Boys Basketball
Brooks 67, Canterbury 54
Brooks (67): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 11, Foster 15, Smith 8, Thomson 13, Mulvey 14, Whitney-Sidney 6, Iwowo 0. Totals 25-9-67
3-pointers: Mulvey 4, Smith, Yepdo, Thomson
Brooks (6-1): 33 34 — 67
Canterbury (7-2): 33 21 — 54
Sanborn 84, Kingswood 78
Sanborn (84): Khalil 35, Grenier 2, Lovely 13, Kilimonis 6, Bush 22, Thornton 0, Pugh 6, McLaughlin 0, Varney 0, Allen 0. Totals 28-21-84
3-pointers: Khalil 5, Bush 2
Sanborn (3-2, 2-1 NH): 18 19 15 17 15 — 84
Kingswood (1-2): 22 10 13 20 9 — 78
Girls Basketball
Bradford Christian 63, Brooks 53
Bradford Christian (63): Hunt 13, Palmer 8, Scott 14, Tougas 10, Martin 1, Lavigne 0, Romich 4, Almon 8, Dinges 5. Totasl 22-14-63
Brooks (53): Eddy 2, Marchesseault 3, Robinson 2, Mair 14, Connolly 2, Cordes 13, Dewey 17, Moeller 0. Totals 15-12-53
3-pointers: BCA — Tougas 2, Hunt, Scott, Dinges; BR — Dewey 2, Mair 2, Marchesseaut
Bradford Christian (9-3): 14 19 15 15 — 63
Brooks (8-2): 15 12 16 10 — 53
Girls Gymnastics
Hillies take second
Meet results: Tewksbury 133.7, Haverhill 133.3, Lowell 124.5
Haverhill placers:
Vault: 1. Reardon Souza 9.0, 2. Maren Eramo 8.9, 3. Lilly Mullaney 8.25; Bars: 1. Eramo 9.0; Beam: 1. Eramo 8.5, 2. Cailey Simard 8.25; Floor: 2. Allie Milne 8.55, 3. Simard 8.4, 3. Eramo 8.4; All-around: 1. Eramo 34.8
Records: Haverhill 3-2
Boys Ice Hockey
Dracut 4, Methuen 3
Methuen (3-4): 2 1 0 — 3
Dracut: 2 2 0 — 4
Goals: Aidan Hollingsworth, Colby Scott, Ethan Schena
Saves:Zach Alfonso 33
Central Catholic 3, Waltham 0
Waltham (4-3-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (6-2-1): 0 1 2 — 3
Goals: James Doucette 2, Mike Dinges
Saves: Michael Brothers 13
Windham 6, Nashua North 0
Nashua North: 0 0 0 — 0
Windham (3-5): 0 4 2 — 6
Goals: Pat Furtado, Jack Flanagan, Mike Montanile, Tommy Langlois, Max Cavallaro, Charlie Breen
Saves: Vito Mancini 16
Lowell 4, Haverhill 2
Lowell (3-3-1): 1 2 1 — 4
Haverhill (3-3-0): 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald, Brady Ferreira
Saves: Zach Roughan 19
Westford Academy 9, Andover 2
Andover (2-5): 1 1 0 — 2
Westford Academy: 2 5 2 — 9
Goals: Stephen Ingram 2
Concord 7, Pinkerton 1
Pinkerton (2-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Concord (4-0): 1 2 4 — 7
Goals: Ethan Burgess
Saves: Matt Gilliland 23
Londonderry 0, Salem 0
Londonderry: 0 0 0 — 0
Salem (5-1-2, 3-0-2 NH): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Spencer Deane 18
North Andover 3, Medford 0
Medford (5-3-1): 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover (7-2-0): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Andrew Perry, Cole Fagan, Brendan Donnelly
Saves: Patrick Green 18
Girls Ice Hockey
HPNA 4, Acton-Boxborough 2
Acton-Boxborough: 0 0 2 — 2
Haverhill (6-0-1): 2 2 0 — 4
Goals: Hannah Keating 3, Kat Yelsits
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 17
Methuen/Tewksbury 3, Masconomet 0
Masconomet: 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen (4-1-2): 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Jessica Driscoll, Brenna Greene, Lyfia Pendleton
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 19
Andover 3, Hanover 2
Hanover: 1 0 1 — 2
Andover (3-1-3): 0 2 1 — 3
Goals: Laueren Adams 2, Kate Gemmel
Saves: Lillian Jagger13
Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Central Catholic 2
Central Catholic (0-6-1): 1 0 1 — 2
Lincoln-Sudbury: 2 0 3 — 5
Goals: Maddy Guy, Sarah Biddle
Saves: Liz Smith 31
Boys Swimming
St. John’s Prep 93, Andover 85
Andover winners:
200 medley relay: Henry Campbell, Adam Medjamia, William Qian, Dennis Tang (1:47.16); 100 breaststroke: Ryan Cook 1:02.43;
Records: Andover 2-1
