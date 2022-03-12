I’ve followed Lawrence High boys sports closely since the late ‘70s. For a one-sport athlete in those 40-plus years, I’d rank track sensation Jordany Volquez the best of the bunch.
Better than football greats David Speller, Emilio Colon, Tivo Concepcion and Rafael Guzman.
Better than Lancer hoop legends Rigo Nunez, Luis Perez, Juan Felix Rodriguez, Dan Cargill and Jaylen Alicea.
Better than baseball greats Mike Calzetta, Elvis and Kebler Peralta, Max Nunez and Jairo Vasquez.
Better than track speedsters Enrique and Francesco Cuesta, Johan Rafael and Jose Adames.
Better than all of them. For quality and quantity, the Division 1 North Carolina A&T track recruit is a special talent.
He’s No. 2 all-time in the area (14.08 seconds) and the reigning All-State 110-meter high hurdles champ. and that’s No. 2 to the great Methuen Ranger Jeff Baker, who ran a 13.87.
Recently he set the state 55-meter hurdles record (7.31 seconds) en route to the New England title. That also tied the meet record at the 34th annual New Englands. That mark was set by Myles Bradley of Norwich, Conn., in 2005. Bradley, who later starred at Stanford (13.75 110 hurdles), also has the New England all-meets record with a 7.26. Volquez is No. 2. The Lancer speedster also holds the New England all-time sophomore mark of 7.51.
NIGRO STEPPING DOWN
Haverhill High boys swimming coach George Nigro has announced he’s retiring after 18 years as the head coach of the Hillies. ... Talented 6-0, 190-pound Lawrence High receiver Joenel Figueroa has committed to Division 2 Southern Connecticut. The Eagle-Tribune All-Star caught 27 passes for 529 yards and 7 TDs in the fall.
MORE THAN AN ATHLETE
Brown All-American E.J. Perry of Andover made quite a name for himself at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He earned the No. 1 overall quarterback athleticism score according to NFL NextGen Stats: 4.65 40-yard dash, 34.5 inch vertical leap, 10-3 broad jump, 6.85 3-cone drill and 4.18 20-yard shuttle. His shuttle and cone drill were tops among QBs.
Just as interesting, the down-to-earth Perry was filmed cleaning up trash on the sideline after the Combine. The Kimmi Chex @kimmichex twitter video went viral with 51,800 views and 5,260 retweets.
DEAN’S LIST FAMILY
The Gravell girls, all former Windham High softball stars, are doing a great job in the classroom. UVM freshman education major Morgan has a 3.93 GPA; Tennessee sophomore journalism major Peyton has a 3.81 GPA and St. Anselm junior nursing major Kendall is on Dean’s List.
They are the daughters of Windham baseball coach Leo Gravell and wife Kelley.
RANGERS GET BOOST
AD Matt Curran was taken aback when the Methuen High School Athletic Boosters donated $40,000. It will be used for uniforms, scouting software, equipment, training supplies and two track and field record boards. The Boosters president is Bill Bryant. ... Joenel Aguero, who left St. John’s Prep for IMG (Fla.) Academy, is returning to St. John’s for his final season. The 5-11, 195-pounder from Lynn is listed as an athlete by ESPN, which ranks him the No. 23 junior nationally.
SUPER SILVERIO
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jason Silverio of Methuen was the lone local football player selected to the Jack Grinold/EMass Scholar-Athlete team. Twenty-six seniors were chosen. ... Student assistant coach Nick Napolitano of Methuen is NCAAs-bound with the Keene State basketball team. The Owls punched their ticket on an alley-oop dunk by Jeff Hunter with 3.2 seconds left in OT in the league finals.
RIP JOHN RIMAS
John Rimas died recently at age 83. He was a Hall of Fame athlete at Methuen’s Tenney High and scored 1,104 points at Merrimack College. Rimas was a longtime Methuen coach and educator. His son, John, is in the Central Catholic Hall of Fame. ... Add to the All-Name Team recently fired Florida Gulf Coast University basketball coach Michael Fly.
IC4A STANDOUTS
Two local UNH relayers placed at the IC4A track championships at BU. They were senior Spenser Sawyer of Windham (4x800, 5th, 7:36.50) and sophomore Zach Plaza of Derry (distance medley, 8th, 10:19.75). ... Tennessee’s 6-5, 225-pound junior reliever Ben Joyce hit 103 MPH on three straight pitches in an early-season game vs. UNC Asheville.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Haverhill basketball’s Kya Burdier (18 Monday), North Andover skier Nina Muse (Monday), Bradford Christian hoopster Colleen Phiri of Haverhill (16 Wednesday), Central announcer Ray Pilat (78 St. Paddy’s Day), Andover field hockey’s Lily Farnham (Thursday) and Brewster hockey’s Rhyan Pitari of Methuen (16 Saturday). ...
Ex-NBA star Micheal Ray Richardson, 66, has a 6-foot-5 son who plays pro soccer. Frenchman Amir Richardson, 20, plays for Le Havre AC of Ligue 2 in France.
FEELING A DRAFT
Georgia schoolboy Druw Jones is expected to be the No. 1 prospect for the 2022 baseball draft. He’s the son of ex-Braves great Andruw Jones. Other MLB kids projected for the first round, according to James Dator of SB Nation, are Jackson Holliday (son of Matt) and Justin Crawford (son of Carl). ... Seton Hall guard Bryce Aiken is no kid. He’s a 25-year-old, sixth-year senior. His high school teammate was NBA star Kyrie Irving.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can put a smile on someone’s face, just do it.
