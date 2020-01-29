Boys Basketball
Brooks 73, Marianapolis Prep 41
Brooks (73): Oladitan 4, Yepdo 15, Foster 14, Smith 11, Thomson 10, Mulvey 11, Iwowo 0, D’Silva-Baretto 2, Costantino 0, Janney 4, Blodgett 2, Fitzgerald 0, Tobias 0. Totals 27-13-73
3-pointers: Mulvey 3, Smith 2, Yepdo
Marianapolis Prep (9-7): 20 21 — 41
Brooks (12-2): 43 30 — 73
Girls Basketball
Brooks 61, Dexter Southfield School 53
Brooks (61): Eddy 6, Riley 15, Madigan 3, Robinson 3, Mair 7, Connolly 2, Cordes 11, Dewey 14, Coughlin 0, Marchesseault 0. Totals 25-7-61
3-pointers: Riley 3, Robinson, Cordes
Brooks (11-5): 33 28 — 61
Dexter Southfield School (12-2): 20 33 — 53
Pentucket 49, Manchester-Essex 26
Pentucket (49): Conover 0, Thompson 0, Maurer 0, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 9, Dube 8, Hurley 18, Riley 0, Mickelson 1, Currie 10, Lopata 0. Totals 18-8-49
3-pointers: Hurley 2, Yacubacci, Dube, Lambert
Manchester (7-7): 6 10 4 6 — 26
Pentucket (13-1): 14 12 12 11 — 49
Methuen 69, Penguin Academy 15
Methuen (69): B. Tardugno 17, Henrick 5, Keaney 0, S. Tardugno 17, Paradis 4, Melia 4, Barron 6, Vasquez 2, Morales 8, DeLap 4, Donovan 2
3-pointers: S. Tardugno 4, B. Tardugno 3, Henrick, Barron
Penguin Academy: 5 5 5 0 — 15
Methuen (3-10): 22 13 19 15 — 69
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill 138.35, Dracut 127.2
Haverhill placers:
Vault: 1. Maren Eramo 9.2, 2. Reardon Suazo 9.0, 3. Jenna Dutton 8.9; Bars: 1. Eramo 9.5, 3. Dutton 8.2; Beam: 2. Dutton 8.9, 3. Eramo 8.7; Floor: 1. Eramo 9.45, 2. Maeve Hess 8.8; All-around: 1. Eramo 36.85, 3. Hess 33.0
Records: Haverhill 5-3
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton 3, Concord 0
Concord (11-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (7-4-0): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Ethan Burgess, Jack Normand, Hunter Drouin
Saves: Matt Gilliland 38
Brooks 3, Belmont Hill 1
Brooks: 2 1 0 — 3
Belmont Hill: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: John Fritz, Jake MacKinnon, Kevin Golden
Saves: Jake Inzirillo
Concord-Carlisle 6, Haverhill 3
Haverhill (3-7-2): 1 1 1 — 3
Concord-Carlisle (4-6-4): 1 2 3 — 6
Goals: Evan Foskett, Charlie Rastauskas, Cullen Simes
Saves: Cal Pruett 40
Andover 3, Billerica 0
Andover (5-8-0): 1 1 1 — 3
Billerica: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Steve Ingram 2, Anthony Previte
Saves: Jack Brezner 20
North Andover 2, Tewksbury 2
North Andover (8-2-5): 1 0 1 — 2
Tewksbury (10-2-2): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Jimmy Boyle 2
Saves: Patrick Green 35
Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 2
Pentucket (1-11-0): 0 2 0 — 2
Lynnfield: 1 3 1 — 5
Goals: Jack Stewart 2
Salem 6, Manchester Memorial 0
Manchester Memorial: 0 0 0 — 0
Salem (8-2-3): 1 3 2 — 6
Goals: Anthony Survilas 3, Ryan Pappalardo, Declan Burke, Joe Bodenrader
Saves: Spemcer Deane 14
GGirls Skiing
Warriors win twice
Meet Results: Andover 135, Haverhill 0; Andover 75, Manchester-Essex 60; North Andover 78, Manchester-Essex 57; Masconomet 89, North Andover 46; Masconomet 126, Swampscott 9; Georgetown 110, Swampscott 35; Georgetown 81, Austin Prep 54; Austin Prep 128, Haverhill 5
Top 15: 1. Jane Freund (NA) 30.08, 2. Hannah Hubbard (ME) 30.69, 3. Charlotte Hill (Mas) 31.21, 4. Brenna Slomsky (Geo) 31.40, 5. Dianna DiNitto (AP) 31.47, 6. Ava Pelletier (Mas) 31.54, 7. Julia Jenks (AP) 31.69, 8. Ashley Hamson (Mas) 31.85, 9. Sydney Pilla (AP) 31.90, 10. Claudia Mabley (NA) 33.06, 11. Katie Bernard (Mas) 33.16, 12. Nina Muse (NA) 33.34, 13. Cat Malatesta (Mas) 33.42, 14. Mia Muse (NA) 33.74, 15. Haley Serafino (Mas) 33.86;
