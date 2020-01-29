Boys Basketball

Brooks 73, Marianapolis Prep 41

Brooks (73): Oladitan 4, Yepdo 15, Foster 14, Smith 11, Thomson 10, Mulvey 11, Iwowo 0, D’Silva-Baretto 2, Costantino 0, Janney 4, Blodgett 2, Fitzgerald 0, Tobias 0. Totals 27-13-73

3-pointers: Mulvey 3, Smith 2, Yepdo

Marianapolis Prep (9-7): 20 21 — 41

Brooks (12-2): 43 30 — 73

Girls Basketball

Brooks 61, Dexter Southfield School 53

Brooks (61): Eddy 6, Riley 15, Madigan 3, Robinson 3, Mair 7, Connolly 2, Cordes 11, Dewey 14, Coughlin 0, Marchesseault 0. Totals 25-7-61

3-pointers: Riley 3, Robinson, Cordes

Brooks (11-5): 33 28 — 61

Dexter Southfield School (12-2): 20 33 — 53

Pentucket 49, Manchester-Essex 26

Pentucket (49): Conover 0, Thompson 0, Maurer 0, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 9, Dube 8, Hurley 18, Riley 0, Mickelson 1, Currie 10, Lopata 0. Totals 18-8-49

3-pointers: Hurley 2, Yacubacci, Dube, Lambert

Manchester (7-7):  6 10  4  6 — 26

Pentucket (13-1): 14 12 12 11 — 49

Methuen 69, Penguin Academy 15

Methuen (69): B. Tardugno 17, Henrick 5, Keaney 0, S. Tardugno 17, Paradis 4, Melia 4, Barron 6, Vasquez 2, Morales 8, DeLap 4, Donovan 2

3-pointers: S. Tardugno 4, B. Tardugno 3, Henrick, Barron

Penguin Academy:  5  5  5  0 — 15

Methuen (3-10): 22 13 19 15 — 69

Girls Gymnastics

Haverhill 138.35, Dracut 127.2

Haverhill placers:

Vault: 1. Maren Eramo 9.2, 2. Reardon Suazo 9.0, 3. Jenna Dutton 8.9; Bars: 1. Eramo 9.5, 3. Dutton 8.2; Beam: 2. Dutton 8.9, 3. Eramo 8.7; Floor: 1. Eramo 9.45, 2. Maeve Hess 8.8; All-around: 1. Eramo 36.85, 3. Hess 33.0

Records: Haverhill 5-3

Boys Ice Hockey

Pinkerton 3, Concord 0

Concord (11-1): 0 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (7-4-0): 1 0 2 — 3

Goals: Ethan Burgess, Jack Normand, Hunter Drouin

Saves: Matt Gilliland 38

Brooks 3, Belmont Hill 1

Brooks: 2 1 0 — 3

Belmont Hill: 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: John Fritz, Jake MacKinnon, Kevin Golden

Saves: Jake Inzirillo

Concord-Carlisle 6, Haverhill 3

Haverhill (3-7-2): 1 1 1 — 3

Concord-Carlisle (4-6-4): 1 2 3 — 6

Goals: Evan Foskett, Charlie Rastauskas, Cullen Simes

Saves: Cal Pruett 40

Andover 3, Billerica 0

Andover (5-8-0): 1 1 1 — 3

Billerica: 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Steve Ingram 2, Anthony Previte

Saves: Jack Brezner 20

North Andover 2, Tewksbury 2

North Andover (8-2-5): 1 0 1 — 2

Tewksbury (10-2-2): 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Jimmy Boyle 2

Saves: Patrick Green 35

Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 2

Pentucket (1-11-0): 0 2 0 — 2

Lynnfield: 1 3 1 — 5

Goals: Jack Stewart 2

Salem 6, Manchester Memorial 0

Manchester Memorial: 0 0 0 — 0

Salem (8-2-3): 1 3 2 — 6

Goals: Anthony Survilas 3, Ryan Pappalardo, Declan Burke, Joe Bodenrader

Saves: Spemcer Deane 14

GGirls Skiing

Warriors win twice

Meet Results: Andover 135, Haverhill 0; Andover 75, Manchester-Essex 60; North Andover 78, Manchester-Essex 57; Masconomet 89, North Andover 46; Masconomet 126, Swampscott 9; Georgetown 110, Swampscott 35; Georgetown 81, Austin Prep 54; Austin Prep 128, Haverhill 5

Top 15: 1. Jane Freund (NA) 30.08, 2. Hannah Hubbard (ME) 30.69, 3. Charlotte Hill (Mas) 31.21, 4. Brenna Slomsky (Geo) 31.40, 5. Dianna DiNitto (AP) 31.47, 6. Ava Pelletier (Mas) 31.54, 7. Julia Jenks (AP) 31.69, 8. Ashley Hamson (Mas) 31.85, 9. Sydney Pilla (AP) 31.90, 10. Claudia Mabley (NA) 33.06, 11. Katie Bernard (Mas) 33.16, 12. Nina Muse (NA) 33.34, 13. Cat Malatesta (Mas) 33.42, 14. Mia Muse (NA) 33.74, 15. Haley Serafino (Mas) 33.86;

