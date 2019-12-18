Boys Basketball
Brooks 75, Groton 38
Brooks (75): Oladitan 2, Yepdo 7, Foster 12, Iwowo 8, Thomson 14, Mulvey 5, Whitney-Sidney 22, Janney 4, Nkimbeng 1, Barreto-D’Silva 0, Costantino 0, Blodgett 0, Fitzgerald 0, Tobias 0, Burns 0. Totals 27-17-75
3-pointers: Iwowo 2, Yepdo, Mulvey
Groton (1-4): 25 13 — 38
Brooks (4-0): 50 25 — 75
Lowell 71, Lawrence 50
Lawrence (50): Estrada 16, N. Diaz 0, Duran 1, J. Diaz 0, Moscat 0, Melendez 2, Herrera 0, Goris 11, Pabon 0, Castro 0, Guzman 0, Tejada 9, Zorrilla 11.
3-pointers: Estrada, Goris
Lawrence (1-1): 8 17 6 19 — 50
Lowell: 12 16 27 16 — 71
Billerica 63, Haverhill 56
Haverhill (56): Cunningham 10, Arias 6, Burgos 8, Efosa 4, Guertin 8, Donald 9, Phillips 11, Alvarado 0, Polanco 0.
3-pointers: Arias 2, Guertin 2
Billerica (2-0): 12 10 12 29 — 63
Haverhill (1-1): 9 19 13 15 — 56
Girls Basketball
Brooks 75, Groton 62
Brooks (75): Riley 7, Madigan 5, Mair 18, Connolly 2, Cordes 12, Dewey 31, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0, Marchesseault 0, Robinson 0. Totals 30-7-75
3-pointers: Mair 3, Cordes 2, Dewey, Riley, Madigan
Brooks (4-0): 37 38 — 75
Groton (2-2): 31 31 — 62
Notre Dame 48, Fellowship Christian 15
Fellowship Christian (15): Mills 6, Taboucheroni 6, Callahan 3
3-pointers: Taboucheroni 2, Callahan
Notre Dame: 14 15 8 11 — 48
Fellowship Christian (0-1): 5 3 4 3 — 15
Keene 49, Windham 41
Windham (41): Hughes 5, Tsetsilas 13, Behling 0, Smith 0, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 4, Husson 2, Amari 0, Dempsey 17. Totals 14-8-41
3-pointers: Tsetsilas 3, Dempsey, Hughes
Records: Windham 1-1, Keene 2-0
Pelham 40, Sanborn 28
Sanborn (28): Cotter 0, Young 0, Houghton 6, Griffith 2, McGough 10, Douglas 2, Merry-Carreiro 8, Postema 0, Morris 0, Hinckley 0. Totals 9-6-28
Pelham (40): Schwab 2, J. Galgay 9, McFarland 0, Carney 4, T. Galgay 2, Allard 1, Rutherford 8, Moleterri 1, Williams 13, Molly S. 0, Cantacesso 0, Higginbottom 0, Shae H. 0. Totals 12-12-40
3-pointers: P — Williams 3, J. Galgay; S — McGough 2, Merry Carreiro 2
Sanborn (0-1): 4 9 6 9 — 28
Pelham (2-1): 11 7 7 15 — 40
Salem 44, Dover 32
Salem (44): Murray 16, Hazelton 9, Boucher 6, Rivera 5, Franzen 5, Emerson 3, Lakos 2, Beauchesne 0, Saif 0, Moniz 0. Totals 14-9-44
3-pointers: Murray 3, Hazelton 3, Franzen
Dover (0-1): 2 9 11 10 — 32
Salem (1-1): 8 19 5 12 — 44
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (1-0): 4 0 1 — 5
Goals: Jon Groth 2, Ben Reynolds, Declan Sullivan, Tyler Koglin
Assists: Ryan Archer 2, Groth, Sullivan, Reynolds, Max Puleo, Luke Grossi-Hogg
Saves: Pentucket — Brady McClung 37; Newburyport — Jamie Brooks 8
Trinity 4, Pinkerton 3
Pinkerton (0-1): 0 2 1 — 3
Trinity (1-0): 2 2 0 — 4
Goals: Mason Drouin, Jack Normand, Hunter Drouin
Saves: Matt Gilliland 25
Concord 7, Windham 1
Windham (0-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Concord: 2 3 2 — 7
Goals: Owen Brea
Saves: Vito Mancini 32
Lincoln/Sudbury 10, Haverhill 2
Lincoln/Sudbury (2-0): 7 1 2 — 10
Haverhill (0-1): 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: Hunter LaRiviere, Evan Foskett
Saves: Zach Roughan 13, Cal Pruett 18
Boston Latin 4, North Andover 1
Boston Latin (1-0): 0 1 3 — 4
North Andover (1-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Keegan Hughes
Saves: Patrick Green 23
Salem 2, Bedford 1
Bedford (1-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Salem (1-0): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Austin Salvetti 2
Saves: Spencer Deane 37
Girls Ice Hockey
Waltham 7, Central Catholic 0
Waltham (2-0): 2 2 3 — 7
Central Catholic (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Liz Smith 12
Brooks 5, Berwick 0
Berwick (5-1-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks (5-1-1): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: Carly Stefanini 3, Quin Healy 2
Saves: Sydney Correa 22
Lincoln/Sudbury 1, Methuen 1
