Boys Basketball

Brooks 75, Groton 38

Brooks (75): Oladitan 2, Yepdo 7, Foster 12, Iwowo 8, Thomson 14, Mulvey 5, Whitney-Sidney 22, Janney 4, Nkimbeng 1, Barreto-D’Silva 0, Costantino 0, Blodgett 0, Fitzgerald 0, Tobias 0, Burns 0. Totals 27-17-75

3-pointers: Iwowo 2, Yepdo, Mulvey

Groton (1-4): 25 13 — 38

Brooks (4-0): 50 25 — 75

Lowell 71, Lawrence 50

Lawrence (50): Estrada 16, N. Diaz 0, Duran 1, J. Diaz 0, Moscat 0, Melendez 2, Herrera 0, Goris 11, Pabon 0, Castro 0, Guzman 0, Tejada 9, Zorrilla 11.

3-pointers: Estrada, Goris

Lawrence (1-1):  8 17  6 19 — 50

Lowell: 12 16 27 16 — 71

Billerica 63, Haverhill 56

Haverhill (56): Cunningham 10, Arias 6, Burgos 8, Efosa 4, Guertin 8, Donald 9, Phillips 11, Alvarado 0, Polanco 0.

3-pointers: Arias 2, Guertin 2

Billerica (2-0): 12 10 12 29 — 63

Haverhill (1-1):  9 19 13 15 — 56

Girls Basketball

Brooks 75, Groton 62

Brooks (75): Riley 7, Madigan 5, Mair 18, Connolly 2, Cordes 12, Dewey 31, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0, Marchesseault 0, Robinson 0. Totals 30-7-75

3-pointers: Mair 3, Cordes 2, Dewey, Riley, Madigan

Brooks (4-0): 37 38 — 75

Groton (2-2): 31 31 — 62

Notre Dame 48, Fellowship Christian 15

Fellowship Christian (15): Mills 6, Taboucheroni 6, Callahan 3

3-pointers: Taboucheroni 2, Callahan

Notre Dame: 14 15 8 11 — 48

Fellowship Christian (0-1):  5  3 4  3 — 15

Keene 49, Windham 41

Windham (41): Hughes 5, Tsetsilas 13, Behling 0, Smith 0, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 4, Husson 2, Amari 0, Dempsey 17. Totals 14-8-41

3-pointers: Tsetsilas 3, Dempsey, Hughes

Records: Windham 1-1, Keene 2-0

Pelham 40, Sanborn 28

Sanborn (28): Cotter 0, Young 0, Houghton 6, Griffith 2, McGough 10, Douglas 2, Merry-Carreiro 8, Postema 0, Morris 0, Hinckley 0. Totals 9-6-28

Pelham (40): Schwab 2, J. Galgay 9, McFarland 0, Carney 4, T. Galgay 2, Allard 1, Rutherford 8, Moleterri 1, Williams 13, Molly S. 0, Cantacesso 0, Higginbottom 0, Shae H. 0. Totals 12-12-40

3-pointers: P — Williams 3, J. Galgay; S — McGough 2, Merry Carreiro 2

Sanborn (0-1):  4 9 6  9 — 28

Pelham (2-1): 11 7 7 15 — 40

Salem 44, Dover 32

Salem (44): Murray 16, Hazelton 9, Boucher 6, Rivera 5, Franzen 5, Emerson 3, Lakos 2, Beauchesne 0, Saif 0, Moniz 0. Totals 14-9-44

3-pointers: Murray 3, Hazelton 3, Franzen

Dover (0-1): 2  9 11 10 — 32

Salem (1-1): 8 19  5 12 — 44

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport 5, Pentucket 0

Pentucket (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (1-0): 4 0 1 — 5

Goals: Jon Groth 2, Ben Reynolds, Declan Sullivan, Tyler Koglin

Assists: Ryan Archer 2, Groth, Sullivan, Reynolds, Max Puleo, Luke Grossi-Hogg

Saves: Pentucket — Brady McClung 37; Newburyport — Jamie Brooks 8

Trinity 4, Pinkerton 3

Pinkerton (0-1): 0 2 1 — 3

Trinity (1-0): 2 2 0 — 4

Goals: Mason Drouin, Jack Normand, Hunter Drouin

Saves: Matt Gilliland 25

Concord 7, Windham 1

Windham (0-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Concord: 2 3 2 — 7

Goals: Owen Brea

Saves: Vito Mancini 32

Lincoln/Sudbury 10, Haverhill 2

Lincoln/Sudbury (2-0): 7 1 2 — 10

Haverhill (0-1): 0 2 0 —  2

Goals: Hunter LaRiviere, Evan Foskett

Saves: Zach Roughan 13, Cal Pruett 18

Boston Latin 4, North Andover 1

Boston Latin (1-0): 0 1 3 — 4

North Andover (1-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Keegan Hughes

Saves: Patrick Green 23

Salem 2, Bedford 1

Bedford (1-1): 0 0 1 — 1

Salem (1-0): 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Austin Salvetti 2

Saves: Spencer Deane 37

Girls Ice Hockey

Waltham 7, Central Catholic 0

Waltham (2-0): 2 2 3 — 7

Central Catholic (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Saves: Liz Smith 12

Brooks 5, Berwick 0

Berwick (5-1-0): 0 0 0 — 0

Brooks (5-1-1): 1 1 3 — 5

Goals: Carly Stefanini 3, Quin Healy 2

Saves: Sydney Correa 22

Lincoln/Sudbury 1, Methuen 1

Lincoln/Sudbury (0-0-2): 0 0 1 — 1

Methuen (0-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Lydia Pendleton

Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 21

Wrestling

Phillips 42, Wilbraham 36

Phillips winners:

