wrestling
Whittier sweeps quad
Team scores: Whittier 54, Peabody/Saugus 24; Whittier 30, Georgetown 23; Whittier 46, Pentucket 18
Local records:
106: Sebastien Boisvert (W) 1-0; 113: Adam Rousseau (W) 1-2; 120: Nick Elkhoury (W) 2-1; 126: Lucas Welling (W) 1-2; 132: Javier Cepeda (W) 2-1; 138: Lukas Rousseau (W) 3-0; 145: Ethan Calderwood (W) 3-0; 152: Luke Iamele (W) 2-1, Jack Latauskas (W) 2-1; 160: Jeremias Collazo (W) 3-0; 170: Anthony Moran (W) 3-0; 182: Jack Lamarier (W) 2-1, Cat McNulty (W) 0-1; 195: ; 220: Jeremy Rousseau (W) 1-2; HVY: Erickson Rivas (W) 3-0
Salem goes 3-0-1
Team scores: Salem 46, Winchester 27; Salem 40, Woburn 24; Salem 44, Gloucester 21; Salem 39, Wakefield 39
Top Salem records:
106: Ryan O’Rourke 4-0; 113: Phil Giordano 3-0; 126: Matt Adams 4-0; 132: Matteo Mustapha 3-1; 138: George Boudreau 4-0; 220: Beau Dillon 4-0; HVY: Josh Ozoria 3-1
Records: Salem 6-2-1
Knights, Reggies go 1-3
Team records from meet: North Andover 1-3; Greater Lawrence 1-3
Local records:
113: Tyler Boudrow (GL) 2-2; 126: Aden Ranno (GL) 3-1; 132: Ethan Ford (NA) 3-0; 138: Sam Moutain (NA) 2-2; 145: Agustin Reina (GL) 2-2; 160: Cam Watson (NA) 3-1, Amari Gomez (GL) 3-1; 170: Tommy Cox (NA) 3-1; 182: Jack Carbone (NA) 2-1, Edward Pimentel (GL) 1-2; HVY: Benedict Nouel (GL) 2-1
Records: North Andover 3-6, Greater Lawrence 5-5-1