Records: Masconomet 8-0; Georgetown 8-0; North Andover 7-1; Manchester-Exxex 4-4; Andover 3-5; Austin Prep 2-6; Swampscott 0-8, Haverhill 0-8
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 3, Worcester Academy 2
Worcester Academy (11-4-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Brooks (9-4-1): 0 1 2 — 3
Goals: Brooke Rogers, Quin Healy, Carly Stefanini
Saves: Sydney Correa 24
Wrestling
Brooks falls twice
Meet results: Governor’s Academy 76, Brooks 6; Lawrence Academy 24, Brooks 22
Brooks winners (vs. Governor’s):
145: Jack Breen pin 5:09
Brooks winners (vs. Lawrence)
113: Corey Gaffney pin :51; 132: Chris Wall forfeit; 145: Jack Brown MD 10-1; 220: Anthony Carroll forfeit
Haverhill 50, Lowell 30
Haverhill winners:
113: Ben Davoli pin 5:07; 138: Edgar Feliciano major dec. 15-4; 145: Dryden Fisher pin 1:23; 152: Jake Nicolosi by forfeit; 160: Steven Wise major dec. 13-1 ; 170: Israel Tricoche pin 3:08; 195: Joe Meehan pin 3:25; 220: Dan Toothaker pin 1:41; HVY: Jay Levy pin 5:45
Records: Haverhill 5-10
Chelmsford 45, Methuen 27
Methuen winners:
120: Michael Crowe dec. 8-1; 138: Joe Gangi pin :22; 170: CJ Brown forfeit; 220: Jay Ramos pin 1:31; HVY: Corey Bard pin 1:08
Records: Methuen 18-3
Pelham 30, Winnisquam 30
Winnisquam wins by rule of giving up least amount of forfeits
Pelham winners:
120: Patrick Soonthornprapuet; 145: Jacob Donovan; 170: Evan Haskins; 182: Nick Carroll; 220: Conor Maslanek
Salem 48, Londonderry 30
Salem winners:
106: Ryan O’Rourke pin 1:41; 113: Phil Giordano dec. 8-4; 126: Matt Adams pin 1:13; 132: Matteo Mustapha pin 2:49; 138: George Boudreau pin 1:35; 145: Brayden Fleming dec. 8-5; 195: Tanner Morgano forfeit; 220: Beau Dillon forfeit; HVY: Josh Ozoria pin 5:30
Records: Salem 14-5-2
Lawrence 43, North Andover 18
Local winners:
106: Luis Mauricio (L) by forfeit; 113: Remy Lefebvre (L) by forfeit; 120: Jaycob Zapata (L) pin 5:12; 126: Carson Milovanovic (NA) dec. 7-1; 132: Ethan Ford (NA) pin 3:20; 138: Kris Rhoton (NA) dec. 7-4; 145: John Vasquez (L) pin 1:48; 152: Azais David dec. 10-6; 160: Jared Hiller (NA) pin 1:43; 170: Angel Miranda (L) pin 4:57; 182: Freddy Collazo (L) pin 1:04; 195: Eric Sanchez (L) major dec. 11-2
Records: Lawrence 10-14-1, North Andover 8-15
Timberlane 56, Nashua South 18
Timberlane winners:
106: Jonathan Fabrizio pin 1:20; 126: John Leavitt major dec. 8-0; 132: Erik Kappler major dec. 10-0; 138: Codey Wild pin 3:24; 145: Adam Marquis pin 1:25; 152: Nick Pallaria pin 1:33; 160: Anthony Rousseau pin :57; 170: Joe Friel pin 1:26; 182: Cooper Kelley pin 2:20; 195: Brendan Young pin 2:00
Records: Timberlane 9-0
Pinkerton 43, Windham 36
Local winners:
106: Aiden Williams (W) pin 2:57; 113: Samuel Oakes (W) pin :15; 120: Dominic Robinson (P) pin 1:52; 126: Payton Sills (W) 2:46; 132: Conner Sills (W) pin 1:19; 138: David Hammond (P) dec. 13-9; 145: Marcus Sconza (P) dec. 10-2; 152: Matthew Sullivan (W) pin 3:16; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) pin 1:07; 170: Hunter Tornquist (W) pin 3:13; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) forfeit; 195: William Brown (P) pin 3:27; 220: Ben Colson (P) pin :35; HVY: Jake Scarelli (P) forfeit
Records: Pinkerton 8-2, Windham 10-8-1
Triton 45, Pentucket 17
Local winners:
120: Chris Montes (T) dec. 9-4; 126: Trevor Kamuda (P) dec. 4-2; 132: Dylan Karpenko (T) pin 1:24; 138: Gaius Cremin (T) by forfeit; 145: Nic Williamson (P) tech fall 21-6; 152: Chris Legacy (P) pin 0:42; 160: Ethan Tremblay (T) pin 0:36; 170: Anthony Ostrander (T) pin 1:33; 182: Josh Stevens (T) pin 0:57; 195: Sam Orender (T) by forfeit; 220: David Gil (P) dec. 7-2; HVY: Barry Nangle (T) pin 1:49
Records: Triton 21-3