Records: Masconomet 8-0; Georgetown 8-0; North Andover 7-1; Manchester-Exxex 4-4; Andover 3-5; Austin Prep 2-6; Swampscott 0-8, Haverhill 0-8

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks 3, Worcester Academy 2

Worcester Academy (11-4-1): 0 1 1 — 2

Brooks (9-4-1): 0 1 2 — 3

Goals: Brooke Rogers, Quin Healy, Carly Stefanini

Saves: Sydney Correa 24

Wrestling

Brooks falls twice

Meet results: Governor’s Academy 76, Brooks 6; Lawrence Academy 24, Brooks 22

Brooks winners (vs. Governor’s):

145: Jack Breen pin 5:09

Brooks winners (vs. Lawrence)

113: Corey Gaffney pin :51; 132: Chris Wall forfeit; 145: Jack Brown MD 10-1; 220: Anthony Carroll forfeit

Haverhill 50, Lowell 30

Haverhill winners:

113: Ben Davoli pin 5:07; 138: Edgar Feliciano major dec. 15-4; 145: Dryden Fisher pin 1:23; 152: Jake Nicolosi by forfeit; 160: Steven Wise major dec. 13-1 ; 170: Israel Tricoche pin 3:08; 195: Joe Meehan pin 3:25; 220: Dan Toothaker pin 1:41; HVY: Jay Levy pin 5:45

Records: Haverhill 5-10

Chelmsford 45, Methuen 27

Methuen winners:

120: Michael Crowe dec. 8-1; 138: Joe Gangi pin :22; 170: CJ Brown forfeit; 220: Jay Ramos pin 1:31; HVY: Corey Bard pin 1:08

Records: Methuen 18-3

Pelham 30, Winnisquam 30

Winnisquam wins by rule of giving up least amount of forfeits

Pelham winners:

120: Patrick Soonthornprapuet; 145: Jacob Donovan; 170: Evan Haskins; 182: Nick Carroll; 220: Conor Maslanek

Salem 48, Londonderry 30

Salem winners:

106: Ryan O’Rourke pin 1:41; 113: Phil Giordano dec. 8-4; 126: Matt Adams pin 1:13; 132: Matteo Mustapha pin 2:49; 138: George Boudreau pin 1:35; 145: Brayden Fleming dec. 8-5; 195: Tanner Morgano forfeit; 220: Beau Dillon forfeit; HVY: Josh Ozoria pin 5:30

Records: Salem 14-5-2

Lawrence 43, North Andover 18

Local winners:

106: Luis Mauricio (L) by forfeit; 113: Remy Lefebvre (L) by forfeit; 120: Jaycob Zapata (L) pin 5:12; 126: Carson Milovanovic (NA) dec. 7-1; 132: Ethan Ford (NA) pin 3:20; 138: Kris Rhoton (NA) dec. 7-4; 145: John Vasquez (L) pin 1:48; 152: Azais David dec. 10-6; 160: Jared Hiller (NA) pin 1:43; 170: Angel Miranda (L) pin 4:57; 182: Freddy Collazo (L) pin 1:04; 195: Eric Sanchez (L) major dec. 11-2

Records: Lawrence 10-14-1, North Andover 8-15

Timberlane 56, Nashua South 18

Timberlane winners:

106: Jonathan Fabrizio pin 1:20; 126: John Leavitt major dec. 8-0; 132: Erik Kappler major dec. 10-0; 138: Codey Wild pin 3:24; 145: Adam Marquis pin 1:25; 152: Nick Pallaria pin 1:33; 160: Anthony Rousseau pin :57; 170: Joe Friel pin 1:26; 182: Cooper Kelley pin 2:20; 195: Brendan Young pin 2:00

Records: Timberlane 9-0

Pinkerton 43, Windham 36

Local winners:

106: Aiden Williams (W) pin 2:57; 113: Samuel Oakes (W) pin :15; 120: Dominic Robinson (P) pin 1:52; 126: Payton Sills (W) 2:46; 132: Conner Sills (W) pin 1:19; 138: David Hammond (P) dec. 13-9; 145: Marcus Sconza (P) dec. 10-2; 152: Matthew Sullivan (W) pin 3:16; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) pin 1:07; 170: Hunter Tornquist (W) pin 3:13; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) forfeit; 195: William Brown (P) pin 3:27; 220: Ben Colson (P) pin :35; HVY: Jake Scarelli (P) forfeit

Records: Pinkerton 8-2, Windham 10-8-1

Triton 45, Pentucket 17

Local winners:

120: Chris Montes (T) dec. 9-4; 126: Trevor Kamuda (P) dec. 4-2; 132: Dylan Karpenko (T) pin 1:24; 138: Gaius Cremin (T) by forfeit; 145: Nic Williamson (P) tech fall 21-6; 152: Chris Legacy (P) pin 0:42; 160: Ethan Tremblay (T) pin 0:36; 170: Anthony Ostrander (T) pin 1:33; 182: Josh Stevens (T) pin 0:57; 195: Sam Orender (T) by forfeit; 220: David Gil (P) dec. 7-2; HVY: Barry Nangle (T) pin 1:49

Records: Triton 21-3

Tags

Recommended for you