Lincoln/Sudbury (0-0-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Methuen (0-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Lydia Pendleton
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 21
Wrestling
Phillips 42, Wilbraham 36
Phillips winners:
113: Arnav Bhakta forfeit; 126: Jeremiah Baez pin 0:39; 132: Colin Nugent pin 2:22; 145: Marisol Nugent pin 0:19; 170: Eamon Garrity-Rokous pin 0:24; 220: Nick Buehler pin 0:22; HVY: Thomas Radzik forfeit
Records: Phillips 4-1
Methuen 48, Xaverian 30
Methuen winners:
106: Jack Stoddard pin :48; 113: Michael Crowe forfeit; 120: Alex Peavey forfeit; 126: Adam Rader dec. 4-3; 132: Dillon Dao forfeit; 138: Joe Gangi pin :49; 152: Don DeMaio dec. 6-0; 170: CJ Brown pin 3:24; 220: Jay Ramos pin 1:04
Records: Methuen 1-0
Reggies sweep tri-meet
Meet results: Gr. Lawrence 78, Worcester Tech 0; Gr. Lawrence 66, Everett-Malden 18
Gr. Lawrence records:
113: James Falzone 1-1; 120: Jayden LaPointe 2-0; 126: Aden Ranno 1-0, Olivia Delegas 1-0; 132: Aden Ranno 1-0, Joseph DeBellis 1-0; 138: Jason Sanchez 1-0, Joseph DeBellis 1-0; 145: Xavier Castillo 1-0, Agustin Reina 1-0; 152: Julian Melendez 1-0, Reina 1-0; 160: Amauris Gomez 2-0; 170: Miguel Vasquez 2-0; 182: Edward Pimentel 2-0; 195: Dominic Colon 2-0; 220: Anffelny Araujo 2-0; HVY: Benedict Nouel 2-0
Records: Everett 4-2-1
Haverhill 42, Chelmsford 39
Haverhill winners:
113: Ben Davoli pin; 132: Edgar Feliciano; 145: Jake Nicolosi pin; 160: Steven Wise by Dec ; 182: JC Figueroa; 195: Joe Meehan by forfeit; 220: Dan Toothaker by forfeit; HVY: Jay Levy by forfeit
Records: Haverhill 1-0
Whittier 57, Nashoba Tech 18
Whittier winners:
106: Sebastian Boisvert pin; 113: Adam Rousseau pin; 120: Youscarl Nina pin; 126: Lucas Welling pin; 138: Lukas Rousseau pin; 160: Jeremais Collazo pin; 170: Anthony Moran pin; 182: Jack Lamarier pin; 195: Cat McNulty dec.; HVY: Erickson Rivas pin
Records: Whittier 4-0
Lawrence 30, Dracut 25
Lawrence winners:
106: Luis Mauricio pin :19; 113: Fernando Alvarez forfeir; 120: Jaycob Zapata pin 1:18; 145: Armani Maldonaldo pin :59; 152: John Vasquez pin 3:17
Windham 31, Keene 20
Windham winners:
120: Samuel Oakes dec. 2-0; 126: Payton Sills pin :38; 132: Connor Sills pin 1:11; 145: Nicholas Antonucci dec. 6-3; 170: Hunter Tornquist dec. 12-3; 220: Joel Nyonga dec. 11-7; HVY: Matthew Scharff forfeit
Records: Windham 1-0
Plymouth 45, Pelham 16
Pelham winners:
160: Evan Haskins dec. 10-0; 195: Conor Maslanek forfeit; 220: Bryce Bienvenu pin 1:44
Records: Pelham 0-1
Central Catholic 54, Tewksbury 24
Central winners:
106: Jimmy Glynn pin :25; 113: James Bohenko by forfeit; 132: Stephen Donovan by forfeit; 138: Mike Glynn by forfeit; 145: Nate Vachon pin 1:49; 152: Matt Shaw pin :37; 160: Kyle Hebert by forfeit; 182: Brian Buffagna pin 2:51 ;220: Anthony Mears pin 1:21
Records: Central Catholic 1-0
North Andover 42, Concord-Carlisle 30
North Andover winners:
120: Anthony McCann pin; 126: Carson Milovanovic pin; 132: Ethan Ford pin; 145: Sam Mountain pin ; 160: Cam Watson; 170: Tommy Cox by forfeit; 195: Jack Carbone pin
Records: North Andover 2-2
Lynnfield 36, Pentucket 34
Pentucket winners:
120: Jackson Neumann pin 2:31; 126: Trevor Kamuda forfeit; 145: Nic Williamson 4:58; 152: Chris Legacy pin; 170: Tucker Jackson pin 2:52; 220: David Gil major dec. 14-0
Records: Pentucket 0-1
Andover 37, Wakefield 29
Andover winners:
138: Miles Fraser pin 0:57; 145: Jonathan Davila 5-2; 152: Kelvin Davila pin 3:46; 160: Elias Maita 8-3; 170: Sean Ballou 14-6; 182: Connor Sheehan medical forfeit; 195: Brendan Major 7-3; HVY: A.J. Heidtke pin 0:52
Records: Andover 4-0
Salem 52, Nashua North 24
Salem winners:
106: Ryan O’Rourke forfeit; 113: Phil Giordino dec. 11-1; 126: Matt Adams pin 1:42; 132: Matteo Mustapha pin 3:26; 138: Martial Ngatchoua dec. 7-6; 145: George Boudreau pin 1:07; 160: Mike Williams pin 4:31; 170: Matt Breton pin 2:38; 220: Beau Dillon pin 3:14; HVY: Josh Ozoria dec. 7-3
Records: Salem 2-0