113: Arnav Bhakta forfeit; 126: Jeremiah Baez pin 0:39; 132: Colin Nugent pin 2:22; 145: Marisol Nugent pin 0:19; 170: Eamon Garrity-Rokous pin 0:24; 220: Nick Buehler pin 0:22; HVY: Thomas Radzik forfeit

Records: Phillips 4-1

Methuen 48, Xaverian 30

Methuen winners:

106: Jack Stoddard pin :48; 113: Michael Crowe forfeit; 120: Alex Peavey forfeit; 126: Adam Rader dec. 4-3; 132: Dillon Dao forfeit; 138: Joe Gangi pin :49; 152: Don DeMaio dec. 6-0; 170: CJ Brown pin 3:24; 220: Jay Ramos pin 1:04

Records: Methuen 1-0

Reggies sweep tri-meet

Meet results: Gr. Lawrence 78, Worcester Tech 0; Gr. Lawrence 66, Everett-Malden 18

Gr. Lawrence records:

113: James Falzone 1-1; 120: Jayden LaPointe 2-0; 126: Aden Ranno 1-0, Olivia Delegas 1-0; 132: Aden Ranno 1-0, Joseph DeBellis 1-0; 138: Jason Sanchez 1-0, Joseph DeBellis 1-0; 145: Xavier Castillo 1-0, Agustin Reina 1-0; 152: Julian Melendez 1-0, Reina 1-0; 160: Amauris Gomez 2-0; 170: Miguel Vasquez 2-0; 182: Edward Pimentel 2-0; 195: Dominic Colon 2-0; 220: Anffelny Araujo 2-0; HVY: Benedict Nouel 2-0

Records: Everett 4-2-1

Haverhill 42, Chelmsford 39

Haverhill winners:

113: Ben Davoli pin; 132: Edgar Feliciano; 145: Jake Nicolosi pin; 160: Steven Wise by Dec ; 182: JC Figueroa; 195: Joe Meehan by forfeit; 220: Dan Toothaker by forfeit; HVY: Jay Levy by forfeit

Records: Haverhill 1-0

Whittier 57, Nashoba Tech 18

Whittier winners:

106: Sebastian Boisvert pin; 113: Adam Rousseau pin; 120: Youscarl Nina pin; 126: Lucas Welling pin; 138: Lukas Rousseau pin; 160: Jeremais Collazo pin; 170: Anthony Moran pin; 182: Jack Lamarier pin; 195: Cat McNulty dec.; HVY: Erickson Rivas pin

Records: Whittier 4-0

Lawrence 30, Dracut 25

Lawrence winners:

106: Luis Mauricio pin :19; 113: Fernando Alvarez forfeir; 120: Jaycob Zapata pin 1:18; 145: Armani Maldonaldo pin :59; 152: John Vasquez pin 3:17

Windham 31, Keene 20

Windham winners:

120: Samuel Oakes dec. 2-0; 126: Payton Sills pin :38; 132: Connor Sills pin 1:11; 145: Nicholas Antonucci dec. 6-3; 170: Hunter Tornquist dec. 12-3; 220: Joel Nyonga dec. 11-7; HVY: Matthew Scharff forfeit

Records: Windham 1-0

Plymouth 45, Pelham 16

Pelham winners:

160: Evan Haskins dec. 10-0; 195: Conor Maslanek forfeit; 220: Bryce Bienvenu pin 1:44

Records: Pelham 0-1

Central Catholic 54, Tewksbury 24

Central winners:

106: Jimmy Glynn pin :25; 113: James Bohenko by forfeit; 132: Stephen Donovan by forfeit; 138: Mike Glynn by forfeit; 145: Nate Vachon pin 1:49; 152: Matt Shaw pin :37; 160: Kyle Hebert by forfeit; 182: Brian Buffagna pin 2:51 ;220: Anthony Mears pin 1:21

Records: Central Catholic 1-0

North Andover 42, Concord-Carlisle 30

North Andover winners:

120: Anthony McCann pin; 126: Carson Milovanovic pin; 132: Ethan Ford pin; 145: Sam Mountain pin ; 160: Cam Watson; 170: Tommy Cox by forfeit; 195: Jack Carbone pin

Records: North Andover 2-2

Lynnfield 36, Pentucket 34

Pentucket winners:

120: Jackson Neumann pin 2:31; 126: Trevor Kamuda forfeit; 145: Nic Williamson 4:58; 152: Chris Legacy pin; 170: Tucker Jackson pin 2:52; 220: David Gil major dec. 14-0

Records: Pentucket 0-1

Andover 37, Wakefield 29

Andover winners:

138: Miles Fraser pin 0:57; 145: Jonathan Davila 5-2; 152: Kelvin Davila pin 3:46; 160: Elias Maita 8-3; 170: Sean Ballou 14-6; 182: Connor Sheehan medical forfeit; 195: Brendan Major 7-3; HVY: A.J. Heidtke pin 0:52

Records: Andover 4-0

Salem 52, Nashua North 24

Salem winners:

106: Ryan O’Rourke forfeit; 113: Phil Giordino dec. 11-1; 126: Matt Adams pin 1:42; 132: Matteo Mustapha pin 3:26; 138: Martial Ngatchoua dec. 7-6; 145: George Boudreau pin 1:07; 160: Mike Williams pin 4:31; 170: Matt Breton pin 2:38; 220: Beau Dillon pin 3:14; HVY: Josh Ozoria dec. 7-3

Records: Salem 2-0

Tags