Minuteman 86, Greater Lawrence 81
Top Greater Lawrence swimmers:
200 IM: 2. Esther Holmes 2:53.16; Diving: 1. Rosendo Ortiz 95.1; 200 freestyle relay: 2. Samantha Colon, Alexander Scott, Holmes, Caiden Frechette (2:27.15)
Records: Greater Lawrence 1-2
Wrestling
Belmont Hill 64, Phillips 10
Phillips winners:
170: Eamon Garrity-Rokous major dec. 17-5; HVY: Thomas Radzik by forfeit
Records: Phillips 4-2
Whittier 66, Greater Lawrence 12
Local winners:
106: Sebastien Boisvert (W) by forfeit; 113: Nick Elkhoiury (W) by forfeit; 120: Youscarl Nina (W) pin 1:00; 126: Aden Ranno (GL) pin 3:15; 132: Javier Cepeda (W) pin 1:43; 138: Lukas Rousseau (W) pin :53; 145: Ethan Calderwood (W) dec. 6-3; 152: Luke Iamele (W) pin 2:31; 160: Jeremias Collazo (W) dec. 7-5n; 170: Anthony Moran (W) pin 3:54; 182: Jack Lemarier (W) pin :50; 195: Jyzzaiah Ferreria (W) pin 2:56; 220: Anffelny Araujo (GL) pin 2:45; HVY: Erickson Rivas (W) pin 4:25
Records: Greater Lawrence 6-8-1, Whittier 14-1
Chelmsford 42, Lawrence 37
Lawrence winners:
106: Luis Mauricio major dec. 11-2 ; 120: Davidson Theosmy pin 3:25l; 138: john Vazquez dec. 7-0 ; 182: Angel Miranda pin 3:24; 195: Freddy Collazo pin 4:30; 220: Eddy Santos pin :40; HVY: Joel Bareto pin 1:41
Records: Lawrence 4-8
Windham 52, Manchester Memorial 16
Windham winners:
113: Aidan Williams pin 5:11; 120: Jayson Clementi pin :40; 126: Payton Sills dec. 12-0; 132: Samuel Husson pin 3:19; 138: Kylan Cole pin 1:38; 145: Nicholas Antonucci forfeit; 152: Matthew Sullivan pin :29; 170: Hunter Tornquist pin 1:48; 195: Joel Nyonga pin :59
Records: Windham 4-2
Pelham 27, Mascoma 15
Pelham winners:
120: Patrick Soonthornprapuet dec. 5-0; 145: Jacob Donovan pin :48; 182: Nick Carroll by forfeit;; 220: Conor Maslanek pin 1:27 ; HVY :Ryan Leuteritz pin :43
Tewksbury 42, Haverhill 32
Haverhill winners:
120: Ben Davoli tech. fall 15-0; 145: Jackson DiFloures pin 3:25; 152: Dryden Fisher dec. 4-2; 160: Steven Wise pin 1:46; 170: Israel Tricoche pin 3:24; 195: Joe Meehan pin 1:50
Records: Haverhill 3-2
Josiah Quincy Upper 42, Pentucket 27
Pentucket winners:
145: Nic Williamson pin 3:12; 152: Chris Legacy pin :14; 160: Eric Dodge pin 1:57; 170: Luc Pichette by forfeit; HVY: Dan Doherty dec. 5-4
Timberlane 68, Londonderry 9
Timberlane winners:
106: Jonathan Fabrizio pin 3:21; 113: Konrad Parker pin 1:31; 120: Jake Rousseau pin 1:28; 126: John Leavitt pin 1:06; 132: Codey Wild tech. fall 17-2; 138: Erik Kappler pin 1:17; 145: Nick Pallaria pin 1:55; 152: Anthony Rousseau pin 3:50; 160: Bryce Parker pin 4:29; 182: Cooper Kelly dec. 7-4; 195: Niko Langlois by forfeit; 220: Chris Lund by forfeit
Records: Timberlane 7-0
Andover 64, Billerica 12
Andover winners:
113: Hudson Fraser by forfeit; 120: Sean Hellman injury default; 132: Lukas Kaufman-LaDuc dec. 7-1; 138: Miles Fraser dec. 9-2; 145: Jonathan Davila major dec, 16-4; 152: Kelvin Davila pin :36; 160: Elias Maita pin 3:42; 170: Sean Ballou pin :29; 182: Connor Sheehan pin :36; 195: Brendan Major pin 3:22; 220: Yasser Maita pin 1:16; HVY: AJ Heidtke pin :58
Records: Andover 6-0
Salem 39, Pinkerton 37
Local winners:
106: Ryan O’Rourke (S) by forfeit; 113: Phil Giordano (S) pin 2:04; 120: Casey Phelan (P) by forfeit; 126: Matt Adams (S) pin 3:09; 132: Dominic Robinson (P) dec. 7-0; 138: Matteo Mustapha (S) pin 2:20; 145: George Boudreau (S) major dec. 14-4; 152: Marcus Sconza (P) major dec. 15-3; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) (P) pin :38; 170: Isaac Cohen (O) pin 3:41; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) pin :28; 195: Will Brown (P) pin 5:09; 220: Beau Dillon (S) pin :35; HVY: Josh Ozoria (S) pin 2:41
Records: Pinkerton 3-2, Salem 9-3-2
